ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Kevin Durant's Injury To Be Reassessed In Two Weeks

By Chris Milholen
Inside The Nets
Inside The Nets
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hjUsD_0kPo1tFF00

The Brooklyn Nets say Kevin Durant will be reassessed in another two weeks.

The Brooklyn Nets provided an injury update on superstar forward Kevin Durant on Tuesday afternoon.

In a statement, the team disclosed that Dr. Riley Williams III at the Hospital for Special Surgery is "very pleased" with Durant's recovery thus far, as he is progressing well and as expected.

The Nets added that Durant will continue to strengthen his knee. More importantly, he will begin running and on-court basketball activities this week. He is scheduled to be reassessed in another two weeks.

Over the next two weeks, the Brooklyn Nets will be facing the following teams: Philadelphia 76ers, Detroit Pistons, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics, Washington Wizards, LA Clippers, and Phoenix Suns. It's a stretch of games that includes some tough teams, but the Nets should be able to go 6-2 at best.

While 6-2 is hopeful thinking, this team has recently shown some great resiliency without Kevin Durant, winning two straight with some fantastic fourth-quarter wins. Still, Kevin Durant is Kevin Durant and you want a player of that caliber to be on the court at all times.

With Kevin Durant's injury being so extended, it seems more and more likely that the Nets aren't going to be able to finish in the first seed like many were hoping. However, the bigger goal now is just ensuring that the team has home court in the first round.

Related Articles

Kevin Durant Opens Up About Iconic Praise From Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant

Kevin Durant Reveals Honest Feelings About Warriors Winning Championship Without Him

Serge Ibaka: Kendrick Perkins Spread Lies About Kevin Durant Behind His Back

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Shaquille O'Neal Destroys Kevin Durant For Saying He Doesn't Know Basketball: "I Know How To Brush My Hair..."

Kevin Durant is a player that is often spotted on social media, commenting on happenings around the NBA world. We often see him opine on Twitter on basketball topics. Recently, we saw Kevin Durant call out Shaquille O'Neal on Twitter for not knowing who Lakers forward Rui Hachimura was. Durant clearly was in a joking mood, and hilariously claimed that O'Neal "doesn't know ball".
The Comeback

Ex-NBA champion faces huge legal battle

An ex-NBA star faces a lawsuit after getting involved in an altercation at Sunday’s NFL playoff game between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers. Matt Barnes faces a lawsuit after the former NBA champion allegedly got into it with his fiancée’s ex-husband. TMZ reported about the lawsuit on Friday afternoon. Fox News wrote, “David Read more... The post Ex-NBA champion faces huge legal battle appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Stephen Jackson doesn't believe LeBron James is a top-five player in the NBA

Former NBA veteran Stephen Jackson has some interesting opinions on who is and isn't worthy of being called one of the top players in today's game. Appearing on the "I Am Athlete " podcast this week, Jackson put together his list of the current top five players in the league. Jackson's top five consisted of, in order, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, and Joel Embiid. While Jackson's list includes five of the best in the NBA, it has one glaring omission in the great LeBron James.
Inside The Nets

Inside The Nets

Brooklyn, NY
1K+
Followers
410
Post
675K+
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Nets brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Brooklyn Nets.

 https://www.si.com/nba/nets/

Comments / 0

Community Policy