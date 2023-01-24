Open in App
ESPN

Fantasy football 2023 offensive depth charts

By Mike Clay,

30 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OZBhP_0kPo1KnA00

NOTE: These depth charts will be updated throughout the offseason and during the 2023 NFL season.

The fantasy football offensive depth charts below break down all 32 NFL teams in terms of current fantasy value for the 2023 season. It's important to note that this does not necessarily reflect a player's position on his NFL team's depth chart. In addition, all unrestricted free agents will not appear until they sign with a team.

If you are looking for defensive depth charts, click here .

Scan through all 32 teams alphabetically below, or click the abbreviation to skip ahead to a specific team.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Aaron Rodgers leaves Oregon facility, ends darkness retreat
Green Bay, WI9 hours ago
UNLV defensive lineman Ryan Keeler dies at age 20
Paradise, NV2 days ago
Eagles WR A.J. Brown on QB Jalen Hurts contract extension: 'You do not pay this man, just ship me off wherever he's going to go'
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Lamar Jackson, the Baltimore Ravens and an awkward year in limbo
Baltimore, MD12 hours ago
Panthers' Jim Caldwell says he's done seeking out NFL HC jobs
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Titans release longtime LT Taylor Lewan, WR Robert Woods
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Ravens OC Todd Monken not worried if Lamar Jackson holds out
Baltimore, MD2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy