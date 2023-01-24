ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicki Swift

Comments / 0

Related
Bossip

Larsa Pippen Trolls Scottie Pippen In IG Post WIth Marcus Jordan

Larsa Pippen is seemingly trolling her ex-hubby Scottie Pippen in an Instagram post with her special friend Marcus Jordan. Last September Larsa, 48, was spotted in Miami getting cozy on what seemed to be a double date but the dinner wasn’t what turned heads—it was who she was with. The Real Housewife of Miami was sitting directly beside Marcus Jordan the 32-year-old son of Michael Jordan who has a storied history with his former teammate/Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen.
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West Introduces Daughter North To His New Wife On Dinner Date

Malibu, CA - Kanye West has made his first public appearance alongside his daughter North West and new wife Bianca Censori as the trio dined together in Malibu over the weekend. According to Hollywood Life, paparazzi caught Kanye trailed by his Yeezy architect bride while heading to dinner at Malibu’s...
MALIBU, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker

Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the... The post Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Slays Mesh Bodysuit & Fur Coat In Aspen With Stormi, 4, Kendall, And The Biebers: Photos

Kylie Jenner celebrated the last night of 2022 in style! The makeup mogul was spotted in Aspen on New Year’s Eve rocking a very revealing ensemble alongside her adorable 4-year-old daughter Stormi, her sister Kendall Jenner and their BFFs, married couple Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber! Kylie, of course, stole the spotlight as she left little to the imagination in a black mesh body suit and matching fur jacket.
COLORADO STATE
digitalspy.com

Kardashians star Kylie Jenner confirms her son's name after changing it

The Kardashians star Kylie Jenner has announced her son's name after deciding to change it a few weeks after his birth. Jenner has now posted a set of adorable pictures of her 11-month-old – the first she has posted of his face on her social media – and revealed his name is Aire.
Life and Style Weekly

Bianca Censori Is the Head of Architecture for Kanye West’s Yeezy Brand: Meet His New Rumored Wife

Who did Kanye “Ye” West marry? The “Jesus Walks” rapper reportedly tied the knot with his new rumored wife, a woman named Bianca Censori, in early January 2023. Naturally, fans of both Ye and the Kardashian-Jenners are curious about the lady who apparently stole the Grammy Award winner’s heart following his messy divorce from former spouse Kim Kardashian.  Keep reading...
HipHopDX.com

2 Chainz Discovers Late Father's Hidden Money Stash

2 Chainz has discovered a lost stash of cash stowed away by his later father, and it was stored away in a very unusual spot. The Atlanta native was in the midst of getting a busted pipe serviced in his basement when the plumber noticed a gift bag full of dollar bills. Tity Boi hopped on his Instagram Story to show the wads of cash to his fans, with a family member in the background telling him the money was likely collected before 2 Chainz was even born.
Daily Beast

Paris Hilton Announces Birth of Secret Baby With Husband Carter Reum

Paris Hilton announced the birth of a baby boy with husband Carter Reum via surrogate on Tuesday, surprising fans with the news. Hilton posted confirmation via social media, writing: “You are already loved beyond words,” alongside a blue heart emoji and a photo of the child’s hands holding Hilton’s thumb.
Us Weekly

Kanye West Has ‘Small Marriage Ceremony’ With Bianca Censori After Kim Kardashian Divorce: ‘It’s Very Real to Them’

Married, again? Kanye West has moved on with Bianca Censori after finalizing his divorce from Kim Kardashian — and they are very committed to one another. “Kanye and Bianca did have a small marriage ceremony, friends don’t know if it’s legal, but it’s very real to them,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of the Yeezy designer, 45, and […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West Reportedly Marries Yeezy Architect In Private Wedding Ceremony

Kanye West has reportedly married an architect for Yeezy just months after his divorce from Kim Kardashian. According to TMZ, Ye and architectural designer Bianca Censori — who has worked at his company for several years — recently commemorated their love at a private ceremony. Despite having tied...
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

48K+
Followers
39K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy