Khloe Kardashian’s Ex-Husband Lamar Odom Makes Bombshell Claims About Kris Jenner in New Documentary
Lamar Odom is opening up about his past with his ex-wife, Khloe Kardashian's mom,. During his new Fox TV special Sex, Drugs and the Kardashians, the former NBA star, 43, revealed a major bombshell regarding his relationship with his ex-wife's mom, who used to manage him during his days as a basketball player.
Charles Barkley Says If Michael Jordan Was A Plumber He Wouldn't Be Considered Good-Looking: "Every Man Who Got $500 Million..."
Charles Barkley claimed that Michael Jordan's massive net worth made him a good-looking guy, said if MJ was a plumber things would have been different.
Khloé and Kim Kardashian and mother Kris will attend the funeral of Tristan Thompson's mother
A few Kardashians will be alongside Tristan Thompson as he lays his mother to rest. Khloé and Kim Kardashian and their mother, Kris Jenner, are planning to fly to Toronto later this week to attend the funeral of Andrea Thompson, the former NBA star's mother, who died recently of a heart attack, TMZ reported.
Kanye's New Wife Is No Kim K.: Shocked Friends Describe Rapper's Australian-Born Bride Bianca Censori As 'Quiet, Normal Girl'
Kanye West’s new wife's family asked for privacy after it emerged the Kim Kardashian lookalike rushed down the aisle and said ‘I do’ to the rapper in a private ceremony this week. “It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family but we choose to...
Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Seemingly Confirm Romance With Sweet Birthday Snapshot
Lori Harvey and Damson Idris might have entered the new year with a new romance! The Snowfall actor set tongues wagging when he took to social media to send the model a sweet birthday shout-out that some are taking as a hard launch of the duo's relationship. Last month, the...
Khloe Kardashian Spotted by Tristan Thompson’s Side After His Mother Andrea’s Sudden Death
Shutterstock; Courtesy of Tristan Thompson/Instagram A sudden loss. Kris Jenner confirmed that Tristan Thompson's mother, Andrea Thompson, died of a heart attack on Thursday, January 5. “I am so heartbroken by the sudden passing of Tristan’s mom, Andrea. My thoughts, prayers and all of my love are with Tristan, Amari, Dishawn and Daniel,” Jenner, 67, […]
Larsa Pippen Trolls Scottie Pippen In IG Post WIth Marcus Jordan
Larsa Pippen is seemingly trolling her ex-hubby Scottie Pippen in an Instagram post with her special friend Marcus Jordan. Last September Larsa, 48, was spotted in Miami getting cozy on what seemed to be a double date but the dinner wasn’t what turned heads—it was who she was with. The Real Housewife of Miami was sitting directly beside Marcus Jordan the 32-year-old son of Michael Jordan who has a storied history with his former teammate/Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen.
Kobe Bryant Explained Why Dennis Rodman Was A Better Athlete Than Michael Jordan
Kobe Bryant agreed with Phil Jackson that Dennis Rodman was a better athlete than Michael Jordan.
Kanye West Introduces Daughter North To His New Wife On Dinner Date
Malibu, CA - Kanye West has made his first public appearance alongside his daughter North West and new wife Bianca Censori as the trio dined together in Malibu over the weekend. According to Hollywood Life, paparazzi caught Kanye trailed by his Yeezy architect bride while heading to dinner at Malibu’s...
Family of Kanye West's New Wife Breaks Silence After Wedding
Ye reportedly tied the knot with Bianca Censori last week.
Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker
Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the... The post Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Kylie Jenner Slays Mesh Bodysuit & Fur Coat In Aspen With Stormi, 4, Kendall, And The Biebers: Photos
Kylie Jenner celebrated the last night of 2022 in style! The makeup mogul was spotted in Aspen on New Year’s Eve rocking a very revealing ensemble alongside her adorable 4-year-old daughter Stormi, her sister Kendall Jenner and their BFFs, married couple Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber! Kylie, of course, stole the spotlight as she left little to the imagination in a black mesh body suit and matching fur jacket.
Kardashians star Kylie Jenner confirms her son's name after changing it
The Kardashians star Kylie Jenner has announced her son's name after deciding to change it a few weeks after his birth. Jenner has now posted a set of adorable pictures of her 11-month-old – the first she has posted of his face on her social media – and revealed his name is Aire.
Cars Fuel Kanye: On the Verge of Ruin, Rapper Kanye West Sells His Luxurious Car Collection in an Attempt to Cushion Financial Downfall
Kanye West is in need of speed. The singer was a billionaire once and lost it all in a short span of time due to his split with brands like Adidas, Balenciaga, and GAP. While he still spends luxuriously, it is evident that he does not have much of wealth left to splurge.
Bianca Censori Is the Head of Architecture for Kanye West’s Yeezy Brand: Meet His New Rumored Wife
Who did Kanye “Ye” West marry? The “Jesus Walks” rapper reportedly tied the knot with his new rumored wife, a woman named Bianca Censori, in early January 2023. Naturally, fans of both Ye and the Kardashian-Jenners are curious about the lady who apparently stole the Grammy Award winner’s heart following his messy divorce from former spouse Kim Kardashian. Keep reading...
2 Chainz Discovers Late Father's Hidden Money Stash
2 Chainz has discovered a lost stash of cash stowed away by his later father, and it was stored away in a very unusual spot. The Atlanta native was in the midst of getting a busted pipe serviced in his basement when the plumber noticed a gift bag full of dollar bills. Tity Boi hopped on his Instagram Story to show the wads of cash to his fans, with a family member in the background telling him the money was likely collected before 2 Chainz was even born.
Paris Hilton Announces Birth of Secret Baby With Husband Carter Reum
Paris Hilton announced the birth of a baby boy with husband Carter Reum via surrogate on Tuesday, surprising fans with the news. Hilton posted confirmation via social media, writing: “You are already loved beyond words,” alongside a blue heart emoji and a photo of the child’s hands holding Hilton’s thumb.
Kim Kardashian Documents Her 'Happy Era' Following News of Kanye West's Secret Nuptials
The reality star is entering a new stage in her life.
Kanye West Has ‘Small Marriage Ceremony’ With Bianca Censori After Kim Kardashian Divorce: ‘It’s Very Real to Them’
Married, again? Kanye West has moved on with Bianca Censori after finalizing his divorce from Kim Kardashian — and they are very committed to one another. “Kanye and Bianca did have a small marriage ceremony, friends don’t know if it’s legal, but it’s very real to them,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of the Yeezy designer, 45, and […]
Kanye West Reportedly Marries Yeezy Architect In Private Wedding Ceremony
Kanye West has reportedly married an architect for Yeezy just months after his divorce from Kim Kardashian. According to TMZ, Ye and architectural designer Bianca Censori — who has worked at his company for several years — recently commemorated their love at a private ceremony. Despite having tied...
