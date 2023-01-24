2 Chainz has discovered a lost stash of cash stowed away by his later father, and it was stored away in a very unusual spot. The Atlanta native was in the midst of getting a busted pipe serviced in his basement when the plumber noticed a gift bag full of dollar bills. Tity Boi hopped on his Instagram Story to show the wads of cash to his fans, with a family member in the background telling him the money was likely collected before 2 Chainz was even born.

8 HOURS AGO