Roger Clark Wilcox, 88, of Zanesville passed away peacefully on January 21, 2023, at Altercare of Zanesville. He was born on April 1, 1934, in Zanesville, Ohio, son of the late Clark L. Wilcox and Mildred (O’Hara) Wilcox. Roger was a veteran of the United States Army and served during the Korean Conflict. He received his B.A. and M.A. degrees from the Ohio State University and, in 1968, his Ph.D. from the University of Tennessee. He worked as a clinical psychologist at the Ohio State Penitentiary and Dayton State Hospital and taught psychology at Miami University of Ohio, the University of Tennessee, Muskingum College, Wilberforce University, where he was department chairman, and California Polytechnic State University, where he was department head, and then returned to Ohio to teach at Ohio University in Zanesville. He was a prolific author of scholarly articles and, after teaching at Wilberforce University, an historically black college, published a book in 1971 entitled The Psychological Consequences of Being a Black American. Roger then opened a private practice and provided psychological consulting and services for over 20 years. He enjoyed cooking, photography, golf, reading and music.

ZANESVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO