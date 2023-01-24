Read full article on original website
Esther Jean Irwin
Esther Jean Irwin, 95 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully on January 26, 2023 at the Oaks at Bethesda. Esther was born at home in Bristol Twp , Morgan County, December 28, 1927, the daughter of James Oran and Inis Marie (Lawrence) Miller. Esther graduated from M & M High school...
Roger A. Durst
Roger Allan Durst, 72, of Zanesville, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Genesis Hospital. Roger was born February 4, 1950 in Zanesville, son of Clarence Durst and Beulah (Hartman) Hague. In addition to his parents, Roger is also preceded in death by his son, Jeremy Latier. Roger leaves...
Kick N AX and ValueCare Raise Money For The ABC Wilson Fund
Zanesville, OH- Zanesville business Kick N Ax started a fundraiser with ValueCare Ambulance Service that raised $1,000 for the ABC Wilson Fund. This program is set up to honor Adam, Brian, and Craig Wilson who tragically died on Christmas when their house caught fire. The goal is to help people who can’t afford smoke detectors to be able to always have one in their homes. The President of the Muskingum County Fireman’s Association, Russell Taylor, along with retired firefighter, Steven Vincent, have carried on the program over the years.
Carr Center To Hold Super Bowl Squares Fundraiser
Zanesville, OH- Carr Center Executive Director Becky Clawson was recently appointed President of The Ohio Adult Day Healthcare Association. She will be leading the OADHA throughout 2023. Clawson stated that the goal is to grow the association while working with the Ohio Department of Aging and other local area agencies on aging. This will help them notice the trends they are seeing in senior care. Most of the facilities in the neighboring counties of Muskingum did not survive after Covid.
Charles “Terry” Whiteman
Charles Terry Whiteman, 68, died at 11:45 A.M. on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born January 1, 1955, and was Muskingum County’s first baby that year, a son of the late Charles H. Sara J. (Wisecarver) Whiteman. He worked for Peabody Coal and was a semi-truck driver who worked for several companies and retired from USF Holland. He was a Member of Lafayette Grand Lodge #79 F&AM.
Pet of the Week: Meet Lucky
ZANESVILLE, OH- This week’s Pet of the Week is someone who has a great personality and loves to run in open areas. Lucky is a 4 month old German Shepherd puppy who loves being with dogs and cats, is neutered, loves eating bacon and is full of energy. Executive...
First Free Fresh Produce Market of 2023 At First Baptist Church
Zanesville OH- Eastside Community Ministries and First Baptist Church are having the first free fresh produce market of 2023 on Friday. The event is intended to promote healthy nutrition and will be taking place at the First Baptist Church. Most of the food has been donated by the Mid-Ohio Foodbank and also some local donations. First Baptist Church Pastor, David Nuhfer, told us the event is set up to run like it has in the past.
Roger Clark Wilcox
Roger Clark Wilcox, 88, of Zanesville passed away peacefully on January 21, 2023, at Altercare of Zanesville. He was born on April 1, 1934, in Zanesville, Ohio, son of the late Clark L. Wilcox and Mildred (O’Hara) Wilcox. Roger was a veteran of the United States Army and served during the Korean Conflict. He received his B.A. and M.A. degrees from the Ohio State University and, in 1968, his Ph.D. from the University of Tennessee. He worked as a clinical psychologist at the Ohio State Penitentiary and Dayton State Hospital and taught psychology at Miami University of Ohio, the University of Tennessee, Muskingum College, Wilberforce University, where he was department chairman, and California Polytechnic State University, where he was department head, and then returned to Ohio to teach at Ohio University in Zanesville. He was a prolific author of scholarly articles and, after teaching at Wilberforce University, an historically black college, published a book in 1971 entitled The Psychological Consequences of Being a Black American. Roger then opened a private practice and provided psychological consulting and services for over 20 years. He enjoyed cooking, photography, golf, reading and music.
OUZ Participates in MLKJ Day of Service
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Martin Luther King Jr. inspired many Americans through his leadership and service to others. Ohio University Zanesville Student Resource Coordinator Rebekah Gaus explained how the MLKJ Day of Service inspired her to participate in an upcoming produce market. “So I have a connection with Jamie Trout...
Remembering the Blizzard of January 1978
Columbus and Central Ohio Weather COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — 45 years ago today, Ohio endured one of its worst blizzards in living memory in a winter torm that became known as the “Great Blizzard of 1978.” January 1978 was already an unusually harsh month. A series of moderate snowstorms coupled with subfreezing temperatures from January […]
Loren Todd III
Loren Todd III, 66, passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023, and was received into the arms of his Heavenly Father. He was born September 3, 1956, in Zanesville to Loren Jr. and Anna Bowman Todd. He was a graduate of Zanesville High School, worked at Bailey Drug and later retired from Dollar General after 20 years of service. Loren loved witnessing for the Lord and enjoyed gardening, golfing, fishing, hiking and birding. He was a member of Trulight Ministries. He was an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns and The Ohio State Buckeyes.
Myrna K. Rollins
Myrna Kay Rollins, 78, passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Cedar Hill Care Center. She was born August 18, 1944, in Zanesville to the late Lester C. and Elizabeth J. “Betty” Kinnan Wilson. She graduated from Zanesville High School in 1963 and the Bethesda School of Nursing on September 9, 1966. She worked at Bethesda Hospital for 50 years as a registered nurse. Myrna was a seamstress who could make anything and attended Westwood Baptist Church.
Joyce A. Hatcher
Joyce Ann King Hatcher, 81, passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at The Oaks at Northpointe. She was born July 11, 1941 in Zanesville to Frank L. and Wilma M. Mohler Rock. Joyce was employed as a glass inspector for Tropicana in Bradenton, Florida. Along with her husband, they owned Raggedy Ann and Andy Antiques.
2023 Muskingum County Tourism Guide Released
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Muskingum County has a wide variety of attractions that appeal to travelers from all across the country. Zanesville-Muskingum County Convention and Visitors Bureau Vice President Kelly Ashby announced the release of the Explore Muskingum County 2023 Visitor’s Guide and discussed the impact that tourism provides.
Rebekah A. Rush-Wheeler
Rebekah A. Rush-Wheeler, 59, of Roseville, passed away Wednesday January 25, 2023, unexpectedly at her residence. She was born on November 14, 1963, in Marion, Ohio to Wanda Wickham Rush and the late Richard Russell Rush. She was formerly employed with many local potteries and was a well-loved waitress for Whitey’s Restaurant in Avondale. Becky enjoyed painting, crafting, any type of primitive art and her faithful fur companion, Jax. She is survived by her daughter, Makaylah (Caden) Inman; stepsons, Travis (Jennifer Rutledge) Riggs and Jared (Nikki) Riggs; Life Partner, Herb Riggs; grandchildren, Madalyn, Destiny, Chloe, Kash, Shelbie, Aria, Xander, Gypsie and Pixie; brothers, Robert Rush, Richard R. (Tabitha) Rush II; sister, Kristel (Steve) Coulter; many nieces, nephews, cousins; special friends, Stephanie Inman, Roy Lawver, Amista Wolfe, Taisha Pennington and numerous other friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Richard R. Rush and special friend, Donna Pennington. In keeping with Becky’s wishes, no services will be observed, and a dignified cremation will be cared out through the care of Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 33 N. Main Street, Roseville.
Pamela Jo (Dunn) Aggas
Pamela J. (Dunn) Aggas, 71, of Zanesville, died Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at her home. She was born September 16, 1951, in Zanesville, a daughter of the late Robert and Alice (Inskeep) Dunn. She worked at Good Samaritan Hospital for twenty four years and also at Longaberger. She was a mother and a grandmother who loved unconditionally. Pam was known for giving excellent advice and many thought of her as a second mother, one of her favorite sayings was “compare yourself with the best, not the worst”. She was an avid sports fan and animal lover.
Columbus area aviation-themed restaurant to close in June
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The 94th Aero Squadron Restaurant — laden with aviation and military memorabilia and a stone’s throw away from John Glenn International Airport — will close its doors for good in June, it announced in a Facebook post Friday. The decision comes after a pipe burst during a December winter storm — […]
Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Jan. 25
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The next winter storm has arrived from the southwest in the early morning hours Wednesday, leading to snow emergencies in central Ohio. You can check here for the latest traffic conditions and here for the latest forecast from Storm Team 4. And NBC4 will be tracking all alerts from the National […]
Dog of the Week: Meet Penelope
ZANESVILLE, OH- This week’s Dog of the Week is a little shy but has a big heart and big floppy ears. Penelope is a four-year old Hound Mix who rides well in the car, is spayed, is dog friendly, house broke and very active. K9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug...
