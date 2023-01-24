ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

Cincinnati man arrested in connection with 1997 cold case homicide

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati man has been arrested and charged in connection with a 1997 cold case homicide in southern Michigan, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced. Richardo Sepulveda, 51, from Cincinnati, was one of two men arrested by the United States Marshals Service for the 1997 cold case...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio men arrested in connection with 1997 slaying in which victim found with no head, hands

LANSING, Michigan — A 1997 murder in which the male victim was found with no head or hands has led to the arrest of two Ohio men on Tuesday. Richardo Sepulveda, 51, of Cincinnati, and his brother, Michael Sepulveda, 49, of Toledo, each are charged with premeditated murder, conspiracy to commit premeditated murder, assault with intent to maim, tampering with evidence and conspiracy to commit tampering with evidence, according to a news release from Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. Both were arrested Tuesday by U.S. marshals.
TOLEDO, OH
University of Cincinnati News Record

New details in two separate death cases at UPA and Parker Street

New details have been revealed regarding two separate death cases that took place near the University of Cincinnati’s (UC) campus. Local media reports revealed it was a 22-year-old woman and UC student who died in University Park Apartments (UPA) on Tuesday. A Facebook post from one of the woman’s loved ones says that she died of a medical condition.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Inmate captured after escaping from the Hamilton County jail

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An inmate has been captured after escaping from the Hamilton County Justice Center early Thursday, a sheriff’s spokeswoman confirms to FOX19 NOW. Tyrone Edwards “took advantage of an open delivery dock door that is used for deliveries,” Kyla Woods said in a statement Thursday morning.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Miami U student among 3 dead in what investigators call murder-suicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX/WKRC) - A well-being check led police to a gruesome discovery on the morning of Jan. 18: three people dead in an apparent murder-suicide in a Dublin subdivision. The victims were identified as 54-year-old Rajan Rajaram, 51-year-old Santhalatha Rajan, and 19-year-old Anish Rajan Rajaram -- a father, mother,...
OXFORD, OH
Fox 19

Inmate escapes Hamilton County Justice Center

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An inmate escaped from the Hamilton County Justice Center early Thursday, a sheriff’s spokeswoman confirms to FOX19 NOW. Tyrone Edwards “took advantage of an open delivery dock door that is used for deliveries,” Kyla Woods said in a statement Thursday morning. “He was serving...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati man arrested in grisly cold-case murder outside Toledo

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati suspect faces murder charges 25 years after the slaying and dismembering of a man in Michigan. The U.S. Marshals Service on Tuesday arrested 51-year-old Richardo Sepulveda as well as a Toledo man, 49-year-old Michael Sepulveda on charges including premeditated murder, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

2 men, including one from Cincinnati, arrested for cold case murder from 1997

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Two Ohio men were arrested for a homicide that happened in 1997. The United States Marshals Service arrested Richardo Sepulveda, a 51-year-old from Cincinnati, and Michael Sepulveda, a 49-year-old from Toledo, on Tuesday in connection to the cold case homicide of “John Doe,” according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.
CINCINNATI, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Threats close a central Ohio school district

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — The Fairfield Sheriff’s Office released additional details on a threat that shut down the school district. Shortly after 5 a.m. Superintendent Chad Belville posted on social media saying, “Fairfield Union Local Schools will be closed on Thursday, January 26 due to threats of violence made toward our schools overnight. The district is working with the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Department to identify those responsible for the threats. We believe the Sheriff’s Department has the situation under control, so we are taking this action out of an abundance of caution to give the Sheriff’s Department plenty of time to complete its investigation.
FAIRFIELD, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Trial begins in the murder case of a Ross Co. inmate

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The trial begins this week in the case of a Ross County inmate charged with killing a fellow inmate last year. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, 35-year-old Darryl King, originally from Eaton, Ohio, killed a fellow inmate on February 14, 2022. In a report,...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Middletown man involved in shootout with police sentenced to more than 50 years in prison

LEBANON, Ohio — A Middletown man who got into a shootout with police in Turtlecreek Township in 2020 was sentenced Monday to 56 years to 61-and-a-half years in prison. Christopher Hubbard, 38, was found guilty following a jury trial of three counts of felonious assault with firearm specifications, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer with a firearm specification, having weapons while under disability, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, and assaulting a police dog.
MIDDLETOWN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy