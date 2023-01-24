Read full article on original website
Ohio men arrested in connection with 1997 slaying in which victim found with no head, hands
LANSING, Michigan — A 1997 murder in which the male victim was found with no head or hands has led to the arrest of two Ohio men on Tuesday. Richardo Sepulveda, 51, of Cincinnati, and his brother, Michael Sepulveda, 49, of Toledo, each are charged with premeditated murder, conspiracy to commit premeditated murder, assault with intent to maim, tampering with evidence and conspiracy to commit tampering with evidence, according to a news release from Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. Both were arrested Tuesday by U.S. marshals.
Woman found not guilty for deadly 2022 Mt. Airy shooting
According to court documents, all charges against Laquieta Reese were dropped during a bench trial on Jan. 20.
New details in two separate death cases at UPA and Parker Street
New details have been revealed regarding two separate death cases that took place near the University of Cincinnati’s (UC) campus. Local media reports revealed it was a 22-year-old woman and UC student who died in University Park Apartments (UPA) on Tuesday. A Facebook post from one of the woman’s loved ones says that she died of a medical condition.
Miami University student, parents found dead in possible murder-suicide at Ohio home
DUBLIN — The Dublin Police Department is investigating a local family’s death as a possible murder-suicide. Dublin Police were called to the 7300 block of Balfoure Circle at around 2 a.m. Wednesday, January 18, a spokesperson for the department stated. Officers responded after a “friend of one of the residents” requested a wellness check.
Federal drug charges expected from seizure of 4.4 pounds of fentanyl in Dayton home
DAYTON — Federal drug charges are expected stemming from a Montgomery County task force search of a home in Dayton and the arrest of a 52-year-old man there this week. The Montgomery County R.A.N.G.E Task Force executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Andrews Street on Tuesday.
Cincinnati police investigating reports of substitute teacher assaulting fifth grader
Cincinnati police are investigating after a student was injured at Roll Hill Elementary School Tuesday. Police are investigating allegations that a substitute teacher assaulted a fifth-grade boy. The boy's family said it happened around breakfast time at the school and that the student's home room teacher witnessed the incident and stepped in to help.
Miami U student among 3 dead in what investigators call murder-suicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX/WKRC) - A well-being check led police to a gruesome discovery on the morning of Jan. 18: three people dead in an apparent murder-suicide in a Dublin subdivision. The victims were identified as 54-year-old Rajan Rajaram, 51-year-old Santhalatha Rajan, and 19-year-old Anish Rajan Rajaram -- a father, mother,...
Cincinnati man arrested, charged with premeditated murder in 1997 Michigan cold case
CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati man is one of two people arrested in connection to the 1997 murder of a "John Doe" in Michigan. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said 51-year-old Richardo Sepulveda of Cincinnati and 49-year-old Michael Sepulveda of Toldeo have been charged with premeditated murder in a Lenawee County cold case.
Threats close a central Ohio school district
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — The Fairfield Sheriff’s Office released additional details on a threat that shut down the school district. Shortly after 5 a.m. Superintendent Chad Belville posted on social media saying, “Fairfield Union Local Schools will be closed on Thursday, January 26 due to threats of violence made toward our schools overnight. The district is working with the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Department to identify those responsible for the threats. We believe the Sheriff’s Department has the situation under control, so we are taking this action out of an abundance of caution to give the Sheriff’s Department plenty of time to complete its investigation.
New revelations in separate death cases involving young women near University of Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Two separate death investigations at two different locations near the University of Cincinnati have students and those living in neighborhoods near campus asking what happened. "Definitely. I'm hoping for some answers soon, at least," Kaiti Kresky said. One of the cases unfolded inside University Park Apartments off...
Trial begins in the murder case of a Ross Co. inmate
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The trial begins this week in the case of a Ross County inmate charged with killing a fellow inmate last year. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, 35-year-old Darryl King, originally from Eaton, Ohio, killed a fellow inmate on February 14, 2022. In a report,...
Police find 40k grams, marijuana operation in home of Evendale shooting suspect
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The man accused of shooting an Asian business in Evendale is also facing drug charges after police found a marijuana operation in his home. Officers found over 40,000 grams of marijuana in 33-year-old Daniel Beckford’s home after conducting a search warrant, according to an affidavit. When...
1 in custody, 2 kilos of fentanyl found after task force searches home in Dayton
DAYTON — One person is facing federal drug charges after a Montgomery County task force searched a home in Dayton. Tuesday the Montgomery County R.A.N.G.E task force executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Andrews Street. While executing the warrant, task force detectives found two kilos of...
Middletown man involved in shootout with police sentenced to more than 50 years in prison
LEBANON, Ohio — A Middletown man who got into a shootout with police in Turtlecreek Township in 2020 was sentenced Monday to 56 years to 61-and-a-half years in prison. Christopher Hubbard, 38, was found guilty following a jury trial of three counts of felonious assault with firearm specifications, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer with a firearm specification, having weapons while under disability, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, and assaulting a police dog.
