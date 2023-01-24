Read full article on original website
Padres roster review: Fernando Tatis Jr.
Sizing up the Padres' 40-man roster heading into the 2023 season: Fernando Tatis Jr. hoping to return to form after missing all of 2022 to a wrist fracture and a PED suspension just as he was set to join a stacked lineup
MLB news: New York Yankees, Miami Marlins, Jeurys Familia finds a team
Let’s take a look at some of the latest MLB news and notes, including the New York Yankees staying consistent behind the plate, the Miami Marlins bringing the future to spring training, and the Arizona Diamondbacks taking a chance on relief pitcher Jeurys Familia. New York Yankees news: Tanner...
NBC Sports
A's trade Irvin to Orioles, receive prospect Hernaiz
The Athletics have opened up a spot in their 2023 starting rotation. The A's officially traded left-handed pitcher Cole Irvin and right-handed prospect Kyle Virbitsky to the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for shortstop prospect Darell Hernaiz on Thursday. Hernaiz is listed as the Orioles' 16th-best prospect via MLB.com. A fifth-round...
FOX Sports
Mets sign outfielder Tommy Pham to $6 million, 1-year deal
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets signed veteran outfielder Tommy Pham to a one-year contract for $6 million Tuesday, adding to their busy offseason. Pham can earn another $2 million in performance bonuses based on plate appearances. He provides depth and a dangerous bat, giving New York a proven fourth outfielder and a right-handed option at designated hitter to complement lefty Daniel Vogelbach.
Ryder Bumgarner verbally commits to Washington
Ryder Bumgarner, a 5-foot-9, 185-pound two-way star for the Stanwood Spartans, has verbally committed to the Washington Huskies as a 2023 preferred walk-on candidate, he announced on his social networks Wednesday morning. "Firstly, thank you go, for blessing me with the game of football and putting me in this position,"...
FOX Sports
Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres crack Ben Verlander's Top 10 offseason winners | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander gives you his Top 10 offseason winners including the Atlanta Braves, San Diego Padres and Chicago Cubs. Ben gives his 10 through six rankings.
Kansas City Royals have competition for Zack Greinke
The free agent market for Zack Greinke was expected to be the Kansas City Royals. If he was to return for one more season, the expectation was that he would return to Kansas City, closing out his career where it began. But that may not be such a given any...
Fernando Tatis Jr. bobblehead among Padres' 2023 giveaways
Five player bobbleheads (Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado, Juan Soto, Ha-Seong Kim, Yu Darvish) among the Padres' all-fan giveaways in 2023
2022 White Sox in Review: Seby Zavala
The White Sox backup catcher’s role expanded after showing improvement.
Trade rumors continue flying around Kansas City Royals
The Kansas City Royals have made a pair of trades over the past few days. There may be more moves coming in the near future. According to Ken Rosenthal from The Athletic, the White Sox have inquired about infielder Nicky Lopez. While Rosenthal does note that the Royals are not necessarily looking to move him at this point, that can always change depending on the players offered in return.
Prediction: Washington Huskies to land one of nation's top prospects
The Washington Huskies are poised to land a major commitment soon, it appears. After failing to sign a bluechip quarterback in the class of 2023 and losing former five-star passer Sam Huard to the transfer portal this offseason, Washington is in need of a signal-caller in the 2024 recruiting cycle. ...
Kansas City Royals pitcher Aroldis Chapman heading to WBC
One had to imagine that, if Kansas City Royals pitcher Aroldis Chapman was going to suit up for the World Baseball Classic, it would have been for the Cuban National Team. That is not the case. Instead, Chapman announced that he will be part of Great Britian’s entry, being named to their preliminary 50 man roster for the tournament. As Chapman’s ancestors are from Jamaica, which had been a British colony at the time, he is eligible to play for the team.
Inside the Clubhouse: 6 winners and losers of MLB offseason
With the major signings and trades already done, it’s time to ask: Who are the MLB offseason’s biggest winners and losers?. Carlos Correa signed with the Minnesota Twins. Aaron Judge signed with the New York Yankees. Trea Turner signed with the Philadelphia Phillies after being offered more money in San Diego.
thecomeback.com
Mariners outright former first-round pick
The Seattle Mariners outrighted former first-round pick and top prospect Justus Sheffield on Thursday. The Mariners’ PR account tweeted, “Roster move: LHP Justus Sheffield cleared waivers and has been outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma.”. Sheffield, who Cleveland drafted in the first round of the 2014 MLB Draft, spent four...
Austin Mack, nation’s No. 7 quarterback, has stellar Washington Huskies visit
>>> Prediction: Washington Huskies poised to land one of nation's top prospects The Washington Huskies have a clear need at the quarterback position in the class of 2024. While Heisman Trophy candidate Michael Penix is set to return next fall for one more season, Washington didn’t sign a ...
MyNorthwest.com
Drayer: Inside look at MLB’s evolving technology race from Mariners’ front office
A young Dave Cameron once asked his parents for a bus pass so he could go to Mariners games at the Kingdome. And that he did, guided from his South Sound home to the ballpark by a voice on the radio. “I fell in love with baseball through Dave Niehaus...
MyNorthwest.com
Aaron Goldsmith shares the story of his decision to stay with Mariners
There have been a number of twists and turns for Mariners broadcaster Aaron Goldsmith this offseason that he said he never expected. He didn’t expect to be a candidate this winter to be the new voice of the St. Louis Cardinals, his hometown team. He didn’t expect there to...
Yankees’ unfinished business leaves them with two significant issues
The Yankees did the big stuff great this winter (Aaron Judge, Anthony Rizzo, Carlos Rodon) but they are left with some unfinished business, and look to be holding open competitions in both left field and at shortstop. While they’ve talked to free agents Jurickson Profar and David Peralta and about Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (the price is said to be enormous) and Twins trade candidate Max Kepler (“nothing serious there right now”) for left field, the Yankees appear destined to choose among veteran Aaron Hicks and youngsters Oswaldo Cabrera and Estevan Florial. At shortstop, they haven’t found a taker for...
FanSided
