ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

A's trade Irvin to Orioles, receive prospect Hernaiz

The Athletics have opened up a spot in their 2023 starting rotation. The A's officially traded left-handed pitcher Cole Irvin and right-handed prospect Kyle Virbitsky to the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for shortstop prospect Darell Hernaiz on Thursday. Hernaiz is listed as the Orioles' 16th-best prospect via MLB.com. A fifth-round...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Mets sign outfielder Tommy Pham to $6 million, 1-year deal

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets signed veteran outfielder Tommy Pham to a one-year contract for $6 million Tuesday, adding to their busy offseason. Pham can earn another $2 million in performance bonuses based on plate appearances. He provides depth and a dangerous bat, giving New York a proven fourth outfielder and a right-handed option at designated hitter to complement lefty Daniel Vogelbach.
BOSTON, NY
247Sports

Ryder Bumgarner verbally commits to Washington

Ryder Bumgarner, a 5-foot-9, 185-pound two-way star for the Stanwood Spartans, has verbally committed to the Washington Huskies as a 2023 preferred walk-on candidate, he announced on his social networks Wednesday morning. "Firstly, thank you go, for blessing me with the game of football and putting me in this position,"...
STANWOOD, WA
FanSided

Trade rumors continue flying around Kansas City Royals

The Kansas City Royals have made a pair of trades over the past few days. There may be more moves coming in the near future. According to Ken Rosenthal from The Athletic, the White Sox have inquired about infielder Nicky Lopez. While Rosenthal does note that the Royals are not necessarily looking to move him at this point, that can always change depending on the players offered in return.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Kansas City Royals pitcher Aroldis Chapman heading to WBC

One had to imagine that, if Kansas City Royals pitcher Aroldis Chapman was going to suit up for the World Baseball Classic, it would have been for the Cuban National Team. That is not the case. Instead, Chapman announced that he will be part of Great Britian’s entry, being named to their preliminary 50 man roster for the tournament. As Chapman’s ancestors are from Jamaica, which had been a British colony at the time, he is eligible to play for the team.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Inside the Clubhouse: 6 winners and losers of MLB offseason

With the major signings and trades already done, it’s time to ask: Who are the MLB offseason’s biggest winners and losers?. Carlos Correa signed with the Minnesota Twins. Aaron Judge signed with the New York Yankees. Trea Turner signed with the Philadelphia Phillies after being offered more money in San Diego.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thecomeback.com

Mariners outright former first-round pick

The Seattle Mariners outrighted former first-round pick and top prospect Justus Sheffield on Thursday. The Mariners’ PR account tweeted, “Roster move: LHP Justus Sheffield cleared waivers and has been outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma.”. Sheffield, who Cleveland drafted in the first round of the 2014 MLB Draft, spent four...
SEATTLE, WA
New York Post

Yankees’ unfinished business leaves them with two significant issues

The Yankees did the big stuff great this winter (Aaron Judge, Anthony Rizzo, Carlos Rodon) but they are left with some unfinished business, and look to be holding open competitions in both left field and at shortstop. While they’ve talked to free agents Jurickson Profar and David Peralta and about Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (the price is said to be enormous) and Twins trade candidate Max Kepler (“nothing serious there right now”) for left field, the Yankees appear destined to choose among veteran Aaron Hicks and youngsters Oswaldo Cabrera and Estevan Florial. At shortstop, they haven’t found a taker for...
FanSided

FanSided

305K+
Followers
604K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy