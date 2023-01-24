Read full article on original website
Related
12 Canceled TV Shows That Won’t Be Back in 2023
It was a rough year for fans of shows such as 'Bull' and 'Batwoman,' both of which were canceled in 2022, along with these 10 other series.
Why Did Lisa Robin Kelly Leave 'That '70s Show'? Remembering the Late Starlet
The late actress Lisa Robin Kelly began her career in Hollywood on television staples such as Married... with Children, The X-Files, Charmed, and the cult classic film Jawbreaker. However, fans of That '70s Show might recognize Lisa from her role as Laurie Forman, the older sister of the main character Eric Forman, on the Fox sitcom.
'That '90s Show' Viewers Torn Over Gay Representation in Netflix Spinoff
"That '70s Show" has been given the reboot treatment at Netflix, and the sitcom has introduced a new character Ozzie who comes out as gay.
NBC Shakes Up Sunday Schedule: Found Pushed to Fall, Magnum P.I. Gets Super-Sized Premiere, Blacklist to 10
NBC’s Found is getting lost until next season. The network announced Thursday that the new missing persons drama series — which was slated to premiere on Sunday, Feb. 19 — is being pushed to Fall 2023. As a result, The Blacklist will shift from Sundays at 8 pm to 10 pm (where Found was supposed to air) when it returns on Feb. 26, and Dateline will now kick off the night with an expanded two-hour edition (from 7-9 pm). Magnum P.I., meanwhile, will stay put at 9 pm, although it will now launch with two back-to-back episodes on Feb. 19. Also of note:...
Elle
Netflix Fans Have The Same Criticism Of 'That '90s Show'
After a very long wait, the much anticipated sitcom That '90s Show finally dropped on Netflix last week, and we may have spent our entire weekend binge watching it. The 10-part series is a reboot of the iconic That '70s Show and sees the daughter of Eric and Donna, Leia, go to stay with her grandparents in Point Place for the summer.
Law & Order: SVU: Benson and Stabler Look Very Close to a Kiss in New Promo
Sure, it’s possible that Law & Order: SVU‘s Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler won’t actually lock lips in the show’s next episode. But based on the events of a new SVU promo, it certainly looks like their long-awaited first kiss is in store. In the teaser trailer for Episode 12 of the procedural’s current 24th season (airing Thursday, Jan. 26 at 9/8c on NBC), Benson attempts to close the book on the recent gang attack that targeted her and her son, Noah. She appears to enlist Stabler’s help — “Why did you call me?” Elliot asks Liv in the promo above...
Law & Order: SVU Preview: Mariska Hargitay's Benson Is in Serious Trouble After Getting Ambushed
Watch: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Exclusive Sneak Peek. Captain Olivia Benson's (Mariska Hargitay) latest case is not only dangerous, but it's also personal. After being beaten up by members of a gang on the Jan. 5 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Benson finds herself in a tricky situation when she comes face-to-face with the gang's leader—Oscar Papa (played by guest star Goya Robles)—in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the NBC crime drama's Jan. 12 episode.
The Real Reason Ellen Pompeo Is Quitting 'Grey's Anatomy'
She's played Meredith Grey since the ABC drama premiered in 2005.
How Young Sheldon's Zoe Perry Broke The News To Her Mom, Laurie Metcalf, About Her Role As Mary
Like mother, like daughter. That's the case for Laurie Metcalf and Zoe Perry, who have stepped into the shoes of Sheldon Cooper's mom during different stages of her life. Metcalf first introduced Mary Cooper to the world on "The Big Bang Theory," the hit sitcom about physicists awkwardly navigating love and friendships, in Season 1, Episode 4, "The Luminous Fish Effect." Leonard (Johnny Galecki) asks her to visit them in California, hoping that she can help Sheldon (Jim Parsons) get back on his feet after he is fired by his new boss. Metcalf continued to reprise her role throughout the show's run, ending with Sheldon and Amy Farrah Fowler's (Mayim Bialik) wedding in Season 11, Episode 24, "The Bow Tie Asymmetry."
How will Netflix stop you from sharing your password?
Netflix plans to start cracking down on subscribers in the U.S. who share their password for the streaming service by the end of March. But how exactly would that work?Initial reports and trials in other countries suggest the effort to deter password-sharing will be relatively gentle in its first iteration, relying on a combination of technology and user conscientiousness to prod serial over-sharers into paying more for the privilege.Netflix will likely use a person's geographic location, as determined by the IP address of any internet-connected device, to figure out which people count as "household" members who live together, Insider reporter...
AOL Corp
'Yellowstone' and '1923' Fans Need to Sit Down for This Heartbreaking Episode News
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." This story contains spoilers from 1923. It's been over a month since 1923 premiered on Paramount+, and fans already want more from the 20th-century version of the Dutton family. But sadly, it looks like it will be a little while until we can catch up with them.
Chicago Fire Just Went After Cindy Herrmann And Fans Are Not Happy
Like most shows of its length, "Chicago Fire" — which totals more than 225 episodes across 11 seasons and counting — shakes up its main cast of characters from time to time. Most notably, Lieutenant Matthew Casey actor Jesse Spencer left "Chicago Fire" partway through Season 10 in late 2021. Prior to his exit, Spencer acted in a grand total of 200 "Chicago Fire" episodes as one of the series' principal characters.
ETOnline.com
Raven-Symoné Reacts to Eddie Murphy Saying They Were 'Too Old' for 'Dr. Dolittle 3' (Exclusive)
Raven-Symoné is manifesting an onscreen reunion with her former movie dad! ET spoke with the actress at the Tuesday premiere of Netflix's new film, You People, which stars Raven-Symoné's former co-star, Eddie Murphy, as an overprotective dad. Murphy previously played Raven-Symoné's father in the first two Dr. Dolittle films, after which both actors exited the franchise with Kyla Pratt assuming the lead role in subsequent entries.
Lance Kerwin, Star of ‘James at 15,’ ‘Salem’s Lot,’ Dies at 62
Actor Lance Kerwin, who starred in TV series “James at 15” and as Mark Petrie, the teen who becomes a vampire hunter in Stephen King mini-series “Salem’s Lot,” died Tuesday in San Clemente, Calif. He was 62. An autopsy to determine the cause of death is being conducted, according to his daughter Savanah. Kerwin began his career as a child actor, known primarily for his roles in television and film, including TV movie “The Boy Who Drank Too Much.” “James at 15” became “James at 16” in season 2. Kerwin starred as James Hunter “James at 15” and “James at 16.” First...
Actress Carole Cook of ‘Sixteen Candles,’ more dies: reports
Cook was well-known for her roles on screen and stage.
How An Unscripted Line On The Big Bang Theory Changed Kevin Sussman's Role Forever
Over the course of its 12 seasons, the CBS sitcom "The Big Bang Theory" developed a deep roster of supporting characters to go alongside the main cast, which started out as five characters before adding two more in subsequent seasons. Notable recurring characters on the show include Sheldon's (Jim Parsons) mother, Mary Cooper (Laurie Metcalf), and Leonard's (Johnny Galecki) mother, Beverly Hofstadter (Christine Baranski), as well as Stephen Hawking and Wil Wheaton.
ETOnline.com
Gerard Butler Says He Hospitalized Co-Star Hilary Swank After Incident on 'P.S. I Love You' Set
Gerard Butler still feels terrible about what he did to his co-star, Hilary Swank, on the set of their 2007 romance, P.S. I Love You. During a recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the 53-year-old actor revealed that he "almost killed" Swank while they were filming the movie. It...
Law & Order: SVU To Add A New Castmate To Season 24
At this point, "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" has convinced the world that it is eternal, as it's impossible to imagine a scenario without the crime drama premiering new episodes each week. Dick Wolf's procedural crime series launched in 1999 and has never looked back. 24 seasons later, Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson is still working hard to protect the lives of New York City residents, with her team of partners and coworkers seemingly constantly rotating in and out of the office.
Shows to Watch on Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, and HBO Max the Week of Jan. 23, 2023
Here's what's coming to your favorite streaming platforms the week of Jan. 23, 2023.
Fallon Jokes That ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Oscar Nom Marks ‘First Time in a Decade’ People Have Seen a Best Picture Nominee (Video)
Ahead of Tuesday’s Oscar nominations, “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon had one major prediction for the list: “Top Gun: Maverick.”. Fallon joked Monday that if the Tom Cruise sequel earned a nomination for best picture, it would be a momentous occasion — but more so for average moviegoers. Obviously, taping his show well ahead of the announcements, Fallon couldn’t know for sure who would get nominated, but his hopes for Paramount’s gravity-defying blockbuster came true.
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
61K+
Followers
34K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0