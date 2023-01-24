Read full article on original website
10 Sacramento Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbySacramento, CA
Man arrested in Elk Grove in connection to fentanyl-related death by El Dorado Narcotics DetectivesRobert J HansenElk Grove, CA
Rising Above in Love, Truth and Goodness - Celebrating MLK Jr.ShatakashiPlacer County, CA
New Costco Opening in March; Location is First-Ever For RegionJoel EisenbergKyle, TX
Costco is Planning to Open New Store in Loomis, CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenLoomis, CA
Multi-car collision at Fruitridge Road and 65th Expressway
(KTXL) — At least three cars were involved in a collision on Friday morning in the area of 65th Expressway and Fruitridge Road, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Officers said that no major injuries have been reported and there has been some impact to traffic in the area. The cars have been cleared from […]
Sub-freezing temperatures coming to the Sacramento Valley
(KTXL) — Much of the Sacramento Valley is expected to see temperatures drop to near-freezing or below-freezing temperatures at the beginning of next week, according to the National Weather Service. On Monday, the northern portion of the valley near Redding and Red Bluff will see the beginning of the cold weather move in. Redding will […]
A Folsom land deal sparked worlds first electrified prison
(KTXL) — Folsom State Prison is one of the most famous California prisons, but the story behind it becoming the first in the world with electrically powered lights is little known. Originally slated to be built in Rocklin, land owner Horatio Gates Livermore of the Natoma Land Mining Company was able to persuade the government […]
El Dorado County Sheriff Deputy arresting a man for selling fentanyl-related to an overdose death in Elk Grove on Monday, January 23, 2023.Photo byCourtesy of the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office)
3.8 Magnitude Quake Hits Near Northern California Coast
A preliminary 3.8 magnitude earthquake struck near the Northern California coast Saturday, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 3:56 p.m. and was centered 21.1 miles south southwest of the city of Eureka, the USGS said. No other information was immediately available. This is a developing...
Wind advisories issued across Sacramento region with expected near-freezing temperatures
(KTXL) — As the Sacramento Valley prepares for below-freezing and near-freezing temperatures, wind advisories have also been issued for the area. — Video Above: Daughter of Rodney King speaks on Tyre Nichols According to the FOX40 Weather Center, a wind advisory has been issued in the Central Sacramento Valley, the southern Sacramento Valley, the Northeast […]
California Governor Gavin Newsom Statement on the Beating Death of Sacramento Native, Tyre Nichols, by Memphis Police Department Officers
January 28, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement in response to the Memphis Police Department’s body camera footage being released, showing the deadly actions that took the life of Tyre Nichols, a Sacramento native, and led to the charging of five since fired Memphis Law Enforcement Officers:
10 Sacramento Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Sacramento, CA. - In addition to being the California state capital, Sacramento is also the sixth-largest city in the state. In fact, the city anchors a metro area with a population of more than 2.6 million residents.
This Is The Biggest Snowfall Ever Recorded In California
& the year that it happened.
I-80 crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person was killed and another injured after an early Sunday morning crash in Sacramento, officials with Sacramento Metro Fire said. The crash was reported on I-80 at Greenback Lane around 12:45 a.m. Sunday. The circumstances surrounding the crash remain unknown. Firefighters, paramedics and officers with...
Stockton Woman Killed in Crash on State Route 12 in Wallace Area
According to the California Highway Patrol, a car crash on SR-12 in Wallace killed a Stockton woman and resulted in the DUI arrest of a driver. The incident was described as a two-vehicle collision that occurred shortly after 11:40 a.m. on State Route 12 at Wards Avenue just south of the Camache Reservoir, officials said.
1 woman shot at bar overnight in Sacramento, sheriff says
One woman was shot at Chasers Bar on Madison Avenue last night, the Sacramento County sheriff says. Officers responded to the scene just after 8 p.m. where they found a 39-year-old woman who had been shot in the arm, authorities say. She was then transported to a nearby hospital where...
Two of California’s largest reservoirs hit their highest level since the summer of 2020
California’s water supply has hit a new milestone for the year in the wake of three weeks of wet weather. Water levels at two of the state’s largest reservoirs are now at their highest point in 2.5 years, Chief Meteorologist Mark Finan said. (Video above: California's snowpack is...
Northern California to have near-freezing overnight temperatures Tuesday, can expect a possible ‘wet pattern’ next week
(KTXL) — Northern California is expected to have near-freezing overnight temperatures from Monday into Tuesday, and the first week of February could see a “wet pattern” in parts of California, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures in the Sacramento area on Monday night and Tuesday early morning could reach as low as the low […]
CHP: 1 dead, 3 injured in collision involving 3 vehicles in Placer County
(KTXL) — One person died and three others were injured in a collision involving three vehicles in Placer County on Friday. After 4 p.m., officers from the California Highway Patrol Auburn area were notified of a three-car collision on Interstate 80 east of Penryn Road near Penryn, according to officials. •Video Player Above: Evacuation warning […]
Rogue boat secured and removed from Sacramento River
(KTXL) — A rogue boat was secured from the Sacramento River last week, according to the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office marine patrol unit was dispatched to retrieve the boat as it posed a safety and environmental hazard. “Our marine patrol unit also did not want the boat to collide with a bridge […]
Flood waters damage El Dorado County roadway
(KTXL) — A failed drainage culvert has forced the closure of El Dorado County Road starting on Jan. 30, according to the El Dorado County Department of Transportation. Newtown Road in Placerville will be closed between Big Barn Road and Mining Brook Road until 7 p.m. on Feb. 2 as road repairs are underway. The […]
$50,000 reward offered for information leading to murderer's arrest
OROVILLE, Calif. — A $50,000 reward is being offered by the Governor's Reward Program for information that leads to the arrest of whoever is responsible for the shooting and killing of Tyler Dickson at the Bidwell Canyon Campground in July 2021. According to the Butte County Sheriff's Office (BCSO),...
Disaster Unemployment Assistance Approved For Those Impacted By Storm Damage
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Disaster unemployment assistance has been approved for those impacted by devastating storms in Dec. and Jan. There are now benefits available to people in the counties of Sacramento, Merced, Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and San Joaquin. The assistance is specifically for...
Eight new shops open at Vacaville Premium Outlets
Vacaville may not have an indoor mall, but when it comes to shopping for major brand clothing, they do not have to go very far. For the last several decades, the Vacaville Premium Outlets have provided an outdoor mall experience with several stores to shop for clothes and novelties, places to eat and even a play area for little ones to get their energy out while Mom and Dad peruse the shops.
