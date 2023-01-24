ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, CA

FOX40

Multi-car collision at Fruitridge Road and 65th Expressway

(KTXL) — At least three cars were involved in a collision on Friday morning in the area of 65th Expressway and Fruitridge Road, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Officers said that no major injuries have been reported and there has been some impact to traffic in the area. The cars have been cleared from […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sub-freezing temperatures coming to the Sacramento Valley

(KTXL) — Much of the Sacramento Valley is expected to see temperatures drop to near-freezing or below-freezing temperatures at the beginning of next week, according to the National Weather Service. On Monday, the northern portion of the valley near Redding and Red Bluff will see the beginning of the cold weather move in. Redding will […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

A Folsom land deal sparked worlds first electrified prison

(KTXL) — Folsom State Prison is one of the most famous California prisons, but the story behind it becoming the first in the world with electrically powered lights is little known. Originally slated to be built in Rocklin, land owner Horatio Gates Livermore of the Natoma Land Mining Company was able to persuade the government […]
FOLSOM, CA
NBC Bay Area

3.8 Magnitude Quake Hits Near Northern California Coast

A preliminary 3.8 magnitude earthquake struck near the Northern California coast Saturday, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 3:56 p.m. and was centered 21.1 miles south southwest of the city of Eureka, the USGS said. No other information was immediately available. This is a developing...
EUREKA, CA
goldrushcam.com

California Governor Gavin Newsom Statement on the Beating Death of Sacramento Native, Tyre Nichols, by Memphis Police Department Officers

January 28, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement in response to the Memphis Police Department’s body camera footage being released, showing the deadly actions that took the life of Tyre Nichols, a Sacramento native, and led to the charging of five since fired Memphis Law Enforcement Officers:
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

I-80 crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person was killed and another injured after an early Sunday morning crash in Sacramento, officials with Sacramento Metro Fire said. The crash was reported on I-80 at Greenback Lane around 12:45 a.m. Sunday. The circumstances surrounding the crash remain unknown. Firefighters, paramedics and officers with...
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Stockton Woman Killed in Crash on State Route 12 in Wallace Area

According to the California Highway Patrol, a car crash on SR-12 in Wallace killed a Stockton woman and resulted in the DUI arrest of a driver. The incident was described as a two-vehicle collision that occurred shortly after 11:40 a.m. on State Route 12 at Wards Avenue just south of the Camache Reservoir, officials said.
STOCKTON, CA
KCRA.com

1 woman shot at bar overnight in Sacramento, sheriff says

One woman was shot at Chasers Bar on Madison Avenue last night, the Sacramento County sheriff says. Officers responded to the scene just after 8 p.m. where they found a 39-year-old woman who had been shot in the arm, authorities say. She was then transported to a nearby hospital where...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Northern California to have near-freezing overnight temperatures Tuesday, can expect a possible ‘wet pattern’ next week

(KTXL) — Northern California is expected to have near-freezing overnight temperatures from Monday into Tuesday, and the first week of February could see a “wet pattern” in parts of California, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures in the Sacramento area on Monday night and Tuesday early morning could reach as low as the low […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

CHP: 1 dead, 3 injured in collision involving 3 vehicles in Placer County

(KTXL) — One person died and three others were injured in a collision involving three vehicles in Placer County on Friday. After 4 p.m., officers from the California Highway Patrol Auburn area were notified of a three-car collision on Interstate 80 east of Penryn Road near Penryn, according to officials. •Video Player Above: Evacuation warning […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Rogue boat secured and removed from Sacramento River

(KTXL) — A rogue boat was secured from the Sacramento River last week, according to the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office marine patrol unit was dispatched to retrieve the boat as it posed a safety and environmental hazard. “Our marine patrol unit also did not want the boat to collide with a bridge […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Flood waters damage El Dorado County roadway

(KTXL) — A failed drainage culvert has forced the closure of El Dorado County Road starting on Jan. 30, according to the El Dorado County Department of Transportation. Newtown Road in Placerville will be closed between Big Barn Road and Mining Brook Road until 7 p.m. on Feb. 2 as road repairs are underway. The […]
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

$50,000 reward offered for information leading to murderer's arrest

OROVILLE, Calif. — A $50,000 reward is being offered by the Governor's Reward Program for information that leads to the arrest of whoever is responsible for the shooting and killing of Tyler Dickson at the Bidwell Canyon Campground in July 2021. According to the Butte County Sheriff's Office (BCSO),...
OROVILLE, CA
Silicon Valley

Eight new shops open at Vacaville Premium Outlets

Vacaville may not have an indoor mall, but when it comes to shopping for major brand clothing, they do not have to go very far. For the last several decades, the Vacaville Premium Outlets have provided an outdoor mall experience with several stores to shop for clothes and novelties, places to eat and even a play area for little ones to get their energy out while Mom and Dad peruse the shops.
VACAVILLE, CA

