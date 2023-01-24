Read full article on original website
WMBF
Beach ‘n Chili Fest returns to Grand Strand for 56th annual championship cook-off
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Beach ‘n Chili Fest returns to the Grand Strand this September, organizers announced Tuesday. The 56th Annual World Championship Chili Cook-off (WCCC) will take place on Sept. 29 - Oct. 1, 2023, at Burroughs & Chapin Pavilion Place. The Beach ‘n Chili Fest...
WMBF
Charleston-based BBQ restaurant opening Myrtle Beach location
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A new restaurant planned for downtown Myrtle Beach will bring a taste of Charleston to the Grand Strand. The Myrtle Beach Downtown Alliance said Thursday that Swig & Swine’s newest location will open on the 500 block of Broadway Street. It’ll mark the restaurant’s first venture outside of the Charleston market and its fifth total location.
WMBF
Rare orange lobster, Cheddar, now on display at Ripley’s Aquarium
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A rare orange lobster that captured the hearts of the Grand Strand can now be seen by everyone in Myrtle Beach!. Cheddar, the one-in-30-million crustacean, is currently on display at Ripley’s Aquarium after being rescued from a shipment to a Red Lobster in Florida last year.
WMBF
North Myrtle Beach parking registration now open to residents, property owners
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Registration is now open for North Myrtle Beach drivers to register to park for the upcoming busy season. The city said Friday that registration can be done online or in person at 904 2nd Avenue North for residents and non-resident property owners. The in-person office hours are Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m., per the city.
wpde.com
Well-known Myrtle Beach performer to open dinner theatre
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A well-known performer in Myrtle Beach will be opening a "world-class dinner theatre" in spring 2024. Greg Rowles left the Alabama Theatre after 22 seasons in January to expand his ventures, according to a release. Guests can expect the venue to feature entertainment along with a fine dining experience reminiscent of the retro Vegas showroom-style setting.
wfxb.com
Neal And Pam’s Bar And Grill Pass Inspection
A local bar and grill could soon re-open it’s doors. Neal and Pam’s in Surfside Beach has been under re-construction after a fire broke out in July. The blaze was originally called in as a porch fire but it unfortunately spread inside causing extensive damage. On Wednesday, the...
Little River embroidery company gets ‘revolutionary’ knitting machine
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Lt. Governor Pamela Evette appeared in Little River Friday at a ribbon cutting for an embroidery company’s new 3D knitting machine. bFIVE40, which is locally-owned, said the machine is the first-of-its-kind on the Grand Strand. The 3D knitting machine boasts 1,200 needles and can speed up production using […]
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach votes for homes near Coastal Grand Mall, $20K skate park donation, and more
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Myrtle Beach City Council members met Tuesday, discussing homes and retail buildings for the lot across the street from Coastal Grand Mall, an addition to the skate park near Myrtle Beach High School, and current job vacancies. The meeting kicked off with a $20,000...
wpde.com
Pet of the week: A kitten just as sweet as her name
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The pet of the week is a kitten that is just as sweet as her name. Waffles is 10 weeks old and has a sassy and feisty personality, staff from Grand Strand Humane Society said. She was only two days old when she was...
WMBF
Head to Quagliata Brothers Italian Deli of Myrtle Beach for authentic Italian cuisine
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Quagliata Brothers Italian Deli of Myrtle Beach blends their passion for making delicious food with their extensive knowledge of cuisine to create authentic and classic dishes for your enjoyment. They use the freshest, locally-sourced ingredients and promise to give your taste buds something to be...
WMBF
Neal & Pam’s Bar and Grill shares progress as owner works to reopen after fire
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - People could soon be watching a game or singing karaoke once again at the popular spot Neal & Pam’s Bar and Grill. The Surfside Beach staple was heavily damaged after a fire broke out in July. Zach Baker, the owner of Neal & Pam’s,...
cbs17
SC coastal restaurant passes inspection, continues to recover after July fire
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Neal and Pam’s in Surfside Beach continues to make steps in its recovery after the restaurant was damaged in a July fire, passing an insulation inspection on Wednesday. “Two Wednesdays in a row we’ve gotten great news from building inspector Wayne. We passed...
Diner customer wins $10,000 Mega Millions prize in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach diner customer has become $10,000 richer, according to a South Carolina Education Lottery news release. A winning Mega Millions ticket was sold at Joe’s Diner By The Airport located at 2895 Fred Nash Boulevard, the release reads. Players should check their tickets, as more than 6,000 players […]
WMBF
History uncovered as Conway City Hall undergoes renovations
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s no surprise that more than a century-old building still stands to honor its legacy in the City of Conway. Many people walk past the iconic Conway City Hall, which was built in 1825 by architect Robert Mills. The building known for its architectural design...
myhorrynews.com
It happened in Horry: Smokehouses were important during the winter months
Wintertime in Horry County was for preserving and smoking meats on the farm. Finding ways to stay warm was important, too. Beef and pork were typically cured and stored in smokehouses around the county, using salt and a low fire to smoke the meat, according to history retold in a 1994 edition of the Independent Republic Quarterly.
Myrtle Beach eatery keeps ‘Restaurant Week’ going through end of January
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Restaurant Week might have officially ended in South Carolina but the Hook and Barrel restaurant in Myrtle Beach is taking the annual celebration to a new level. Hook and Barrel and its sister restaurant, Croissants, are stretching it throughout the rest of January. Cory Richardson, beverage director and front-of-house manager, […]
After record price hike, North Myrtle Beach grocer sees cost of eggs dropping
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Egg prices have reached all-time highs across the nation, and Cherry Grove grocer Boulineau’s has not been spared. During the past few months, Boulineau’s has seen a nearly 50% increase in egg prices. That comes as the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says egg prices have gone up 60% […]
WYFF4.com
Dave Matthews Band announces two-night stops in two Carolina cities
(Video above is the Wednesday morning headlines.) Carolina music fans got a special treat this week with word of four show dates in two area cities as one of the region's favorite jam bands goes on tour. The Dave Matthews Band announced Tuesday it will kick off its U.S. stadium...
Contractor expects to finish work on Surfside Beach pier in mid-April, mayor says
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Construction of the new Surfside Beach pier is expected to be completed in mid-April, though a date for when it will be opened to the public is still to be determined, according to Mayor Bob Hellyer. Hellyer said the pier’s contractor, Consensus Construction Company, has told him that crews are […]
myhorrynews.com
Search continues for missing boater in North Myrtle Beach
Crews are continue to search for missing boater near the north jetty in North Myrtle Beach on Friday. One boater was rescued Thursday and another remains missing Friday morning, according to public safety officials. At 4:56 p.m., crews were dispatched to a watercraft in distress call at the north jetty...
