Illustrating the continued demand for South Florida office space, two financial firms signed Class A leases in Coral Gables, Newmark announced Thursday. In one deal, Balanz USA signed a long-term, 8,001-square-foot lease to occupy the seventh floor of The Plaza Coral Gables’ North Tower at 2811 Ponce de Leon Boulevard. The space will serve as the first U.S. office for Balanz, an Argentine financial firm.

CORAL GABLES, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO