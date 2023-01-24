The Tanger Outlets located in Myrtle Beach has announced its very first golf clothing brand. The company of ‘Perry Ellis International’ will soon be apart of the outlets. The retail store will have various selections of items from ‘Perry Ellis International’s’ key brands such as ‘Original Penguin’ by Munsingwear, ‘PGA Tour’, and more!

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO