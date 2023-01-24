ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBF

Rare orange lobster, Cheddar, now on display at Ripley’s Aquarium

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A rare orange lobster that captured the hearts of the Grand Strand can now be seen by everyone in Myrtle Beach!. Cheddar, the one-in-30-million crustacean, is currently on display at Ripley’s Aquarium after being rescued from a shipment to a Red Lobster in Florida last year.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Well-known Myrtle Beach performer to open dinner theatre

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A well-known performer in Myrtle Beach will be opening a "world-class dinner theatre" in spring 2024. Greg Rowles left the Alabama Theatre after 22 seasons in January to expand his ventures, according to a release. Guests can expect the venue to feature entertainment along with a fine dining experience reminiscent of the retro Vegas showroom-style setting.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach Hwy 501 to Open Golf Apparel Shop by Perry Ellis International

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (Jan. 23, 2023) –Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach Hwy 501 announces global fashion apparel brand Perry Ellis International will join the outlet shopping destination’s extensive roster with its first-ever Golf Apparel Shop retail store, Feb. 17. Catering to golf and racquet-sport enthusiasts of all ages and disciplines, the retailer will showcase an expansive selection of merchandise by Perry Ellis International’s portfolio of iconic brands inclusive of An Original Penguin by Munsingwear, Ben Hogan, Callaway, Grand Slam, Jack Nicklaus and PGA TOUR, among others.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Myrtle Beach International Airport sets new passenger record in 2022

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — For the second consecutive year, the Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR) has set a new record for total passenger traffic. In 2022, nearly 3.5 million passengers traveled through the airport. Total passenger traffic included 3,459,803 passengers for 2022 compared to 3,210,247 in 2021. The...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wfxb.com

New Golf Retail Store Coming Soon To Tanger Outlets

The Tanger Outlets located in Myrtle Beach has announced its very first golf clothing brand. The company of ‘Perry Ellis International’ will soon be apart of the outlets. The retail store will have various selections of items from ‘Perry Ellis International’s’ key brands such as ‘Original Penguin’ by Munsingwear, ‘PGA Tour’, and more!
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

North Myrtle Beach parking registration now open to residents, property owners

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Registration is now open for North Myrtle Beach drivers to register to park for the upcoming busy season. The city said Friday that registration can be done online or in person at 904 2nd Avenue North for residents and non-resident property owners. The in-person office hours are Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m., per the city.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

Search continues for missing boater in North Myrtle Beach

Crews are continue to search for missing boater near the north jetty in North Myrtle Beach on Friday. One boater was rescued Thursday and another remains missing Friday morning, according to public safety officials. At 4:56 p.m., crews were dispatched to a watercraft in distress call at the north jetty...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

EDITORIAL: Myrtle Beach leaders need a plan for downtown area

Myrtle Beach leaders continue to spend big money on old motels and other downtown property. But if you ask city officials about those purchases, they insist there are no big plans for the millions of public dollars they have forked out for the land. Their position: Purchase the property, then...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wfxb.com

Neal And Pam’s Bar And Grill Pass Inspection

A local bar and grill could soon re-open it’s doors. Neal and Pam’s in Surfside Beach has been under re-construction after a fire broke out in July. The blaze was originally called in as a porch fire but it unfortunately spread inside causing extensive damage. On Wednesday, the...
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy