WMBF
Hang in there, big things are coming to Ripley’s Aquarium this year and beyond
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Things are a little upside down at the Aquarium, but they are slowly coming together!. Hang in there because the all-new Sloth Valley habitat is opening late spring 2023 at Ripley’s Aquarium of Myrtle Beach!. Plus they are gearing up for more exciting thing...
wfxb.com
Greg Rowles Shares Details on World-Class Dinner Theatre Coming to the Grand Strand
Greg Rowles and family hope to offer an entirely unique setting unlike anything Myrtle Beach has seen before. At the future world-class dinner theatre, guests can expect entertainment along with a fine dining experience reminiscent of the retro Vegas showroom style setting. There are also plans to provide tours, info,...
WMBF
Rare orange lobster, Cheddar, now on display at Ripley’s Aquarium
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A rare orange lobster that captured the hearts of the Grand Strand can now be seen by everyone in Myrtle Beach!. Cheddar, the one-in-30-million crustacean, is currently on display at Ripley’s Aquarium after being rescued from a shipment to a Red Lobster in Florida last year.
WMBF
‘I love running in there’: Hundreds to take ‘polar plunge’ in Myrtle Beach for Special Olympics
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Chilly temperatures cause some of us to avoid the beach this time of year, but hundreds will put on their bathing suits and take a dip in the Atlantic Ocean for the 18th annual Myrtle Beach Polar Plunge on Saturday. The Myrtle Beach Polar Plunge...
Little River embroidery company gets ‘revolutionary’ knitting machine
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Lt. Governor Pamela Evette appeared in Little River Friday at a ribbon cutting for an embroidery company’s new 3D knitting machine. bFIVE40, which is locally-owned, said the machine is the first-of-its-kind on the Grand Strand. The 3D knitting machine boasts 1,200 needles and can speed up production using […]
wpde.com
Well-known Myrtle Beach performer to open dinner theatre
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A well-known performer in Myrtle Beach will be opening a "world-class dinner theatre" in spring 2024. Greg Rowles left the Alabama Theatre after 22 seasons in January to expand his ventures, according to a release. Guests can expect the venue to feature entertainment along with a fine dining experience reminiscent of the retro Vegas showroom-style setting.
Myrtle Beach dealing with technical issues in parking registration portal
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach is experiencing technical issues with its residential parking decal registration portal, the city announced in a Facebook post Friday. The city said a third-party contractor is aware and working to restore service. In the meantime, the city said residents can submit decal requests in-person at the Reef Parking […]
Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach Hwy 501 to Open Golf Apparel Shop by Perry Ellis International
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (Jan. 23, 2023) –Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach Hwy 501 announces global fashion apparel brand Perry Ellis International will join the outlet shopping destination’s extensive roster with its first-ever Golf Apparel Shop retail store, Feb. 17. Catering to golf and racquet-sport enthusiasts of all ages and disciplines, the retailer will showcase an expansive selection of merchandise by Perry Ellis International’s portfolio of iconic brands inclusive of An Original Penguin by Munsingwear, Ben Hogan, Callaway, Grand Slam, Jack Nicklaus and PGA TOUR, among others.
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach International Airport sets new passenger record in 2022
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — For the second consecutive year, the Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR) has set a new record for total passenger traffic. In 2022, nearly 3.5 million passengers traveled through the airport. Total passenger traffic included 3,459,803 passengers for 2022 compared to 3,210,247 in 2021. The...
wfxb.com
New Golf Retail Store Coming Soon To Tanger Outlets
The Tanger Outlets located in Myrtle Beach has announced its very first golf clothing brand. The company of ‘Perry Ellis International’ will soon be apart of the outlets. The retail store will have various selections of items from ‘Perry Ellis International’s’ key brands such as ‘Original Penguin’ by Munsingwear, ‘PGA Tour’, and more!
WMBF
North Myrtle Beach parking registration now open to residents, property owners
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Registration is now open for North Myrtle Beach drivers to register to park for the upcoming busy season. The city said Friday that registration can be done online or in person at 904 2nd Avenue North for residents and non-resident property owners. The in-person office hours are Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m., per the city.
Myrtle Beach woman uses winnings from scratch-off lottery ticket she got as Christmas gift to win $150K Powerball prize
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach woman used the small winnings from a South Carolina Education Lottery scratch-off ticket she received as a Christmas gift to win a $150,000 Powerball prize, according to a news release. The woman, who was not named, cashed in her gift at a Refuel in Myrtle Beach and […]
WMBF
Head to Quagliata Brothers Italian Deli of Myrtle Beach for authentic Italian cuisine
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Quagliata Brothers Italian Deli of Myrtle Beach blends their passion for making delicious food with their extensive knowledge of cuisine to create authentic and classic dishes for your enjoyment. They use the freshest, locally-sourced ingredients and promise to give your taste buds something to be...
wpde.com
Conway family taking a crack at egg farming, saving money with chicken coop
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The rising cost of grocery bills, especially with eggs, may have your feathers ruffled. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) said eggs had the largest price increase ever in 2022. The owner of K-Bar Farms located in Socastee said the interest in at-home...
After record price hike, North Myrtle Beach grocer sees cost of eggs dropping
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Egg prices have reached all-time highs across the nation, and Cherry Grove grocer Boulineau’s has not been spared. During the past few months, Boulineau’s has seen a nearly 50% increase in egg prices. That comes as the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says egg prices have gone up 60% […]
myhorrynews.com
Search continues for missing boater in North Myrtle Beach
Crews are continue to search for missing boater near the north jetty in North Myrtle Beach on Friday. One boater was rescued Thursday and another remains missing Friday morning, according to public safety officials. At 4:56 p.m., crews were dispatched to a watercraft in distress call at the north jetty...
cbs17
SC coastal restaurant passes inspection, continues to recover after July fire
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Neal and Pam’s in Surfside Beach continues to make steps in its recovery after the restaurant was damaged in a July fire, passing an insulation inspection on Wednesday. “Two Wednesdays in a row we’ve gotten great news from building inspector Wayne. We passed...
myhorrynews.com
EDITORIAL: Myrtle Beach leaders need a plan for downtown area
Myrtle Beach leaders continue to spend big money on old motels and other downtown property. But if you ask city officials about those purchases, they insist there are no big plans for the millions of public dollars they have forked out for the land. Their position: Purchase the property, then...
wfxb.com
Neal And Pam’s Bar And Grill Pass Inspection
A local bar and grill could soon re-open it’s doors. Neal and Pam’s in Surfside Beach has been under re-construction after a fire broke out in July. The blaze was originally called in as a porch fire but it unfortunately spread inside causing extensive damage. On Wednesday, the...
wpde.com
Coast Guard, DNR dive team searching for missing duck hunter off Little River coast
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — UPDATE: Wife of missing duck hunter, community searching for him after NMB boating distress call. The United States Coast Guard, S.C. Dept. of Natural Resources (SCDNR) dive team and several local agencies are working to find a young man who went missing after a boating distress call Thursday evening.
