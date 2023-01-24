(Avoca) AHSTW is 14-2 in duals this season. Their final quad of the season will take place on Thursday. The Vikings will close out the regular season against Red Oak, Harlan, and Kuemper Catholic. Coach Evan McCarthy says, “It should hopefully be a good night of wrestling. All the teams have a handful of good individuals. I’m excited for it. I think it’s going to be a good test for us. Hopefully the guys are excited for the challenge.”

AVOCA, IA ・ 14 HOURS AGO