westerniowatoday.com
AHSTW closes out strong dual season with three Hawkeye 10 foes Thursday night
(Avoca) AHSTW is 14-2 in duals this season. Their final quad of the season will take place on Thursday. The Vikings will close out the regular season against Red Oak, Harlan, and Kuemper Catholic. Coach Evan McCarthy says, “It should hopefully be a good night of wrestling. All the teams have a handful of good individuals. I’m excited for it. I think it’s going to be a good test for us. Hopefully the guys are excited for the challenge.”
kmaland.com
KMAland Sports Schedule: Thursday, January 26th
(KMAland) -- KMA Sports is in Tabor and Underwood tonight for high school basketball on the KMAX-Stream. Check out the full schedule below. Sioux City North at Sioux City East (G) Bluegrass Conference Tournament. Semifinal: Ankeny Christian vs. Diagonal at Murray (G), 7:00 PM. Semifinal: Twin Cedars vs. Melcher-Dallas (G),...
kmaland.com
KMAland Girls Basketball (1/25): NE Nodaway, King City move to King City Tournament finals
(KMAland) -- Northeast Nodaway and King City moved to the finals of the King City Tournament on Wednesday night. Check out the full KMAland girls basketball rundown below. Consolation: Polo vs. Mid-Buchanan (MISSING) KING CITY TOURNAMENT. Semifinal: King City 49 South Holt 35. No Stats Reported. Semifinal: Northeast Nodaway 26...
kmaland.com
Red Oak finding its rhythm, gearing up for another postseason run
(Red Oak) -- Red Oak boys basketball is beginning to find its rhythm as the 2022-23 regular season approaches its end. The Tigers (5-10) entered the Christmas break with a meager 1-6 record, but have since started to find their footing with a 4-4 record since the season resumed, and two of those losses coming by less than 10 points.
kmaland.com
Youthful Council Bluffs wrestling exceeding expectations in first year
(Council Bluffs) -- The first year of the Council Bluffs Community School District wrestling program has been a success in the eyes of co-head coach Mike Quaas. "We were concerned going in, but our girls have shocked us," Quaas said. "We're leaps and bounds ahead of where we thought we would be. It's gone really well."
kmaland.com
Logan-Magnolia girls battling through adversity, winning close games during 8-game streak
(Logan) -- The absence of one of their top players hasn't prevented the Logan-Magnolia girls basketball team from winning some tight games. One of their tight wins was a statement win last Friday -- a 42-35 win over a state-rated Treynor squad that handed them a 22-point loss in December.
kmaland.com
Woodbine star receiver Cline picks Buena Vista
(Woodbine) -- Woodbine senior Cameron Cline will play for another Woodbine native at Buena Vista. Cline, who finished out his career with 1,100 yards receiving and 17 touchdowns this past fall, recently chose the Beavers over Briar Cliff and will play for Woodbine alum Austin Dickinson. “It was a really...
kmaland.com
Harlan native Stanley named NFHS National Active Official of the Year
(Boone) -- Harlan native Mike Stanley is the NFHS Official Association's choice for National Active Official of the Year. Stanley is the fifth Iowan to win this award. Additionally, three KMAland natives were named 2022-23 Iowa Sport Award winners: Treynor's Tom Hartigan (Boys Cross Country), Council Bluffs' Mike Hale (Girls Swimming) and Atlantic's Shawn Petersen (Volleyball).
cyclonefanatic.com
RECRUITING: Omaha Biliew announced as McDonald’s All-American
Iowa State five-star commit Omaha Biliew has been announced as a McDonald’s All-American and will play in this year’s All-American game. The prospect is a staple of Iowa State’s 2023 recruiting class, which ranks as the No. 7 class in the nation, set to join the Cyclones for the 2023-24 season.
kmaland.com
Timothy R. Northup, 59, of Carson, Iowa
Location:Cutler-O’Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Visitation Location:Cutler-O’Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Memorials:The family will direct memorial contributions. Funeral Home:Cutler-O’Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Cemetery:Calvary Cemetery, Corning, Iowa.
agdaily.com
Iowa beef company secures $150M investment for packing facility
After the Expanding Meat Processing Act of 2022 bill was introduced, announcements of local and regional packers began popping up. Now, an Iowa beef processor, Cattlemen’s Heritage Beef Company, has announced that Karis Capital of Naples, Florida, an equity real estate company, is investing $150 million in the packer’s planned facility in Mills County. The investment will allow Cattlemen’s Heritage to advance with the groundbreaking for the plant later this year.
kmaland.com
Vernon Hall, 57, Villisca, IA
Location: Nodaway Community Building, Nodaway, Iowa. Memorials:Memorials can be made to the family to help with the funeral cost. Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels. Cemetery:. Notes:. Vern lost his battle with cancer on January 15th, 2023, at home surrounded by his family. Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com.
kmaland.com
Dennis Hotze, 76, Carson, IA
Visitation Location: Carson Community Center - Carson. Visitation Start: 2:00 p.m. Visitation End: 4:00 p.m. (two hours prior to the service) Memorials: In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established. Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson.
nationalhogfarmer.com
Liljedahl Farms receives Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award
Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig presented the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award to the Liljedahl family during a ceremony this week at the Iowa Pork Congress in Des Moines. Owned and operated by Dennis and Diane Liljedahl, along with their son, Drew, and daughter-in-law, Candice, Liljedahl Farms is a third-generation family farm located near Essex in Page County.
natureworldnews.com
Bowhunting Company, Celebrity Owners Found Guilty for Poaching Wildlife in Nebraska, Fined $750,000
In Omaha, Nebraska, a federal court handed down sentences to a famous couple and their bowhunting business for planning to break the Lacey Act, which forbids wildlife trafficking and poaching. They were fined a total of $750,000. Largest Known Case of Poaching in Nebraska. The largest known case of poaching...
kmaland.com
Glenwood board delays board appointment
(Glenwood) -- Glenwood's School Board is taking its time in filling a board vacancy. At its special meeting and work session Monday evening, the Glenwood School Board took no action on appointing a successor to Tim Becker, who resigned in December to accept new employment out of state. Five individuals have applied to succeed Becker: Candella Foley-Finchem, Josh Kendrick, Eva Krueger, Emily Prickett and Tony Winton. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Glenwood School Superintendent Dr. Devin Embray says the board wanted more background information on each the candidates before making an appointment.
KETV.com
Council Bluffs private school, public school district react to Iowa's new school voucher law
Leaders from Council Bluffs private and public schools differ on whether they think Iowa's newly signed school voucher law is good for students. At Saint Albert Catholic Schools, President Anne Rohling is happy with the legislation. "It's a great day for the state of Iowa. It's a wonderful day. Parents...
KETV.com
Crash closes part of Highway 75 early Tuesday
OMAHA, Neb. — A crash on Highway 75 is impacting the Tuesday morning commute. The northbound lanes are closed at Fox Farm Road, north of I-680. There are no reports of injuries at the scene. Drivers are urged to avoid the area and find an alternate route.
kmaland.com
Red Oak board backs school bus lease agreement
(Red Oak) -- Red Oak school officials are ensuring the district's bus fleet is secured for the upcoming school years. During its regular meeting Wednesday evening, the Red Oak School Board unanimously approved the leasing of three 77-passenger diesel buses through Bluebird for the 2023-24 to 2025-26 school years for just over $76,400 a year or over $229,000 total. Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz says the move comes in anticipation of any supply chain issues and the current lease agreement expiring in September. However, he adds there are also a couple of reasons they would prefer leasing the vehicles versus purchasing them.
kmaland.com
Cass County board re-visits future of Willow Heights facility
(Atlantic) -- Cass County officials are pondering the best ways to utilize a former non-profit residential care facility on the southwest side of Atlantic. During its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the Cass County Board of Supervisors discussed the status of the Willow Heights facility after it and three other tracts of adjacent farmland were up for sale at an auction Saturday. Supervisors Chair Steve Baier tells KMA News while the 117 acres of row crop land and 35 acres of pasture near the property sold for $13,100 per acre and $6,200 per acre, respectively, the proposal on the roughly 20,000 square foot facility and maintenance shed failed to reach the minimum required bid of $250,000.
