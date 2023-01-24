Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Richard Gere names his highly specific set of conditions for joining a superhero franchise
Veteran actor Richard Gere is open to appearing in a superhero movie, but only if it meets his exacting standards. Per ComicBookMovie, the Pretty Woman star reveals he is willing to take on a superhero role as long as the film is innovative and unpredictable. He explains:. “It would depend...
Diane Keaton Hasn't Dated in 15 Years — But She's 'Doing Fine': 'Someday Someone Will Marry Me'
"I'm kind of odd, but I'm doing fine," the Maybe I Do star told Extra of not going on a date for 15 years, when asked about her love life Diane Keaton is rom-com royalty, but in real life, romance isn't exactly a huge priority. During a recent interview with Extra promoting her upcoming romantic comedy Maybe I Do, the 77-year-old actress was asked about how long it has been since she went on a date. "Let's [say] 15 years," said Keaton. "They probably just thought, 'Enough's enough … she's too weird.' I'm...
William H. Macy Calls ‘Maybe I Do’ Costars Susan Sarandon, Diane Keaton, Richard Gere ‘Iconic’: ‘We Grew Up Together’ in the Industry
It's hard to grasp just how star-studded Michael Jacobs' new romantic comedy Maybe I Do actually is — that even lead William H. Macy is pinching himself. Best Romantic Comedies "It was something to work with these people. They're all iconic and I can't say I grew up with them. We grew up together. We're […]
Emma Roberts Reveals Her 'Favorite' Rom-Com Is Aunt Julia Roberts' My Best Friend's Wedding
Emma Roberts and Julie Bowen guessed their way through famous romantic comedies on Watch What Happens Live Emma Roberts keeps her favorite romantic comedies in the family. During 31-year-old Roberts' appearance on Watch What Happens Live Tuesday, host Andy Cohen recruited the Maybe I Do actor and fellow guest Julie Bowen for a guessing game in which the titles of famous romantic comedies slowly appeared on the screen. Given only the year each movie released to guess from, Roberts and Bowen, 52, played their way through Never Been Kissed, Sleepless in Seattle and...
ComicBook
Richard Gere Says One of His Movies Deserves More Praise Than It Got
Richard Gere starred in a number of acclaimed films and projects over the course of his career, roles that have earned him numerous awards nominations and wins as well. But of all the films in the actor's repertoire, there is one that he feels deserves more praise than it received. Speaking with ComicBook.com about his new romantic comedy, Maybe I Do, Gere said that there a few of his films that he feels deserved to break through more than they did, but that The Hoax was "a really good film" that just didn't quite break through.
Meet Jane Fonda’s Three Children Who Are All Grown Up
Jane Fonda dominated the entertainment industry with her versatile performances. She bagged two Academy Awards and an AFI Life Achievement Award in the course of her 63-year career. However, despite having an impressive run in Hollywood, Fonda’s private life hasn’t been always great as her childhood was marred with sexual abuse and her marital life was a mess.
Brad Pitt Finally Comments on Shania Twain's Performance Where She Ditched His Name for Ryan Reynolds'
That don't disappoint him much.
Shemar Moore’s girlfriend, Jesiree, is pregnant with his first child
Shemar Moore is going to be a dad. The “Criminal Minds” star announced Monday that he and his longtime girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, are expecting their first child together. Moore, 52, shared a video that revealed the sex of their baby — it’s a girl — and revealed that her name would be Frankie. “Today is the day. You know your boy’s got butterflies,” he began the video, which was shared to his Instagram. “Today is a special day. This is a legendary day. Today, your boy Shemar Motherf–king Moore…is going to find out if he’s going to be a daddy to a...
Channing Tatum shares thoughts on marriage with girlfriend Zoë Kravitz
Channing Tatum is sharing his thoughts on marriage, following his complicated divorce from Jenna Dewan. The 42-year-old actor is currently dating 34-year-old Zoë Kravitz, and he is detailing his perspective on serious relationships and his plans for the future. The Hollywood star talked to Vanity Fair about his...
Nia Long Says Fresh Prince Costar Will Smith 'Carried a Burden for Many Years to Represent' Perfection
Nia Long also addressed the "devastating" moments of her past few months following the cheating scandal, and subsequent split from her partner of 13 years, former Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka Nia Long is proud of how far Will Smith has come. In speaking of her former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air costar, Long, 52, applauded Smith, 54, for how he's handled himself in the spotlight. "I will always love him. He's had an incredible career, and he's carried a burden for many years to try — to represent what...
Famed Actress and Model Dies
Famed actress and model Dorothy Tristan reportedly died on January 7th, according to a statement from her husband. According to her husband, director John D. Hancock, Tristan died at their home following a decade-long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Her death was confirmed by her representative, according to Variety.
Brooke Shields discusses beign raped and Michael Jackson in new documentary
Prince Harry is not the only famous person who is sharing personal moments with the world. Actress Brooke Shields has produced a documentary Pretty Baby Brooke Shields that premiered Friday at the Sundance Film Festival and among the topics she are the true nature of her relationship with Michael Jackson and how she was raped while in college.
Tiffany Haddish Stood Her Ground At Sundance After An Audience Member Griped About Her New Film
Tiffany Haddish stood up for her new movie at Sundance after an audience member griped about it.
Why Stars Like Jennifer Aniston, Sarah Paulson and Charlize Theron Are Backing Andrea Riseborough in ‘To Leslie’
The stars are coming out for Andrea Riseborough’s turn in Michael Morris’ indie drama To Leslie. Jennifer Aniston, Charlize Theron, Sarah Paulson and Edward Norton have hosted screenings, with more recent showings booked by Gwyneth Paltrow and Courteney Cox. After Paltrow’s screening, attended by the likes of Demi Moore along with Morris and Riseborough in attendance, the Goop founder called it a “masterpiece of a film” and went so far as to say that the title star should win “every award there is and all the ones that haven’t been invented yet.” More from The Hollywood ReporterNAACP Image Awards 2023:...
Sally Field on How Potential Date With Steven Spielberg Led to 50-Year Friendship: “I Can’t Imagine My Life Without Him”
Steven Spielberg focused a lens on his family history in The Fabelmans so it was fitting that Thursday’s Palm Springs Film Awards saw someone he loves like family take the stage to honor his team with a Vanguard Award. Sally Field, who starred as Mary Todd Lincoln opposite Oscar winner Daniel Day-Lewis’ Abraham Lincoln in Spielberg’s 2012 film Lincoln, kicked off her tribute by attempting to recall the exact moment she met the filmmaker. “Somewhere in the ‘70s, I think — he’ll correct me,” Field admitted. (And Spielberg did, by revealing that their paths crossed at a party in 1968.)More from...
Oscar predictions: Mandy Walker (‘Elvis’) close to becoming 3rd woman nominated for Best Cinematography
Plenty of music biopics are content to shoot their subjects’ iconic concerts straightforwardly, as though extended, by-the-numbers recreations of tour dates are what audiences expect and want to see. “Elvis” rejects that approach. From the way it zests the rock-and-roll king’s catalogue to its live-wire cinematography, Baz Luhrmann’s maximalist, jewel-toned vision reintroduces Elvis Presley to modern audiences through a kaleidoscopic experience that emulates the novelty which electrified ‘50s-era crowds. SEE Mandy Walker (‘Elvis’ cinematographer) on working with Baz Luhrmann: ‘There couldn’t be a more perfect person to make this film’ [Exclusive Video Interview] Cinematographer Mandy Walker currently occupies eighth place in Gold Derby’s combined odds for Best Cinematography....
urbanbellemag.com
Shekinah Jo Quits ‘Love And Hip Hop’ After Her Altercation with Lyrica Anderson
Lyrica Anderson and Shekinah Jo’s feud was one most didn’t see coming. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” star Shekinah Jo is having an eventful season of “VH1: Family Reunion.” She managed to rub Chrissy Lampkin the wrong way earlier in the season. Chrissy didn’t like that Shekinah asked her about Teairra Mari’s legal battle with 50 Cent. Even though they did have some tension over it, Shekinah apologized. And she and Chrissy were able to move forward without any other issues. However, Shekinah has not been able to move on from her tension with Lyrica Anderson. Things went left between them instantly after seeing each other for the first time. Lyrica said hello to Shekinah with her hand out for a handshake. And Shekinah refused to shake her hand.
sportszion.com
WWE legend The Rock admitted to ‘falling in love’ with his Baywatch co-star Priyanka Chopra
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is a huge deal in the world of professional wrestling as well as in the movie industry. Recently, Rock divulged the story of how he almost fell in love with his co-star in Baywatch, Priyanka Chopra. The Rock kicked off his acting career in...
Shemar Moore Welcomes Baby Girl With Girlfriend Jesiree Dizon
Actor Shemar Moore has revealed that he and his girlfriend Jesiree Dizon have welcomed a baby girl — his first child. The 52-year-old exclusively shared the news with PEOPLE. “Shemar Moore and his partner, Jesiree Dizon, are happy to announce the birth of their baby girl,” a rep for Moore confirmed. “The family is very happy and healthy.”More from VIBE.comJhene Aiko And Big Sean Welcome Their First ChildChrissy Teigen Shares Her Postpartum Struggles Following Third ChildJohn Legend And Chrissy Teigen Reveal First Photo Of Newborn Baby The Criminal Minds actor first spoke of the news while visiting The Jennifer Hudson Show a few weeks...
Fallon Jokes That ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Oscar Nom Marks ‘First Time in a Decade’ People Have Seen a Best Picture Nominee (Video)
Ahead of Tuesday’s Oscar nominations, “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon had one major prediction for the list: “Top Gun: Maverick.”. Fallon joked Monday that if the Tom Cruise sequel earned a nomination for best picture, it would be a momentous occasion — but more so for average moviegoers. Obviously, taping his show well ahead of the announcements, Fallon couldn’t know for sure who would get nominated, but his hopes for Paramount’s gravity-defying blockbuster came true.
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
61K+
Followers
34K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0