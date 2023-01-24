ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Fronteras Desk

An argument for the protection of geoglyphs in Arizona

Coverage of tribal natural resources is supported in part by Catena Foundation. An odd phenomena has been making headlines of late, as researchers and archaeologists discovered 168 new geoglyphs in Peru. Drone and aerial photography is changing the game when it comes to these kinds of discoveries. The images they...
East Valley Tribune

Biden program passes on I-10 widening

Arizona taxpayers could end up having to shell out another $360 million if they want to smooth car and truck traffic between Tucson and Phoenix. Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said last week he is preparing legislation to have the state provide that cash after a request for a federal grant to widen a section of Interstate 10 was rejected.
NASDAQ

4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month

With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Find Out:...
cryptoslate.com

Arizona senator keeps pushing to make Bitcoin legal tender

Republican senator Wendy Rogers introduced a bill on Jan. 25 that proposes including Bitcoin (BTC) in the list of currencies accepted as legal tender in Arizona. If passed, Arizona would become the first state in the U.S. to embrace Bitcoin as an official currency. The bill, if approved, will enable...
azbigmedia.com

Here’s how new legislation could boost Arizona solar development

For about 300 days each year, the sun shines down on the Valley, making it a refuge for those wanting to pack away their parkas in favor of flip flops. Such conditions are nice for pool parties and tee times, but Phoenix’s glut of sunny days are also conducive for solar power generation. With President Joe Biden’s signature on the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), federal funds will make it easier for residents and developers to harness one of Arizona’s greatest assets and convert it into clean energy. The question now: How will the new legislation boost Arizona solar development?
AZFamily

Arizona lawmakers consider eliminating rent tax, critics warn it could impact city services

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Jose and Kayla Amaya are like a lot of Arizonans, struggling to pay their bills and pay the rent. “When rent goes up, it is very hard to pay the bills because it leaves less money for groceries, for gas, and other bills we have to pay for,” said Kayla. The average 2-bedroom apartment in Phoenix costs $1,615 a month, according to Rent.com. That’s up from $1,522 a month back in October.
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix area clinic says Arizona's proposed 'mushroom bill' could be a game-changer

The bill, known as House Bill 2486, would not legalize psychedelic mushrooms, Rather, it would allow a research advisory council to be set up to study the drug's impacts, thus allowing clinical trials to be conducted to evaluate the effects on mushrooms of various ailments. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett spoke with a local clinic on how that could change medicine.
KTAR.com

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes: No more ‘political lawsuits’

PHOENIX – Democratic Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes has withdrawn a student debt lawsuit filed by her Republican predecessor as she changes the direction of the state’s top legal office. Mayes on Thursday called a number of former Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s lawsuits, including the one challenging President...
foxla.com

Fireball Cinnamon mini bottles contain no whisky, lawsuit claims

LOS ANGELES - Fireball is under fire. A class-action lawsuit filed by a woman in Illinois claims the shot-sized bottles of Fireball sold at gas stations and supermarkets actually contain no whisky at all, misleading customers who buy the brand's bottles. They are often sold outside liquor stores for 99 cents.
Arizona Capitol Times

Arizona’s alfalfa is essential, water crisis solution that leads to food supply issue is no fix

Concerns over the Colorado River have led the everyday Arizonan to think about water in ways they haven’t before. As a result, much has been made as of late about growing “thirsty crops” in Arizona’s desert climate. It doesn’t take long to find an opinion or editorial about how farming alfalfa is the embodiment of everything that is wrong with the water system in Arizona.
roselawgroupreporter.com

Kari Lake’s campaign may be over, but the grift goes on

Opinion: Ever wonder why Kari Lake won’t just concede and go away? Turns out election denial is a lucrative business. Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake speaks during an Arizona Republican election night gathering at Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch on Nov. 8, 2022. It’s been nearly three months now...
electrek.co

A new 3 GW power line will carry clean energy in the US Southwest

Construction has started on a power line between California and Arizona that’s going to have the capacity to carry 3.2 gigawatts (GW) of clean energy. Ten West Link, as the 125-mile line is known, will be a new 500 kV high voltage transmission line that will connect electrical substations in Tonopah, in central Arizona, and Blythe, in Southern California.
R.A. Heim

Homeowners can get up to $40,000 for their mortgage in Arizona

If you live in Arizona, here are some great programs that could potentially be a game changer for you financially. Qualifying individuals can get free help from Take Charge America to apply for up to $40,000 in financial assistance through the Arizona Homeowner Assistance Fund. Here is more information about this specific program.
KTAR.com

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs names directors of regulation, gaming and state land

PHOENIX – Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs on Monday named three more members of her cabinet who will oversee construction regulation, gaming and state land. Former Democratic state legislator Martin Quezada, attorney Jackie Johnson and economic developer Robyn Sahid were the latest appointees to state department directorships. “I have full...
azbigmedia.com

Vi at Silverstone ranks No. 1 out of 139 care centers in Arizona

Vi at Silverstone, a Vi and Plaza Companies Community in North Scottsdale, has ranked No. 1 out of 139 senior care centers in Arizona in terms of survey score, by the American Health Care Association/National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) Q4 2022 Top-Line Report. The community was ranked five out of five stars across all categories, including Survey Rating, Staffing Rating, and Quality Measure Rating.
