Santa Barbara County, CA

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles homeless shelter celebrates second anniversary

El Camino Homeless Organization’s second campus opened in Dec. 2020. – El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) has been serving those in the community facing homelessness since 2001. But in Dec. 2020, an opportunity arose for ECHO to expand services and open a second campus in Paso Robles. With one-time funding available from the state, a building situated in the city’s Homeless Services Overlay Zone, and a community ready for new services to be introduced, ECHO set to work opening their new campus on a portion of the project offering an emergency shelter program, a residency shelter program, meals, showers, and housing resources available to anyone in the community. Now open for two years what impact has the shelter had on the City of Paso Robles?
PASO ROBLES, CA
Noozhawk

Temporary Homeless Village Proposed for County Complex in Santa Maria

An empty lot at the Betteravia Government Center in Santa Maria could become home to a temporary village aimed at getting people off the streets and eventually into permanent housing. An informational meeting on the proposal to create “Hope Village” for homeless residents on county-owned land will begin at 6...
SANTA MARIA, CA
caringmagazine.org

How The Salvation Army in San Luis Obispo is reaching unhoused people

The Salvation Army San Luis Obispo (California) Corps’ Street Level Outreach team is bringing resources and hope to those experiencing homelessness. “We offer anything that we have to help get them out of that situation,” said Salvation Army San Luis Obispo (California) Corps’ Envoy In-Charge Guillermo Marquez.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
kclu.org

Air quality concerns prompt closure of Tri-Counties library

A construction project has impacted the air quality at a South Coast library, prompting a precautionary total shutdown. The closure involves Santa Barbara’s Central Library. Air quality tests are being done to ensure the safety of staff members and the public, but the results won’t be available until next week. The goal is to reopen the library Tuesday.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade To Deploy Flood Relief Volunteers In Orcutt

The Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade, in partnership with Direct Relief and the Santa Barbara Foundation, will deploy volunteers and heavy equipment to Northern Santa Barbara County this Saturday to help homeowners recover from the recent flooding. This Saturday, January 28, from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm, volunteers will gather at...
ORCUTT, CA
Ventura County Reporter

Big changes for Santa Paula

Harvard Boulevard Improvement Project to replace pipes, repair road. When Santa Paula Public Works Director Clete Saunier started his job at the city about four years ago, he was not impressed with the condition of Harvard Boulevard, a major thoroughfare crossing the city that parallels Highway 126. “One of the...
SANTA PAULA, CA
kclu.org

Federal, local leader tours storm damage in Ventura County

Bethany Mesker has lived in her home in Ojai for 17 years. “We haven’t flooded before, this is pretty intense with the amount of mud inside and outside the house - and having to clear everything," she told KCLU. She’s one of a number of residents Democratic Congressman Salud...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
New Times

Atascadero Barrel Creek project gets pushback from residents

A proposed mixed-use development in Atascadero is getting some mixed reviews from residents. The project, commonly known as Barrel Creek, has been in the works for the past two to three years, city Community Development Director Phil Dunsmore said. Introduced by developer Eric Tienken and RRM Design Group as a way to introduce a "destination entertainment venue" to the area, the development is located in the northwest corner of Highway 101 and Del Rio Road. Barrel Creek would include 20 single family residential lots, 40 apartment units, a 120-room hotel, and 53,500 square feet of commercial space.
ATASCADERO, CA
Ventura County Reporter

News In Brief: Week of January 26, 2023

The chief financial officer for the city of Oxnard is leaving her position after less than two years on the job. City officials said Betsy George announced her “retirement from the public sector” in a news release but gave no further details about her decision to leave the city effective Jan. 19.
OXNARD, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

S.B. Salon’s Signature‘Santa Barbara Beach Hair’

Popular Team of Pro Stylists Specializes in Dimensional, Lived-In Color. Read all of the entries in our “Self-Care in Santa Barbara, 2023 Edition” cover here. If you tend to think of a hair salon as a place for basic maintenance rather than indulgent pampering, you’ve never had a scalp massage from Brianna Olcese at S.B. Salon. With my neck resting back in the shampoo bowl and my head cradled in Olcese’s capable hands, the massage was both relaxing and invigorating, apropos of my entire experience there. I felt like royalty from the moment I entered the door, and yet oh-so-comfortable and right at home. “Are you sure you wouldn’t like a coffee?” she asked.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
The Paso Robles Press

No More Large Scale Search Operations Scheduled for Kyle Doan

PASO ROBLES — The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department is now on its second week of search operations to find the missing 5-year-old Kyle Doan. Doan went missing on Monday, Jan. 9, after being swept away by floodwaters near San Miguel. It was reported by Cal Fire that on Monday morning, the area the car he inhabited was trying to cross was impacted by a downed tree. A neighbor tried to help rescue those inside, and while Kyle’s mother was pulled to safety, he was unable to be rescued.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA

