Related
"Hope Village" to bring 94 temporary housing units to Santa Maria
In the coming months, dozens of our region's unsheltered population could soon be moving in to the vacant lot off Betteravia Road and Lakeside Parkway in Santa Maria.
syvnews.com
Santa Barbara County to seek $6 million grant to clear out homeless encampments
Santa Barbara County will apply for a $6 million state grant to help clear out homeless encampments along lakes, creeks and rivers, although finding enough housing for the growing number of unsheltered individuals remains elusive. In a unanimous vote, the Board of Supervisors authorized the staff to apply for the...
Paso Robles homeless shelter celebrates second anniversary
El Camino Homeless Organization’s second campus opened in Dec. 2020. – El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) has been serving those in the community facing homelessness since 2001. But in Dec. 2020, an opportunity arose for ECHO to expand services and open a second campus in Paso Robles. With one-time funding available from the state, a building situated in the city’s Homeless Services Overlay Zone, and a community ready for new services to be introduced, ECHO set to work opening their new campus on a portion of the project offering an emergency shelter program, a residency shelter program, meals, showers, and housing resources available to anyone in the community. Now open for two years what impact has the shelter had on the City of Paso Robles?
syvnews.com
Some 400 volunteers fan out for annual homeless count in Santa Barbara County
Santa Maria Veterans Memorial Cultural Center was ablaze with light but virtually silent at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, with only two people seated at tables in the multipurpose room opposite the entrance. The 40 or so people who volunteered to survey unhoused citizens in the annual Homeless Point-in-Time Count had already...
Noozhawk
Temporary Homeless Village Proposed for County Complex in Santa Maria
An empty lot at the Betteravia Government Center in Santa Maria could become home to a temporary village aimed at getting people off the streets and eventually into permanent housing. An informational meeting on the proposal to create “Hope Village” for homeless residents on county-owned land will begin at 6...
caringmagazine.org
How The Salvation Army in San Luis Obispo is reaching unhoused people
The Salvation Army San Luis Obispo (California) Corps’ Street Level Outreach team is bringing resources and hope to those experiencing homelessness. “We offer anything that we have to help get them out of that situation,” said Salvation Army San Luis Obispo (California) Corps’ Envoy In-Charge Guillermo Marquez.
Noozhawk
County Supervisors Support Removal of Member from Montecito Planning Commission
The full Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors voted to remove a member of the Montecito Planning Commission on Tuesday in response to a request from First District Supervisor Das Williams. Susan Keller had been a commissioner for eight years and was serving as vice chair. Her term was set...
SLO could push smaller, denser housing downtown — but it wants your feedback first
Here’s why the city wants your help in sorting out its policy.
Santa Barbara County saw $150 million in storm damages — but there’s a ‘silver lining’
Debris removal will cost the Central Coast county an estimated $83 million.
kclu.org
Air quality concerns prompt closure of Tri-Counties library
A construction project has impacted the air quality at a South Coast library, prompting a precautionary total shutdown. The closure involves Santa Barbara’s Central Library. Air quality tests are being done to ensure the safety of staff members and the public, but the results won’t be available until next week. The goal is to reopen the library Tuesday.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade To Deploy Flood Relief Volunteers In Orcutt
The Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade, in partnership with Direct Relief and the Santa Barbara Foundation, will deploy volunteers and heavy equipment to Northern Santa Barbara County this Saturday to help homeowners recover from the recent flooding. This Saturday, January 28, from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm, volunteers will gather at...
Ventura County Reporter
Big changes for Santa Paula
Harvard Boulevard Improvement Project to replace pipes, repair road. When Santa Paula Public Works Director Clete Saunier started his job at the city about four years ago, he was not impressed with the condition of Harvard Boulevard, a major thoroughfare crossing the city that parallels Highway 126. “One of the...
kclu.org
Federal, local leader tours storm damage in Ventura County
Bethany Mesker has lived in her home in Ojai for 17 years. “We haven’t flooded before, this is pretty intense with the amount of mud inside and outside the house - and having to clear everything," she told KCLU. She’s one of a number of residents Democratic Congressman Salud...
New Times
Atascadero Barrel Creek project gets pushback from residents
A proposed mixed-use development in Atascadero is getting some mixed reviews from residents. The project, commonly known as Barrel Creek, has been in the works for the past two to three years, city Community Development Director Phil Dunsmore said. Introduced by developer Eric Tienken and RRM Design Group as a way to introduce a "destination entertainment venue" to the area, the development is located in the northwest corner of Highway 101 and Del Rio Road. Barrel Creek would include 20 single family residential lots, 40 apartment units, a 120-room hotel, and 53,500 square feet of commercial space.
kclu.org
Ojai is the latest Ventura County community to get a new police chief
Another Ventura County community has a new police chief. Captain Trina Newman will be Ojai’s new top cop. Newman has been with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office for 25 years. She’s worked in different parts of the agency during her career, including as an investigator, in the Mounted...
U.S. Postal Service holding statewide job fair
USPS is looking to fill nearly 200 positions in Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura counties. Statewide, there are more than 2,000 open positions.
Ventura County Reporter
News In Brief: Week of January 26, 2023
The chief financial officer for the city of Oxnard is leaving her position after less than two years on the job. City officials said Betsy George announced her “retirement from the public sector” in a news release but gave no further details about her decision to leave the city effective Jan. 19.
Santa Barbara Independent
S.B. Salon’s Signature‘Santa Barbara Beach Hair’
Popular Team of Pro Stylists Specializes in Dimensional, Lived-In Color. Read all of the entries in our “Self-Care in Santa Barbara, 2023 Edition” cover here. If you tend to think of a hair salon as a place for basic maintenance rather than indulgent pampering, you’ve never had a scalp massage from Brianna Olcese at S.B. Salon. With my neck resting back in the shampoo bowl and my head cradled in Olcese’s capable hands, the massage was both relaxing and invigorating, apropos of my entire experience there. I felt like royalty from the moment I entered the door, and yet oh-so-comfortable and right at home. “Are you sure you wouldn’t like a coffee?” she asked.
Noozhawk
Orcutt Residents Speak Out Against Proposal to Annex 44 Acres Into Santa Maria for Development
Orcutt residents have rallied against a proposal to annex nearly 44 acres into the city of Santa of Maria to develop 400 apartments, 95 townhomes and 106,800 square feet of retail space along Union Valley Parkway. A draft environmental impact report on the Richards Ranch Annexation was released in December....
No More Large Scale Search Operations Scheduled for Kyle Doan
PASO ROBLES — The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department is now on its second week of search operations to find the missing 5-year-old Kyle Doan. Doan went missing on Monday, Jan. 9, after being swept away by floodwaters near San Miguel. It was reported by Cal Fire that on Monday morning, the area the car he inhabited was trying to cross was impacted by a downed tree. A neighbor tried to help rescue those inside, and while Kyle’s mother was pulled to safety, he was unable to be rescued.
