Love is in the air (er, scoop?) at New City Microcreamery! If you’re looking for a sweet treat this Valentine’s Day, surprise your boo with an ice cream cake. The beloved microcreamery is selling its decadent red velvet ice cream cake topped with cream cheese whipped icing and fudge — and the thing is a sight to be seen. Personalize your cake with one of three different cake inscriptions: “Be Mine,” “Love You,” or “Kiss Me” as icing on the cake. Pre-order now for pickup in Hudson, Cambridge, and Sudbury starting through Wednesday, February 8th. Looking for something a little different? New City Microcreamery offers custom cakes where you can choose flavors, work with allergen considerations, and make other special changes via the custom cake option on their online ordering form. Whether you’re celebrating V-Day with your main squeeze or your bestie, or you’re hosting a Galentine’s Day with your gal pals, a cake from New City is sure to impress.

CAMBRIDGE, MA ・ 9 HOURS AGO