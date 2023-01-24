Read full article on original website
operawire.com
Opéra de Monte-Carlo 2022-23 Review: Alcina
Philippe Jaroussky & Cecilia Bartoli Shine in Masterful Production of Händel Masterpiece. On February 22nd, the Opéra de Monte-Carlo inaugurated a new era under the direction of Cecila Bartoli. To open her first season, Bartoli chose to present Handel’s 1735 opera seria “Alcina,” in which she stars in the title role.
Painting spotted on Madonna’s wall is lost masterpiece that vanished in WWI, say French experts – and they want it back
EXPERTS in France believe a painting seen on Madonna’s wall is a lost masterpiece which vanished in World War I – and now they want it back. The US pop star legitimately purchased the painting of Diana, the Roman goddess of hunting, looking at Endymion, the mythological shepherd, at a Sotheby’s auction in New York, paying $440,000 for it in 1989.
An oil painting that was discovered in a farm shed covered in bird droppings is a rare piece of art expected to sell for up to $3 million
The 17th-century work, identified as a study by famed Flemish painter Anthony van Dyck, was bought for $600 by keen-eyed collector Albert B. Roberts.
Heirs Seek Recovery of Schiele Works from MoMA and Santa Barbara Museum of Art
Heirs of a collector persecuted during the Nazi regime are seeking to recover works by Egon Schiele from the Museum of Modern Art in New York and the Santa Barbara Museum of Art in California. Timothy Reif and David Fraenkel, relatives of the Austrian Jewish collector Fritz Grünbaum, who was killed in 1941 at Dachau concentration camp, have filed lawsuits against the New York and California museums over a 1912 painting and 1915 pencil drawing, both portraits of women, respectively. The suits, filed last week, allege that Grünbaum was forced to liquid his assets during his internment at Dachau. According to...
France 24
French mayor says Madonna 'likely' has painting lost during WWI, asks for loan
The mayor of Amiens in northern France has released a video “requesting” that Madonna “loan” the city a painting from her personal collection which resembles one lost there during World War I. The 19th-century work, “Diane and Endymion” by artist Jerome-Martin Langlois, is “likely” the same...
Detroit News
Van Gogh painting's ownership under scrutiny in court today
A federal judge Thursday could order an allegedly stolen painting by Vincent van Gogh be removed from the Detroit Institute of Arts and given to its purported owner in Brazil while a civil lawsuit is pending over the long-term fate of a mysterious piece of art. U.S. District Judge George...
Stereogum
French City Appeals To Madonna To Loan Them The Painting It Lost In World War I
There is apparently a good chance that Madonna owns a 19th-century French painting that was thought to be lost during World War I. Now, the city where the painting was lost is asking Madonna to give them back that painting, at least temporarily. According to The Guardian, Jérôme-Martin Langlois painted...
How Cartier’s New Vintage Program Restores (and Resells) Coveted Watches and Jewelry
Vintage Cartier has always been a hot commodity, and the Parisian jeweler has always sold a selection of such pieces in its flagship boutiques, including Fifth Avenue in New York, London’s Bond Street location and Rue de la Paix in Paris. But with the secondary market through the roof in nearly every luxury sector, the house has decided to up the offering. “We have a huge demand with a lot of requests from clients,” says Pierre Rainero, Cartier’s longtime director of image, heritage and style. Cartier’s commercial vintage program, known as Cartier Tradition, officially began in 1996 and was conceived by...
Victorian aristocrat's album of photos from the 1870s is set to fetch up to £7,000 at auction
Sir Arthur Hobhouse and his wife travelled across North America and China en route to his posting in India in the 1870s, when the British Empire was at its peak. Above: San Francisco.
Guerreiro do Divino Amor Picked to Represent Switzerland at 2024 Venice Biennale
Guerreiro do Divino Amor, a young Swiss-Brazilian artist, has been picked to do the Swiss Pavilion at the 2024 Venice Biennale, which will open in April of that year. The Swiss Pavilion is located in the Giardini, one of the two main areas of the Venice Biennale. The Giardini is the site of many of the most heavily trafficked national pavilions. The artist, who goes by his full name, will work on the pavilion with curator Andrea Bellini, the leader of the Centre d’Art Contemporain and the Biennale de l’Image en Mouvement in Geneva. At that museum, Bellini organized a show of...
operawire.com
Fathom Events to Present Encore Screenings of Met Opera’s ‘La Traviata’
(Credit: Mart Sohl/ Metropolitan Opera ) Fathom Events is set to present encore screenings of Verdi’s “La Traviata” from the Metropolitan Opera on Feb. 15, 2023. The opera stars Nadine Sierra, Stephen Costello, and Luca Salsi with Daniele Callegari conducting Michael Mayer’s production. Renée Fleming hosts the performance.
Heirs Sue Guggenheim to Recover Storied Picasso Painting, Citing ‘Wrongful Possession’
The heirs of a German Jewish collector persecuted during World War II are taking legal action to recover ownership of a painting by Pablo Picasso that now resides in the collection of the Guggenheim Museum in New York. The descendants believe the painting is worth up to $200 million. According to a lawsuit filed against the museum in a Manhattan court on Friday, relatives of the original owners, Karl Adler and Rosi Jacobi, and a group of Jewish nonprofits sought the return of Picasso’s 1904 canvas Woman Ironing. The painting, which was produced during Picasso’s early Blue Period, shows a frail...
Italy welcomes home looted ancient artworks from the U.S
ROME, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Italy on Monday celebrated the return of 60 looted archaeological artefacts worth more than $20 million, many of which had been on display at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art before their illicit origin was discovered.
operawire.com
UK Opera Companies Release Joint Statement Towards Arts Council England
A number of opera houses in the United Kingdom have released a joint statement calling for the Arts Council England (ACE) to develop an opera strategy, in conversations with audiences and colleagues across the industry. The statement said, “The boards of the Royal Opera House, Glyndebourne Opera, Opera North, the...
operawire.com
Jonas Kaufmann Cancels Budapest Concert
Jonas Kaufmann has canceled his upcoming performance at the Mupa Budapest on Jan. 28. The theater said, “We regret to inform our audience that due to illness Jonas Kaufmann will have to withdraw from his aria evening performance. We are working with the artist’s management to reschedule the concert and the new date is currently under negotiation. Tickets already purchased will remain valid for the new date which will be announced by email, on the mupa.hu website and on the event’s Facebook page.”
BBC
Amiens asks Madonna if it can borrow her painting of Diana and Endymion
The mayor of Amiens, northern France, has asked Madonna if the city can borrow a painting previously believed to have been destroyed. The artwork - Diana and Endymion by Jérôme-Martin Langlois - was exhibited from 1878 but went missing during World War One. Mayor Brigitte Fouré now believes...
operawire.com
Opera Parallèle to Present West Coast Premiere of ‘The Shining’
Opera Parallèle is set to present the West Coast premiere of Paul Moravec and Mark Campbell’s opera “The Shining.”. Based on the iconic novel by Stephen King, the opera will be presented from June 2 to 4 in a new production The opera will also be presented in a new chamber orchestration created by the composer, at the Blue Shield of California Theater at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts.
operawire.com
Royal Opera House Announces ‘Insurrection: A Work in Progress’
The Royal Opera House has announced “Insurrection: A work in progress.”. The project is a series of semi-staged showcases in the Linbury Theatre, based on a new work currently in development that explores how we come together to understand the legacy of enslavement. The events will run from March...
Self Publish, Be Happy opens a new space for photography in Italy
SPBH Space Milan opens on January 26, 2023. Conceived as a laboratory, gallery and social center founded by Self Publish, Be Happy, this original place will have a program of installations, workshops, talks and events through which to promote experimentation, collaboration and contamination between art, fashion and design. The first...
operawire.com
Michele Spotti Names Music Director of Marseille Opera
Italian conductor Michele Spotti has been nominated as Music Director of Marseille’s Opera House and Philharmonic Orchestra. Marseille’s Mayor Benoît Payan and the General Manager of the Opéra de Marseille Maurice Xiberras announced the news and noted that Spotti will start in his new role during the 2023-24 season, succeeding the current Musical Director, Lawrence Foster.
Comments / 0