New Orleans fans often complain that other NBA teams always make sure their best players return from injury stretches against the Pelicans, but the club has a chance to avoid multiple stars and high scorers during this week’s three-game homestand. Denver’s Nikola Jokic is questionable to play Tuesday; Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns is out Wednesday; Washington’s Kristaps Porzingis is expected to be out Saturday with a week-to-week injury. While the Pelicans are dealing with their own set of player-availability issues right now, the Nuggets have not had Jokic (hamstring) for the past two games. Michael Porter Jr. (personal reasons) will not be available Tuesday; key reserve Bones Hyland (finger) is questionable.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO