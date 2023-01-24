17-Year-Old Who Ran Away From Group Home Charged In Norwood Gas Station Stabbing

A 17-year-old boy who ran away from a state-run group home in Attleboro was arrested and charged in connection with a stabbing in Norwood last week, authorities and reports said.

The stabbing happened after two "carloads" of people got into a fight outside the Mobil station at the corner of Washington Street and Railroad Avenue around 11 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, Norwood Police Chief William Brooks told Daily Voice.

During the fight, one person pulled out a knife and stabbed a 23-year-old man, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Brooks said. He is expected to recover.

The suspect was identified as a 17-year-old who ran away from the Journey Home in Attleboro, the Sun Chronicle reports . He was arrested two hours after the incident, Brooks said.

"Journey Home serves adolescent boys who have experienced significant trauma and are preparing to return to community living," the organization said in a statement to Daily Voice.

"When circumstances dictate, boys in the program are allowed to spend time independently in the community, for both educational and recreational purposes," the statement continued. "The juvenile boy who has been charged in this matter is in custody and has not returned to the program as of this time."

The teenager was arrested two hours after the incident and charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, Brooks said. He was held over the weekend before appearing in Dedham Juvenile Court on Monday, the Sun Chronicle reports.

"We will work with law enforcement and the judicial system as needed on this matter," Journey Home concluded.