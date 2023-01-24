ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet Is Spiraling After Ana de Armas' Oscar Nomination—See the Reactions

By Yasmine Coleman
 2 days ago

The selection is drawing mixed opinions from the public.

Ana de Armas scored a 2023 Academy Award nomination, but the news is being met with scrutiny.

On Monday, Jan. 23, the official roster of Oscar nominees was released by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and the internet is up in arms—less about who made the list, and more so, specifically, about who didn't .

While some are celebrating the actress' achievement for her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in Blonde , as well as being the only Latina in the group, others have much to say about expected candidates who were excluded from this year's list.

Among the most-mentioned notable overlooks were performances from Viola Davis in The Woman King , Mia Goth in Pearl , and Danielle Deadwyler in Till .

The strong opinions regarding the snubs rolled in, with several Twitter users questioning how the aforementioned talents could have possibly been skipped.

"Soooo ana de armas nominated for oscar BUT not viola davis!!! and mia Goth?! Speechless," one irate tweeter noticed, as another followed up with, "so Ana de Armas gets a nomination but not Mia Goth...? this is just awful," and a third echoed: "the academy really chose ana de armas over viola davis"

More social media users inserted Deadwyler into the conversation, noting that her moving presentation was also one to be celebrated.

Other actors like Brian Tyree Henry , Brendan Fraser , Jamie Lee Curtis , Michelle Yeoh , and Austin Butler are being praised for snagging their first-ever nominations.

English actor and movie critic Peter Howell pointed out the interesting fact that while the actual stars (Marilyn Monroe and Elvis Presley ) were never greeted with accolades for their films while living, current-day actors are now being commended for their portrayals of the late legends.

Check out our comprehensive guide on the Oscars and all the 2023 nominees for more information.

The Jimmy Kimmel -hosted 95th annual Academy Awards will air Sunday , March 12, 2023, at 8 PM on ABC.

