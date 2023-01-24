ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Priscilla Presley Having A 'Very Difficult Time' After Lisa Marie's Death

By Dani Medina
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Priscilla Presley is opening up about adjusting to life after the death of her only daughter, Lisa Marie Presley .

Priscilla took to social media to share a message with fans on Monday (January 23). "Thank you all for your condolences, you have touched me with your words. It has been a very difficult time but just knowing your love is out there makes a difference," she wrote in a tweet.

The heartfelt message comes one day after Lisa Marie was buried at Graceland on Sunday in a private burial followed by a public celebration of life at the Presley family's estate in Memphis. Lisa Marie, Elvis Presley 's only daughter, was laid to rest alongside her father and son Benjamin Keough , who died by suicide in 2020 at 28 years old.

At the star-studded memorial, Alanis Morissette and Axl Rose performed and Sarah Ferguson gave a eulogy.

Priscilla was the one who broke the news that her daughter had passed away on January 12.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment," Priscilla said in a statement.

Stars including John Travolta and Tom Hanks have shared their condolences for the late songwriter. Her ex-husbands Michael Jackson (estate) and Nicolas Cage have also shared tributes on social media.

Her cause of death has yet to be determined.

Related
iheart.com

New Details Emerge About The Hours Before Lisa Marie Presley's Death

New details have emerged about the hours leading up to Lisa Marie Presley's death. Here's what we already know: Thursday (January 12) morning, Lisa Marie complained of "stomach pains" that continued to intensify. Later that morning, her housekeeper discovered her unresponsive in her bedroom and ex-husband Danny Keough performed CPR. She was transported to a local hospital in LA after getting at least one epinephrine shot, restoring her pulse.
Popculture

Lisa Marie Presley Cause of Death: What We Know

Lisa Marie Presley died on Jan. 12, hours after she was hospitalized. Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, was 54. Paramedics arrived at her home to respond to a report of a woman in full cardiac arrest, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said. Her cause of death is pending a toxicology report.
CALABASAS, CA
HollywoodLife

Riley Keough Is Seen In 1st Photos After Mother Lisa Marie Presley’s Passing Ahead Of Graceland Memorial

Riley Keough, 33, looked downcast as she arrived in Memphis, TN ahead before her mother Lisa Marie Presley‘s funeral. The Daisy & The Six star was seen descending down the stairs of a private plane as she held a baby — apparently a daughter with her husband Ben Smith-Petersen in 2015, on Saturday, January 21 in the first images since Lisa’s death, published by Daily Mail.
MEMPHIS, TN
The List

Prince Harry Makes Waves With His Comments About Elvis' Graceland

The Duke of Sussex is a bit like a royal moth to the flame of controversy as of late. Whether it's the premiere of his highly talked-about docuseries with wife, Meghan Markle, "Harry & Meghan," or the fallout from Prince Harry's new memoir, "Spare," he has no problem telling it like it is and accepting any and all of the inevitable backlash that follows.
TENNESSEE STATE
HollywoodLife

Riley Keough Shares A Photo From The ‘Last Time’ She Saw Her ‘Beautiful Mama’ Lisa Marie Presley

Riley Keough, eldest daughter of Elvis Presley‘s only child Lisa Marie Presley, mourned her late mother with another poignant tribute on Tuesday, Jan 24. Riley, a new mom herself, shared a pic to Instagram of the last time she saw Lisa Marie. In the snap, Riley leaned in towards her mom as they sat for dinner at a restaurant. Riley, 33, wore a silver crop top and matching skirt, while Lisa wore a stylish black jacket with brass buttons, her hair falling in loose curls around her shoulders. Riley, bearing a strong resemblance to her mama, wore her hair long and straight.
thedigitalfix.com

Did Austin Butler actually sing in Elvis?

Does Austin Butler really sing in the Elvis movie? 2022 was a great year for movies, and a great year for Austin Butler, too. From being cast in Dune to becoming a frontrunner in the Best Actor race at the Oscars, Austin Butler has made himself a household name. It was his role in Baz Luhrmann’s new movie Elvis, though, that truly cemented his meteoric rise. In the movie based on a true story, which was also one of the best movies of 2022, the actor starred as Elvis Presley.
Mozelle Martin

History: 11 Famous People Who Perished in the Restroom

To the best of my research, there are at least 8 famous people who died in the bathroom:. (1) Elvis Presley: The King of Rick 'n Roll was born in Tupelo, Mississippi, in January 1935. He was discovered in Memphis by Sam Phillips of Sun Records. Sam was looking for a caucasian singer with an African-American style and sound. Elvis captured his attention and hurled to fame after appearing on The Ed Sullivan Show in 1956 and 1957. Although Elvis was pushed off the charts by "The British Invasion" in the early 1960s, he still sold more than a billion records in his lifetime, and, as of 2011, that was more than any other recording artist in history. His movie career kept him in the public eye until his comeback album in 1968. By the 1970s, Elvis sold out shows in Las Vegas. Elvis's addiction to prescription drugs was common knowledge and, in August 1977, he was found dead on the bathroom floor in his Graceland Mansion. A vomit stain on the carpet revealed he was sick while pooping. The cause of death was listed as cardiac arrhythmia. However, there are also reports that he had an intestinal blow-up as he pushed for that final floater. Either way, I'm sure many have heard the conspiracy theory regarding Elvis still being alive. However, I know someone personally whose father was there with him when he was found in the restroom without a heartbeat.
Grazia USA

Paris Hilton Announces the Birth of Her First Child with a Sweet Photo of Her Baby Boy

Congratulations are in order for Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum, who welcomed their first child together. The businesswoman and DJ, 41, announced the news on Instagram, sharing a close-up photo of her baby’s hand wrapped around her finger with a blue emoji. “You are already loved beyond words 💙,” the star captioned the post.... The post Paris Hilton Announces the Birth of Her First Child with a Sweet Photo of Her Baby Boy appeared first on Grazia USA.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Margaret Minnicks

Lisa Marie Presley's 14-year-old twin daughters might be caught up in a custody battle

Lisa Marie Presley died from cardiac arrest on Thursday, January 12, 2023. The 54-year-old singer and songwriter was the only child of singer and actor Elvis Presley and actress Priscilla Presley. She was the sole heir to her father's estate. Her death occurred just two days after she attended the 80th Golden Globe Awards with her mother. Presley will be buried in Graceland alongside her father Elvis and son Benjamin.
