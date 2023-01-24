Priscilla Presley Having A 'Very Difficult Time' After Lisa Marie's Death

Photo: Getty Images

Priscilla Presley is opening up about adjusting to life after the death of her only daughter, Lisa Marie Presley .

Priscilla took to social media to share a message with fans on Monday (January 23). "Thank you all for your condolences, you have touched me with your words. It has been a very difficult time but just knowing your love is out there makes a difference," she wrote in a tweet.

The heartfelt message comes one day after Lisa Marie was buried at Graceland on Sunday in a private burial followed by a public celebration of life at the Presley family's estate in Memphis. Lisa Marie, Elvis Presley 's only daughter, was laid to rest alongside her father and son Benjamin Keough , who died by suicide in 2020 at 28 years old.

At the star-studded memorial, Alanis Morissette and Axl Rose performed and Sarah Ferguson gave a eulogy.

Priscilla was the one who broke the news that her daughter had passed away on January 12.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment," Priscilla said in a statement.

Stars including John Travolta and Tom Hanks have shared their condolences for the late songwriter. Her ex-husbands Michael Jackson (estate) and Nicolas Cage have also shared tributes on social media.

Her cause of death has yet to be determined.