Every day, blood donors help patients of all ages: accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those battling cancer. In fact, every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood.

Below is a list of upcoming American Red Cross blood drives.

Jan. 28 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road, Suite 250 in Marietta.Jan. 29 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Acworth United Methodist Church, 4340 Collins Circle in Acworth; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.Jan. 30 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mount Zion United Methodist Church Marietta, 1770 Johnson Ferry Road in Marietta; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 4780 Flint Hill Road SW in Austell; 2 to 7 p.m. at Macland Presbyterian Church, 3615 Macland Road in Powder Springs; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 from noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.Feb. 2 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Sibley Forest Community, 629 Gunby Road SE in Marietta; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.Feb. 3 from 1 to 6 p.m. at Lost Mountain Baptist Church, 5400 Old Dallas Road in Powder Springs; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.Feb. 4-5 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.Feb. 6 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Pickett's Mill Elementary School, 6400 Old Stilesboro Road in Acworth; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.Feb. 7 from noon to 8 p.m. at Cobb Blood Donation Center.Feb. 8 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Atlanta Braves, 755 Battery Avenue SE in the Cumberland area; 2 to 7 p.m. at Piedmont Church, 570 Piedmont Road in Marietta; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.Feb. 9 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Wellstar East Cobb Health Park, 3747 Roswell Road NE in Marietta; 1 to 6 p.m. at Nativity Lutheran Church, 2450 Clay Road in Austell; 2 to 7 p.m. at St. Paul UMC, 244 Kurtz Road in Marietta; Brookstone 1, 5595 Hedgebrook Drive in Acworth; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.Feb. 10 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at St. Peter & St. Paul Episcopal Church, 1795 Johnson Ferry Road in Marietta; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.Feb. 11 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Marietta Adventist Church, 1330 Cobb Parkway North in Marietta; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.Feb. 12 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.Feb. 13 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at TitleMax, 1120 Powder Springs Street in Marietta; 3 to 7 p.m. at the South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay Road in Mableton; Brookstone Golf and Country Club (ClubCorp), 5705 Brookstone Drive in Acworth; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.Feb. 14 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cobb Civic Center, 548 S. Marietta Parkway in Marietta; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Keller Williams Cityside, 3350 Atlanta Road in Smyrna; noon to 5 p.m. at Wellstar Vinings Health Park, 4441 Atlanta Road in Smyrna; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Freedom Church, 3611 Cobb Parkay in Acworth; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.Feb. 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Freedom Church, 3611 Cobb Parkway in Acworth; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.Feb. 16 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Bullard Elementary School, 3656 Old Stilesboro Road in Kennesaw; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.Feb. 17 from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Georgia Fitness, 3362 Acworth Summit Boulevard in Acworth; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.Feb. 18-19 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.Feb. 20 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Smyrna Drive (Brawner Hall), 3180 Atlanta Road SE in Smyrna; 1 to 6 p.m. at Wellstar Cobb Hospital/Women's Center, 3950 Austell Road in Austell; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.Feb. 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Marietta First United Methodist Church, 56 Whitlock Avenue in Marietta; 3 to 7 p.m. at St. Catherine's Episcopal Church, 571 Holt Road in Marietta; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.Feb. 22 from noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.Feb. 23 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Burnt Hickory Church of Christ, 2330 Burnt Hickory Road in Marietta; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Northstar Church, 3413 Blue Springs Road in Kennesaw; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.Feb. 24 from 1 to 5 p.m. Powder Springs First United Methodist Church, 4329 Marietta Street in Powder Springs; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.Feb. 25 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mars Hill Presbyterian Church, 3385 Mars Hill Road in Acworth; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.Feb. 26 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Greater Community Cogic, 406 Roswell Street in Marietta; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.Feb. 27 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.Feb. 28 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Table, 300 Village Green Circle, Suite 100 in Smyrna; noon to 5 p.m. at Wellstar Acworth Health Park, 4550 Cobb Parkway NW in Acworth; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.

For more information, visit https://www.redcrossblood.org/ .