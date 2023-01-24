ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta Daily Journal

J&J Stock Jolted by NYSE Glitch, and Earnings Don’t Help. Check the Chart.

By , Bret Kenwell
Marietta Daily Journal
Marietta Daily Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XTTTG_0kPnwm6N00

Johnson & Johnson stock has fallen in 10 straight sessions and was jolted by NYSE issues and the earnings report. Here's the trade.

It’s been a bumpy day, to say the least, for Johnson & Johnson ( JNJ ) - Get Free Report .

The health-care stalwart delivered a top-line miss and bottom -line beat for its fiscal fourth quarter, while the outlook was mixed.

Management’s full-year 2023 outlook had earnings pegged above analysts’ expectations, while the midpoint of its revenue outlook was a bit short of expectations.

J&J stock was trading lower on that report coming into the open. And if that wasn’t enough, there was an issue at the New York Stock Exchange .

Technical issues caused a number of stocks — including Johnson & Johnson — to halt shortly after the open. Most charts still display the stock’s erratic price action.

Johnson & Johnson stock was already weak coming into Tuesday, down in 10 straight sessions.

Despite the events of the day, the shares were off less than 1% at last check.

Trading Johnson & Johnson Stock

Daily chart of Johnson & Johnson stock.Chart courtesy of TrendSpider.com

The aforementioned “erratic price action” can be seen on the daily chart above, as J&J stock is down only slightly from yesterday’s low but has a rather wide daily trading range.

In any regard, my observation with this chart is simple: The shares have been weak and are below all the major daily moving averages. It's bearish.

Investors could make an argument based on valuation, the state of the business, dividend yield and a whole host of other factors. For traders, the approach is more straightforward.

As Johnson & Johnson stock may be on its way to its 11th straight decline, it’s doing so by trading lower on the earnings report and breaking below the 61.8% retracement.

That said, this steep of a downtrend could result in a reversal at a moment’s notice. That would occur when shares find a low, bounce, and reclaim the prior day’s or prior week’s low.

In this case, I would be watching last week’s low near $167.50. A bounce back up through that level could fuel a rebound back to the declining 10-day moving average , (currently near $171 but moving lower each day).

Short of that type of development in the short term, the trend is most certainly pointing down right now.

Below $167.50 leaves J&J stock vulnerable down to the $164 area, where it finds the 78.6% retracement.

If the selling pressure really picks up this quarter, the October low near $159 could be in play, while long-term support sits down at $155 .

Comments / 0

Related
Marietta Daily Journal

American Express Stock Surges As Dividend Boost, 2023 Outlook, Offset Earnings Miss

"Our performance to date and the opportunities ahead position us well to deliver on our longer-term growth plan for double-digit annual revenue growth and mid-teens EPS growth," said CEO Stephen Squeri. American Express (AXP) - Get Free Report shares surged higher Friday after it forecast solid profit and revenue growth, along with a dividend boost, that offset weaker-than-expected fourth quarter earnings. American Express said earnings for the three months ending...
Marietta Daily Journal

American Air and Southwest Air Earnings: A Tale of Two Charts

American Airlines and Southwest Airlines both reported earnings this morning. One chart is great for the longs and one is bearish. Let's take a closer look. It’s been mostly good news in the airline industry over the past few weeks. Not only have the stocks been trading quite well, but the earnings have been relatively strong as well. Delta Air Lines (DAL) - Get Free Report and United Airlines (UAL)...
Marietta Daily Journal

Stocks Edge Lower, Intel, Chevron, Visa, Bed Bath & Beyond In Focus - Five Things To Know

Stocks futures slip lower with earnings, inflation in focus; Intel tumbles after surprise Q4 loss, grim chip sector outlook; Chevron earnings up next after $75 billion buyback reveal; Visa shares higher after solid Q4 powered by travel spend and Bed Bath & Beyond nears bankruptcy as JPMorgan calls in loan. Five things you need to know before the market opens on Friday January 27: 1. -- Stocks Futures Slip Lower...
WASHINGTON STATE
Marietta Daily Journal

Tesla Earnings and the GDP Report: Watch TheStreet Today

Markets are focusing on what the latest GDP report means for investors, Tesla earnings came in better than expected and economic data is front and center on TheStreet Today. Top Stories on TheStreet: Bullish Tesla CEO Musk Pushes Case for Big 2023 GainsStock Market Live: Stocks Hold Gains Amid Solid GDP, Jobless Data; Tesla Soars On Bullish Musk CommentsSee How Far GMO's Grantham Expects Stocks to Fall in 2023 Join us for the latest market commentary, insight and analysis every weekday here.
Marietta Daily Journal

Is Tesla Stock a Buy or Sell on Earnings? The Chart Hints.

Tesla stock is reacting well to the earnings report but it's also trading right into a resistance zone. Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report shares are trading about 7% higher after the electric-vehicle producer delivered better-than-expected fourth-quarter results. While CEO Elon Musk said on the conference call that we’ll “probably have a pretty difficult recession this year,” investors seem to be ignoring any potential macro headwinds and focusing on the...
Marietta Daily Journal

Stock Market Today: Stocks Lower After Muted Inflation Data: Intel Slumps On Chip Sector Outlook

Intel's grim December quarter, and weak near-term outlook, is holding down tech stocks Friday as traders look to build gains from last night's rally. U.S. equity futures edged lower Friday, with tech leading declines, as investors expect a grim quarterly update from Intel to at least temporarily blunt market optimism following a firm rally yesterday that lifted stocks to their highest levels in more than a month. Intel's surprise December...
WASHINGTON STATE
Marietta Daily Journal

What Is the Russell 1000 Stock Market Index? Why Is It Important?

Household names like Apple, Microsoft, and Amazon dominate the Russell 1000GaudiLab from Getty Images; Canva What Is the Russell 1000 Stock Market Index? The Russell 1000 is a stock market index that tracks the performance of the 1,000 largest U.S. companies weighted by market cap. It is a subset of the Russell 3000, which contains nearly every security traded on the NYSE and Nasdaq stock exchanges. ...
Marietta Daily Journal

Stock Market Live: Stocks Hold Gains Amid Solid GDP, Jobless Data; Tesla Soars On Bullish Musk Comments

The U.S. economy continues to cook, despite late December weakness, adding to Wall Street puzzling growth challenge amid a muted fourth quarter earnings season. U.S. equity futures edged higher Thursday, while the dollar held near an eight month low against its global peers, as investors headed into another busy session for corporate earnings and digested the first estimate of economic growth for the fourth quarter. The Commerce Department said the...
WASHINGTON STATE
Marietta Daily Journal

Health-Care Stocks Have Outperformed; Here Are a Few Undervalued.

The S&P 500 Healthcare index gained 4.8% during the past 12 months, versus a 6% dip for the S&P 500 as a whole. Health-care stocks have outperformed the market as a whole over the past year, as our demand for health products and services hasn't quit. The S&P 500 Healthcare index rose 4.8% over the past 12 months, compared with a 6% decline for the S&P 500 as a whole. ...
Marietta Daily Journal

Wells Fargo CEO Passes on Raise: Will 'Only' Make $24.5 Million This Year

Wells Fargo CEO Charlie Scharf cited his bank's 'transformation journey' as the reason he turned down a pay increase. In 2016, when Wells Fargo (WFC) - Get Free Report was fined $185 million for widespread cross-selling, the bank began a process of self-introspection. Cross-selling, the practice of selling additional products to customers purchasing goods and services, was found to be an abused practice among the bank's employees. ...
Marietta Daily Journal

Chevron Earnings Miss Forecasts Days After $75 Billion Share Buyback Unveil

"We delivered on our financial priorities: returning cash to shareholders, investing capital efficiently, and paying down debt,” said CEO Mike Wirth. Chevron (CVX) - Get Free Report shares slipped lower Friday after the oil major posted softer-than-expected fourth quarter earnings just days after unveiling plans for a $75 billion buyback. Chevron said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in December came in at $7.9 billion, or $4.09 per share,...
Marietta Daily Journal

Mastercard Earnings Top Forecasts On 'Remarkably Resilient' Consumer Spending

"While macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty persists, consumer spending has been remarkably resilient," said CEO Michael Miebach. Mastercard (MA) - Get Free Report posted modestly stronger-than-expected fourth quarter earnings Thursday while noting that consumer spending has remained "remarkably resilient" amid the global economic downturn. Mastercard said diluted earnings for the three months ending in December were pegged at $2.65 per share, up 8.7% from the same period last year and just...
Marietta Daily Journal

Visa Follows Mastercard With Earnings Beat Amid Travel Spending Boom

"A continued recovery of cross-border travel," helped Visa post better-than-expected first quarter earnings. Visa (V) - Get Free Report shares moved higher Friday after the world's biggest credit card company and payments company posted better-than-expected first quarter earnings thanks in part to a surge in cross-border spending amid the ongoing travel boom. Dow component Visa earned $2.18 per share over the three months ending in December, the group's fiscal first...
Marietta Daily Journal

Tesla Rival Lucid's Shares Soar on Takeover Speculation

Shares of Lucid Motors rose on Friday after rumors of being acquired by a Saudi Arabia fund. Lucid Group (LCID) - Get Free Report saw its shares nearly double on speculation that Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, the country's sovereign wealth fund, might be preparing to buy the shares it doesn't already own. The fund currently owns a 62% stake in the Newark, Calif., producer of higher-end EVs. ...
Marietta Daily Journal

Morgan Stanley Reportedly Fining Some of Its Own Employees Over $1 Million Each After Investigation

After a regulatory crackdown on Wall Street last year, extraordinary measures are being taken to avoid repeat offenses. Last September, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) punished 15 broker-dealers for failures to maintain and preserve electronic communications. This largely involved traders using personal devices to discuss financial matters with colleagues and clients. The SEC requires...
Marietta Daily Journal

Tesla Bulls Are Making Their Buoyant Case

Tesla bulls believe that the electric vehicle's stock will keep rising despite price cuts to its models and an oversupply. Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report bulls believe that the stock can rebound in 2023. Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas said the value of Tesla's shares can turn around after it declined by 36.94% within the past year. ...
Marietta Daily Journal

Salesforce Leaps On Possible Board Changes Following Activist Stake

Salesforce is said to be mulling big board changes following news that activists have taken stakes in the enterprise software group. Updated at 2:33 pm EST Salesforce (CRM) - Get Free Report shares jumped higher Thursday following reports that it's set to add new members to its board of directors just days after it was revealed that activist investor Elliott Management has taken a stake in the world's biggest enterprise...
Marietta Daily Journal

Cathie Wood: Ark Continues Exact Sciences Dump

Ark Innovation ETF has slid 45% over the past year and 76% from its February 2021 peak. Famed investor Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, keeps unloading what was the No. 1 holding in Ark’s flagship fund. Ark funds sold 683,698 shares of Exact Sciences (EXAS) - Get Free Report Jan. 25, valued at $43.9 million as of that day’s close. It’s a medical diagnostics company famous for...
Marietta Daily Journal

Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Pulls in Pinterest, Online-Health-Services Provider

Her flagship Ark Innovation ETF has lost 41% over the past year and 76% from its February 2021 peak. Famed investor Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, on Jan. 26 bought one of her favorite stocks, taking advantage of its stumble during the past year. Ark funds purchased 125,702 shares of Teladoc Health (TDOC) - Get Free Report, an online-health-services provider. The stock was valued at $3.5 million...
Marietta Daily Journal

Elon Musk and Tesla Maintain Bitcoin Stake

Through the fourth quarter, the EV leader maintained its Sept. 30 stake in bitcoins -- but their value melted. The news will undoubtedly delight cryptocurrency and bitcoin fans. Through the fourth quarter Tesla and Elon Musk kept the bitcoins they'd had left at Sept. 30 on the electric-vehicle leader's balance sheet. At the beginning of...
Marietta Daily Journal

Marietta Daily Journal

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
732K+
Views
ABOUT

Cobb County Georgia's source for local news, sports and features since 1866.

 https://www.mdjonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy