ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey Park, CA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2UrbanGirls

Opinion: What if the Monterey Park shooter was Black?

In the spirit of the late great comedian Bernie Mac "can we be honest here America"?. Let's not kid each other, let's discuss the obvious elephant in the room that everyone wants to ignore which is newly elected Sheriff Robert Luna, from the former Long Beach Police Department, failed miserably in his department's response to the mass shooting in Monterey Park.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Monterey Park Gunman Had No Known Connection to Victims, Sheriff Says

The 72-year-old man who opened fire inside a Southern California dance hall during a night of Lunar New Year celebrations had no known connection with any of the victims, the Los Angeles County Sheriff said Wednesday. The revelation was among several new details about the investigation announced by Sheriff Robert...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
CBS LA

Fundraiser being held for Monterey Park shooting victim

The community in Monterey Park is slowly trying to heal and move forward after a mass shooting happened Saturday night.The shooting happened at Star Dance Studio, where the gunman opened fire killing 11 and injuring 9. One woman who was at Star Dance Studio the night of the shooting lost a longtime dance partner, Yu (Andy) Kao.Yu (Andy) Kao, age 71, was sheltering underneath a table with Shally when he got shot.Now, she is trying to help bury her friend while she mourns the loss of her 15 year friendship.A fundraiser is being held at her donut shop on Thursday, January...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Man Struck and Killed on 5 Freeway Near Downtown LA

A 28-year-old Moorpark man was struck and killed Wednesday morning on the 5 Freeway near downtown Los Angeles. Witnesses told officers the man was walking in the No. 2 lane of the freeway at the time of the collision around 4 a.m. The individual's identity and details about why he was walking on the freeway were not immediately available.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Double arrest following downtown shooting yesterday

Two men have been arrested, each for attempted murder, after a violent altercation near Downtown Santa Monica. The Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) said officers were flagged down by several people, who heard gunshots near 6th and Broadway at about 3:42 p.m. on Jan. 24. Upon arrival, officers located two vehicles, an SUV and a van, that had been involved in a collision. The driver of the SUV, Emilio Reyes, appeared to have a gunshot wound to his upper arm.
SANTA MONICA, CA
foxla.com

3 winning lottery scratchers purchased in Southern California

SAN PEDRO, Calif. - A big congratulations to three people in Southern California who are new millionaires after purchasing some lucky scratchers, according to California Lottery officials. The biggest winner was Louis Farillas, who won the top $10 million prize in the 10 Million Dollar Scratchers game. Farillas chose the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Heavy police presence at a mobile home park near Indio

We are at the scene of an incident with heavy police presence in an unincorporated area near Indio. Law enforcement is at the Arabian Gardens Mobile Home Park, near Fred Waring Drive and Clinton Street. Our crew at the scene confirmed they see heavy police presence with a helicopter circling the area and crime tape The post Heavy police presence at a mobile home park near Indio appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
Fox News

Fox News

944K+
Followers
4K+
Post
729M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy