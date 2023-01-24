The community in Monterey Park is slowly trying to heal and move forward after a mass shooting happened Saturday night.The shooting happened at Star Dance Studio, where the gunman opened fire killing 11 and injuring 9. One woman who was at Star Dance Studio the night of the shooting lost a longtime dance partner, Yu (Andy) Kao.Yu (Andy) Kao, age 71, was sheltering underneath a table with Shally when he got shot.Now, she is trying to help bury her friend while she mourns the loss of her 15 year friendship.A fundraiser is being held at her donut shop on Thursday, January...

MONTEREY PARK, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO