The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only SonHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: What if the Monterey Park shooter was Black?2UrbanGirlsMonterey Park, CA
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Oscar Nominations 2023 PredictionsmaltaLos Angeles, CA
Californian man imprisoned for murder is freed from jail by mistake while authorities are deflecting blameNorthville HeraldLong Beach, CA
Alhambra to honor man who disarmed Monterey Park mass killer
The man credited with saving an unknown number lives by wrestling a gun away from the Monterey Park mass murderer at an Alhambra dance studio will be honored by the city Sunday during Lunar New Year festivities. Brandon Tsay will be recognized on the main stage of the Alhambra Lunar...
Opinion: What if the Monterey Park shooter was Black?
In the spirit of the late great comedian Bernie Mac "can we be honest here America"?. Let's not kid each other, let's discuss the obvious elephant in the room that everyone wants to ignore which is newly elected Sheriff Robert Luna, from the former Long Beach Police Department, failed miserably in his department's response to the mass shooting in Monterey Park.
NBC Los Angeles
Monterey Park Gunman Had No Known Connection to Victims, Sheriff Says
The 72-year-old man who opened fire inside a Southern California dance hall during a night of Lunar New Year celebrations had no known connection with any of the victims, the Los Angeles County Sheriff said Wednesday. The revelation was among several new details about the investigation announced by Sheriff Robert...
Authorities ID Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Vehicle on 5 Freeway
Authorities today identified a Ventura County man who was fatally struck by a vehicle on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway near downtown Los Angeles.
California: Police give update on Monterey Park shooting, identify weapons used in Lunar New Year assault
Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna identified multiple weapons used by the suspected shooter, who killed 11 people at the Star Dance Ballroom Studio in Monterey Park, California.
foxla.com
Suspect in South LA hit-and-run crash that killed 2 brothers arrested
LOS ANGELES - An arrest has been made in connection with the deadly hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles earlier this month that claimed the lives of two brothers and injured their mother and sister, according to police. The suspect, 31-year-old Taylor Lee Harris, was arrested Jan. 20 in Desert...
Fundraiser being held for Monterey Park shooting victim
The community in Monterey Park is slowly trying to heal and move forward after a mass shooting happened Saturday night.The shooting happened at Star Dance Studio, where the gunman opened fire killing 11 and injuring 9. One woman who was at Star Dance Studio the night of the shooting lost a longtime dance partner, Yu (Andy) Kao.Yu (Andy) Kao, age 71, was sheltering underneath a table with Shally when he got shot.Now, she is trying to help bury her friend while she mourns the loss of her 15 year friendship.A fundraiser is being held at her donut shop on Thursday, January...
Monterey Park, California, shooting: More details emerge about suspect Huu Can Tran: 'Didn't trust people'
New details are emerging about Huu Can Tran, the 72-year-old accused of killing 11 at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park during Lunar New Year celebrations.
NBC Los Angeles
Man Struck and Killed on 5 Freeway Near Downtown LA
A 28-year-old Moorpark man was struck and killed Wednesday morning on the 5 Freeway near downtown Los Angeles. Witnesses told officers the man was walking in the No. 2 lane of the freeway at the time of the collision around 4 a.m. The individual's identity and details about why he was walking on the freeway were not immediately available.
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In Torrance
Two armed suspects is on the loose after robbing someone and threatening to shoot them at a Walmart in Torrance Tuesday morning. Torrance PD responded to reports of an assault at Walmart on the 19000 blk of Normandie Ave just cross of 190th St around 8:20am.
All 11 deceased Lunar New Year shooting victims identified
The Los Angeles County Coroner has released the names and ages of the 11 people killed in Saturday night’s mass shooting at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, California. Below are their names along with some of the tributes posted on social media and fundraising pages: Ming Wei Ma, 72 “It is with […]
Santa Monica Daily Press
Double arrest following downtown shooting yesterday
Two men have been arrested, each for attempted murder, after a violent altercation near Downtown Santa Monica. The Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) said officers were flagged down by several people, who heard gunshots near 6th and Broadway at about 3:42 p.m. on Jan. 24. Upon arrival, officers located two vehicles, an SUV and a van, that had been involved in a collision. The driver of the SUV, Emilio Reyes, appeared to have a gunshot wound to his upper arm.
2 Females in Custody for Allegedly Stealing U-Haul Van
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department San Dimas Station took a female driver and female passenger, who was holding a small dog, into custody for allegedly stealing a U-Haul van. Deputies initiated a stop on the vehicle at West Orange Grove Avenue and Fairfax...
California man out on parole arrested for carjacking, kidnapping and home invasion robbery
Police in southern California say a parolee is in custody again after allegedly conducting a carjacking, kidnapping and home invasion robbery last week.
foxla.com
3 winning lottery scratchers purchased in Southern California
SAN PEDRO, Calif. - A big congratulations to three people in Southern California who are new millionaires after purchasing some lucky scratchers, according to California Lottery officials. The biggest winner was Louis Farillas, who won the top $10 million prize in the 10 Million Dollar Scratchers game. Farillas chose the...
More than 100 firefighters battle massive Los Angeles apartment complex fire, 1 injured
Firefighters battled a massive apartment fire in the Westlake District of Los Angeles, California, on Thursday afternoon. One person was reportedly injured.
coloradoboulevard.net
L.A. County Pays $20K Reward to Informant Who Helped Solve Altadena Crest Homicide
Funds will be distributed as case reaches 10th anniversary!. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors today approved a $20,000 reward for an individual whose information and assistance led to the successful apprehension and conviction of the person responsible for the murder of Marcus Nieto. Nieto was last seen alive...
Heavy police presence at a mobile home park near Indio
We are at the scene of an incident with heavy police presence in an unincorporated area near Indio. Law enforcement is at the Arabian Gardens Mobile Home Park, near Fred Waring Drive and Clinton Street. Our crew at the scene confirmed they see heavy police presence with a helicopter circling the area and crime tape The post Heavy police presence at a mobile home park near Indio appeared first on KESQ.
Tractor-Trailer Loaded with Produce Catches Fire, Driver Burned
Irwindale, Los Angeles County, CA: A tractor-trailer erupted into flames burning the driver on the 210 Freeway in the city of Irwindale just after 1:00 a.m. Thursday,… Read more "Tractor-Trailer Loaded with Produce Catches Fire, Driver Burned"
4.2 magnitude California earthquake, aftershock shake Malibu Beach area
Southern California was shaken early Wednesday by a 4.2 magnitude earthquake and a 3.5 magnitude aftershock near Malibu Beach.
