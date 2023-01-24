Read full article on original website
T Germaniac
2d ago
Prince George's County is in Maryland, not Virginia. Though the crime took place in Virginia, technically it was a Maryland jail who let him go.
9
Rudolph
2d ago
He was on his way to choir practice at the time of his arrest and told the guards he was going to be singing and the church needed him that night so they released him
7
evlstu
2d ago
Another government screw up! I wonder how many people are going to be hurt by this?
11
fox5dc.com
Teen arrested in connection with series of DC carjackings including Christmas morning attack: cops
WASHINGTON - Authorities have arrested a 15-year-old boy they say was involved in a series of carjackings and other crimes that happened over the holiday season in the District, including a Christmas morning attack during which a driver was pepper sprayed. Officials say the Christmas morning carjacking happened around 12...
WJLA
WATCH: DC police release surveillance video of wanted Northwest homicide suspect
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department released surveillance footage of a suspect it believes is tied to a December homicide, police said. Shortly after 1 a.m. on Dec, 17, an alleged homicide occurred in the 2400 block of 18th Street, Northwest, officials said. Nearby surveillance was captured and police are hopeful it helps lead to an arrest.
Police offer $25,000 for arrest suspect who shot and killed homeless man in Lanham
LANHAM, MD – A $25,000 reward has been offered by the police for information leading to the arrest of the suspect responsible for the murder of a 30-year-old man. Steven Prescott Sollers, 30, was shot and killed Tuesday morning in the 7700 block of Finns Lane. According to police, at approximately 8:45 am, officers responded to the Finns Lane location for a welfare check. “The victim was located outside in a wooded area suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene,” PGPD detectives reported. If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512. The post Police offer $25,000 for arrest suspect who shot and killed homeless man in Lanham appeared first on Shore News Network.
Bay Net
Suspect Who Shot Calvert Deputy Charged With 31 Count Indictment
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – A grand jury recently indicted Brandon Alexander Turner, 21, of Greenbelt, Maryland on 31 counts after the police-involved shooting of Calvert County Sheriff’s Senior Deputy James Flynt on December 17, 2022. Turner has been charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts...
Caught on Camera: DC police looking for armed robbery suspects
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A robbery and assault occurred in the Northeast section of the city last Saturday afternoon, and the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying the suspects. The victim was approached by the suspects at 4:44 pm at the 2200 Block of East Capitol Street. The suspects assaulted the victim. The victim’s property was then taken before the suspects left the scene. Nearby cameras caught the suspects. If you have any information about this incident, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. This case remains The post Caught on Camera: DC police looking for armed robbery suspects appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police Investigating Chick-fil-A Carjacking
Montgomery County Police say that they are investigating a strong-arm carjacking that occurred Wednesday evening at Chick-fil-A in downtown Silver Spring. According to an MCPD spokesperson, officers responded to Chick-fil-A at Fenton St. and Ellsworth Drive at approximately 7:18 p.m. for a strong-arm carjacking. The victim was sitting in his 2012 Black Honda Civic (MD Tag #1CX1353), when three black males approached, pulled him out of the car, and drove away from the scene.
fox5dc.com
Carjacking outside DC Gold's Gym prompts police investigation
WASHINGTON - Police are investigating after a person was carjacked outside a gym in northwest D.C. The carjacking was reported just before 10:25 p.m. Wednesday outside of the Gold’s Gym in the 4400 block of Connecticut Avenue. Police on the scene told FOX 5 that the victim was a...
Police investigating burglary of Ashburn shooting range, 10 handguns stolen
ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — Two suspects stole 10 handguns from a shooting range in Ashburn on Monday, police said. Police said that the burglary happened between 3:45 and 4:50 a.m. at the Silver Eagle Group on Beaumeade Circle. Both people were wearing zip-up jackets or sweatshirts with hoods, face masks and gloves. The […]
D.C. Victim Shot During Botched Armed Robbery
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Police in Southeast D.C. are investigating a Monday night attempted armed robbery that left a victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was approached by suspects in the 4300 Block of 1st Street at approximately 10:16 p.m. A gun was displayed by one of the suspects, who demanded the victim surrender their property. After shooting the victim, the suspects left the scene without any property. An ambulance was called to the scene and the victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. At this time, the victim’s identity has not been released. Police The post D.C. Victim Shot During Botched Armed Robbery appeared first on Shore News Network.
alxnow.com
Woodbridge man arrested after stabbing incident in West End
A 28-year-old Woodbridge man is being held without bond for allegedly cutting a man with a knife in the West End on Sunday morning, Jan. 15. The incident occurred just after midnight in the 1400 block of N. Beauregard Street, near the William Ramsay Recreation Center. The 45-year-old victim was cut with a sharp object and treated at the scene, police told ALXnow.
Baltimore Police Make Arrest In Murder of 17-Year-Old D’Asia Garrison
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department have announced that they have made an arrest in the shooting death of a 17-year-old female and a 31-year-old man that took place early New Year’s morning. A Shot Spotter alert for gunfire in the area was received at approximately 3:29 a.m. on January 1st. The officers found D’Asia Garrison, 17, suffering from gunshot wounds, and a 31-year-old male injured. Garrison died at a local hospital as a result of her injuries. Detectives assigned to the homicide investigation identified a suspect. A warrant for Andre Bailey, 26, was obtained after investigators learned that The post Baltimore Police Make Arrest In Murder of 17-Year-Old D’Asia Garrison appeared first on Shore News Network.
mocoshow.com
Police Respond to Armed Carjacking in Front of Chick-Fil-A
Montgomery County Police responded to an armed carjacking that occurred last night in front of the Chick-Fil-A located at 825 Ellsworth Dr in Silver Spring. According to MCPD, “at approximately 7:18 p.m., officers responded to the location for the report of a strong-arm carjacking. Three black males approached the victim, who was sitting in his 2012 Black Honda Civic (MD Tag #1CX1353), pulled him out the car and drove away. The victim sustained minor injuries. No suspects are in custody at this time.” We will post an update when additional information is available.
WTOP
DC man sentenced for shooting death of father while walking with children
A Southeast D.C. man has been sentenced for the March 2022 shooting death of a father, attacked in the District while walking with his children. Twenty-eight-year-old Jarrell David Harris received 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to the March 4, 2022 killing of 42-year-old Sedrick Miller in Northeast D.C.’s Langdon neighborhood.
Drug Dealer Who Conspired With Wife To Sell Deadly Drugs In VA Gets Nine Years In Prison
Federal officials announced that a man who flooded parts of Virginia with deadly fentanyl and methamphetamine while conspiring with his wife and two others will spend nearly a decade behind bars.Fahid Rashid, 32, of Culpeper, was sentenced this week to nine years in federal prison for his role in a…
VIDEO: Maryland man charged after carjacking, police chase ends in crash on Beltway
A Maryland man has been charged after police say he stole an SUV and led officers on a chase that ended in a crash on the Capital Beltway.
WJLA
Arrests made in string of gaming machine thefts at several 7-Eleven stores in Fairfax Co.
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — The Fairfax County Police Department announced Wednesday that they've made two arrests after a recent string of convenience store gaming machine thefts. That update comes after multiple 7-Eleven stores were hit, with a total of seven cases in the past month. Police said the most...
NBC Washington
Driver Going 100 MPH in Fairfax Station Crash That Killed 2 Teens: Police
A Lexus was speeding at 100 mph and went airborne in Fairfax Station, Virginia, earlier this month before crashing, killing the teenage driver and a 16-year-old passenger, police said. Another teen girl injured in the crash remains hospitalized. In addition to the high speeds, detectives said in an update Tuesday...
Charges Dropped For Prince George's County Police Officers Accused Of Double-Dipping: Report
Charges have been dropped against the 13 Prince George's County police officers accused of being involved in a double-dipping scheme, leaving the police department to investigate the claims against the officers internally, reports NBC Washington. New witness statements, as well as detailed records and witness impeachment materials received by the...
DC Police ask for public's help identifying car suspected to be involved in Southeast assault
WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating a car allegedly involved in an assault on Monday in Southeast D.C. Police say the suspected car was involved in an assault with intent to commit robbery while armed offense in...
fox5dc.com
Two Maryland men arrested in string of Fairfax County 7-Eleven gaming machine thefts
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Two Maryland men are facing charges after being arrested in connection with a string of gaming machine robberies targeting 7-Eleven stores in Fairfax County. Fairfax County Police confirmed on Wednesday that Leonard Jones, 59, and Terrell Hardy, 35, were arrested after the latest gaming machine theft...
Comments / 28