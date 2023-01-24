ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

Comments / 28

T Germaniac
2d ago

Prince George's County is in Maryland, not Virginia. Though the crime took place in Virginia, technically it was a Maryland jail who let him go.

Reply
9
Rudolph
2d ago

He was on his way to choir practice at the time of his arrest and told the guards he was going to be singing and the church needed him that night so they released him

Reply
7
evlstu
2d ago

Another government screw up! I wonder how many people are going to be hurt by this?

Reply(1)
11
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJLA

WATCH: DC police release surveillance video of wanted Northwest homicide suspect

WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department released surveillance footage of a suspect it believes is tied to a December homicide, police said. Shortly after 1 a.m. on Dec, 17, an alleged homicide occurred in the 2400 block of 18th Street, Northwest, officials said. Nearby surveillance was captured and police are hopeful it helps lead to an arrest.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Police offer $25,000 for arrest suspect who shot and killed homeless man in Lanham

LANHAM, MD – A $25,000 reward has been offered by the police for information leading to the arrest of the suspect responsible for the murder of a 30-year-old man. Steven Prescott Sollers, 30, was shot and killed Tuesday morning in the 7700 block of Finns Lane. According to police, at approximately 8:45 am, officers responded to the Finns Lane location for a welfare check.  “The victim was located outside in a wooded area suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene,” PGPD detectives reported. If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.  The post Police offer $25,000 for arrest suspect who shot and killed homeless man in Lanham appeared first on Shore News Network.
LANHAM, MD
Bay Net

Suspect Who Shot Calvert Deputy Charged With 31 Count Indictment

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – A grand jury recently indicted Brandon Alexander Turner, 21, of Greenbelt, Maryland on 31 counts after the police-involved shooting of Calvert County Sheriff’s Senior Deputy James Flynt on December 17, 2022. Turner has been charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Shore News Network

Caught on Camera: DC police looking for armed robbery suspects

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A robbery and assault occurred in the Northeast section of the city last Saturday afternoon, and the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying the suspects. The victim was approached by the suspects at 4:44 pm at the 2200 Block of East Capitol Street. The suspects assaulted the victim. The victim’s property was then taken before the suspects left the scene. Nearby cameras caught the suspects. If you have any information about this incident, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. This case remains The post Caught on Camera: DC police looking for armed robbery suspects appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Source of the Spring

Police Investigating Chick-fil-A Carjacking

Montgomery County Police say that they are investigating a strong-arm carjacking that occurred Wednesday evening at Chick-fil-A in downtown Silver Spring. According to an MCPD spokesperson, officers responded to Chick-fil-A at Fenton St. and Ellsworth Drive at approximately 7:18 p.m. for a strong-arm carjacking. The victim was sitting in his 2012 Black Honda Civic (MD Tag #1CX1353), when three black males approached, pulled him out of the car, and drove away from the scene.
SILVER SPRING, MD
fox5dc.com

Carjacking outside DC Gold's Gym prompts police investigation

WASHINGTON - Police are investigating after a person was carjacked outside a gym in northwest D.C. The carjacking was reported just before 10:25 p.m. Wednesday outside of the Gold’s Gym in the 4400 block of Connecticut Avenue. Police on the scene told FOX 5 that the victim was a...
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

D.C. Victim Shot During Botched Armed Robbery

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Police in Southeast D.C. are investigating a Monday night attempted armed robbery that left a victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was approached by suspects in the 4300 Block of 1st Street at approximately 10:16 p.m. A gun was displayed by one of the suspects, who demanded the victim surrender their property. After shooting the victim, the suspects left the scene without any property. An ambulance was called to the scene and the victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. At this time, the victim’s identity has not been released. Police The post D.C. Victim Shot During Botched Armed Robbery appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
alxnow.com

Woodbridge man arrested after stabbing incident in West End

A 28-year-old Woodbridge man is being held without bond for allegedly cutting a man with a knife in the West End on Sunday morning, Jan. 15. The incident occurred just after midnight in the 1400 block of N. Beauregard Street, near the William Ramsay Recreation Center. The 45-year-old victim was cut with a sharp object and treated at the scene, police told ALXnow.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Shore News Network

Baltimore Police Make Arrest In Murder of 17-Year-Old D’Asia Garrison

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department have announced that they have made an arrest in the shooting death of a 17-year-old female and a 31-year-old man that took place early New Year’s morning. A Shot Spotter alert for gunfire in the area was received at approximately 3:29 a.m. on January 1st. The officers found D’Asia Garrison, 17, suffering from gunshot wounds, and a 31-year-old male injured. Garrison died at a local hospital as a result of her injuries. Detectives assigned to the homicide investigation identified a suspect. A warrant for Andre Bailey, 26, was obtained after investigators learned that The post Baltimore Police Make Arrest In Murder of 17-Year-Old D’Asia Garrison appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Police Respond to Armed Carjacking in Front of Chick-Fil-A

Montgomery County Police responded to an armed carjacking that occurred last night in front of the Chick-Fil-A located at 825 Ellsworth Dr in Silver Spring. According to MCPD, “at approximately 7:18 p.m., officers responded to the location for the report of a strong-arm carjacking. Three black males approached the victim, who was sitting in his 2012 Black Honda Civic (MD Tag #1CX1353), pulled him out the car and drove away. The victim sustained minor injuries. No suspects are in custody at this time.” We will post an update when additional information is available.
SILVER SPRING, MD
WTOP

DC man sentenced for shooting death of father while walking with children

A Southeast D.C. man has been sentenced for the March 2022 shooting death of a father, attacked in the District while walking with his children. Twenty-eight-year-old Jarrell David Harris received 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to the March 4, 2022 killing of 42-year-old Sedrick Miller in Northeast D.C.’s Langdon neighborhood.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Charges Dropped For Prince George's County Police Officers Accused Of Double-Dipping: Report

Charges have been dropped against the 13 Prince George's County police officers accused of being involved in a double-dipping scheme, leaving the police department to investigate the claims against the officers internally, reports NBC Washington. New witness statements, as well as detailed records and witness impeachment materials received by the...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Fox News

Fox News

944K+
Followers
4K+
Post
729M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy