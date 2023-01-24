LANHAM, MD – A $25,000 reward has been offered by the police for information leading to the arrest of the suspect responsible for the murder of a 30-year-old man. Steven Prescott Sollers, 30, was shot and killed Tuesday morning in the 7700 block of Finns Lane. According to police, at approximately 8:45 am, officers responded to the Finns Lane location for a welfare check. “The victim was located outside in a wooded area suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene,” PGPD detectives reported. If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512. The post Police offer $25,000 for arrest suspect who shot and killed homeless man in Lanham appeared first on Shore News Network.

LANHAM, MD ・ 15 HOURS AGO