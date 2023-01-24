What Is H.E.R.’s Net Worth? See How the Grammy Winner Earned Her Fortune

Not only is she one of the biggest names in R&B, but she’s also earned five Grammys and an Oscar. Of course, we’re talking about none other than the super-talented H.E.R. (AKA Gabi Wilson).

Although the 25-year-old songstress found mainstream success in 2016, her career dates back to the '00s when she started dabbling in both acting and music. And now, with chart-topping songs, multiple tours and 25 Grammy nominations under her belt, we need to know: What is H.E.R.’s net worth? Let’s break it down.

1. What Is H.E.R.’s Net Worth?

It's safe to say that the singer's net worth is a bit of a mystery. While one website estimates that it’s $2.3 million, another source claims that her net worth is $5 million. So, it’s safe to assume that the artist’s net worth likely falls between $2 million and $5 million.

2. How Did Her Career Begin?

At just 9 years old, the singer made her acting debut in Nickelodeon's TV movie, School Gyrls , where she played a character named Gabi. And at 10, she shined in multiple musical performances, including a piano cover of Alicia Keys’s “ If I Ain’t Got You ” for the Today Show and a rendition of Aretha Franklin’s " Freeway Of Love " at the Apollo Theater.

At age 12, she competed on Radio Disney's The Next BIG Thing with her own song, called “My Music.” And by 13, she had already performed on The View, Good Morning America and Maury . Sounds like H.E.R. was earning a pretty penny early on.

3. How Much Did She Make From Her Debut Album?

It’s hard to know for sure. H.E.R. landed her first record deal at just 14 years old and released her song, "Something to Prove," under her given name, Gabi Wilson. But in 2016, she returned with a new persona and stage name. After releasing her debut EP, H.E.R. Vol. 1 , she got the attention of several big artists, including Usher, Rihanna and Alicia Keys. And in the following year, she released two follow-up EPs, H.E.R. Vol. 2 and H.E.R. Vol. 2, The B Sides , which were all met with positive reviews.

Fast-forward to October 2017, and H.E.R. dropped her self-titled compilation album, featuring songs from all of her EPs. And in case you missed it, the album went on to win a Grammy Award for Best R&B Album.

It’s unclear exactly how much she made from sales, but considering that she got support from stars like Issa Rae and Kylie Jenner, we’re guessing it led to a huge payday.

4. What About Her Tours?

H.E.R. has also made money by headlining three tours so far, including Lights On, I Used to Know Her and Back of My Mind Tour . Plus, she joined artists like Bryson Tiller, Chris Brown, Childish Gambino and, most recently, Coldplay on their tours as a supporting act. NBD.

5. What Else Does She Have In the Works?

H.E.R. received four 2023 Grammy nominations for Album of the Year ( Good Morning Gorgeous ), Record of the Year (“Good Morning Gorgeous”), Best R&B Song (“Good Morning Gorgeous”) and Best Dance/Electronic Recording (“Intimidated”). She also starred in Disney+’s Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration , where she played Belle.

In 2021, The Hollywood Reporter announced that H.E.R. had joined the cast of the upcoming feature film, The Color Purple , where she'll play Squeak, a young waitress turned singer.

She once told Variety , “There is so much I want to do. People don’t really get to see my comedic and fun side, except for when I’m impersonating my aunt. But I definitely want to do a lot more voice-overs, and comedy, but also some serious roles.”

Could this mean another Oscar win for H.E.R.’s impressive acting skills? Guess we’ll have to wait and see.

