ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PureWow

The Biggest Oscar Snubs of 2023 (Sorry, Viola Davis)

By Greta Heggeness
PureWow
PureWow
 3 days ago

The 2023 Oscar nominations are finally here, and while we’re thrilled for the deserving nominees, we couldn’t help but notice there were quite a few celebs and movies that were left off the list. (FYI, the 95th annual ceremony will take place on March 12.)

From Viola Davis to Taylor Swift , keep reading for all the biggest Oscar snubs of 2023.

1. Viola Davis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yQMSq_0kPnwCWL00

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Viola Davis was snubbed from the Best Actress category, even though many believed she would receive a nomination for playing Nanisca in The Woman King . Speaking of…

2. The Woman King

The film wasn’t nominated for Best Picture, which came as a big surprise to fans. In fact, the entire cast was overlooked in the Best Actor/Actress categories for both leading and supporting roles.

3. Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift’s song from Where the Crawdads Sing , “Carolina,” has been nominated for multiple awards, including a Critics’ Choice, a Golden Globe and a Grammy. But it wasn’t nominated for an Oscar for Best Original Song. Instead, the Academy nominated tracks from Tell It like a Woman , Top Gun: Maverick , Black Panther: Wakanda Forever , RRR and Everything Everywhere All at Once .

4. Baz Luhrmann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04tFZs_0kPnwCWL00

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Elvis received multiple nominations, including Best Picture, Best Film Editing, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design and Best Actor (Austin Butler). But the film’s director, Baz Luhrmann, didn’t get a nod.

5. Tom Hanks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nuT85_0kPnwCWL00

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

There were two nomination possibilities for Tom Hanks: A Man Called Otto and Elvis . However, the actor wasn’t honored for either project.

6. The Whale

The film didn’t make the cut for Best Picture among other nominees, like All Quiet on the Western Front , Avatar: The Way of Water , The Banshees of Inisherin , Elvis , Everything Everywhere All at Once , The Fabelmans , Tár , Top Gun: Maverick , Triangle of Sadness and Women Talking . On the bright side, star Brendan Fraser was nominated for Best Actor.

7. Danielle Deadwyler

While Till was snubbed in many categories, the most shocking exclusion was Danielle Deadwyler in the Best Actress category. (FYI, she portrayed Mamie Till-Mobley.)

8. Janelle Monáe

Critics thought an Oscar nomination for Janelle Monáe was a given, based on her portrayal of two characters—Andi and Helen Brand—in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery . Unfortunately, she wasn’t included in the Best Actress category.

9. Female Directors

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46O7uy_0kPnwCWL00

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images & Arturo Holmes/WireImage & Unique Nicole/Getty Images

Despite the many possibilities, the Academy didn’t honor any female directors. Many fans expected at least one woman—like Sarah Polley ( Women Talking ), Chinonye Chukwu ( Till ) or Gina Prince-Bythewood ( The Woman King )—to receive a nomination, but that wasn’t the case.

Stay up-to-date on all the latest entertainment news by subscribing here .

The 6 Best Moments from the 2022 Oscars

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Oscar nominations prove ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ can’t win Best Picture

Like a jet during take off, “Top Gun: Maverick” has been gaining momentum all awards season long, with some pundits saying the popular sequel has a decent shot at winning Best Picture. I’m afraid its Goose is cooked. The 2023 Oscar nominations were announced Tuesday morning and, although “Maverick” managed a Best Picture nod, it appears that the beloved movie will stay safely on the loser tarmac.  Its leading actor, Tom Cruise, was snubbed again (he already lost out on Golden Globe and SAG nominations) and director Joseph Kosinski didn’t make the cut either. True, last year’s winner “CODA” lacked those nods,...
wegotthiscovered.com

As expected, ‘The Woman King’ leads the charge for most egregiously snubbed movie at the Oscars

The Oscar nominations for 2023 are officially locked and loaded, with the usual suspects like Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Banshees of Inisherin, and The Fabelmans covering most all of the bases, with plenty of come-from-behind appearances to shake up the film industry’s marquee awards competition, in the form of All Quiet on the Western Front, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrea Riseborough, among others.
BBC

Oscar nominations 2023: Andrea Riseborough shock and other talking points

Awards pundits are still picking their jaws off the floor after Tuesday's Oscar nominations. Despite enjoying a flurry of late celebrity support, many Oscar-watchers felt British actress Andrea Riseborough had too high a hill to climb to score a nomination in the highly competitive best actress category. But on Tuesday,...
TheWrap

Fallon Jokes That ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Oscar Nom Marks ‘First Time in a Decade’ People Have Seen a Best Picture Nominee (Video)

Ahead of Tuesday’s Oscar nominations, “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon had one major prediction for the list: “Top Gun: Maverick.”. Fallon joked Monday that if the Tom Cruise sequel earned a nomination for best picture, it would be a momentous occasion — but more so for average moviegoers. Obviously, taping his show well ahead of the announcements, Fallon couldn’t know for sure who would get nominated, but his hopes for Paramount’s gravity-defying blockbuster came true.
EW.com

Tom Cruise missed Best Actor, but still got his first Oscar nomination in 23 years for Top Gun: Maverick

The Academy didn't recognize Tom Cruise with a Best Actor nod, but the global superstar still landed a major Oscar nomination for Top Gun: Maverick anyway. For his work as a producer on the blockbuster sequel that has grossed nearly $1.5 billion to date, the 60-year-old scored his fourth career Oscar nomination as the film appeared Tuesday morning among the Academy's 10 Best Picture nominees.
toofab.com

2023 Oscar Nominations and Snubs -- The Full List

Jimmy Kimmel will host this year's event, held in March. On Tuesday morning, "Sound of Metal" star Riz Ahmed and "M3GAN" star Allison Williams were tapped to announce the nominations for the 95th Annual Academy Awards. Angela Bassett made history, becoming the first actor from a Marvel movie to be...
POPSUGAR

Paul Mescal Is the Biggest Oscars Surprise as He Snags a Best Actor Nom For "Aftersun"

The 2023 Oscar nominations included a pretty major surprise: Paul Mescal is a best actor nominee! The Irish actor got the nod for his incredible work in "Aftersun," released by A24 in 2022. He's the only nomination for the film, in which Mescal stars as a former teen dad who's struggling to connect with his preteen daughter and himself, told through the eyes of that daughter (played by Frankie Corio as a child and Celia Rowlson-Hall). It's based on the experiences of the film's writer and director Charlotte Wells, who made her directorial debut with the film.
E! News

Rihanna, Ana de Armas, Austin Butler and More Score First-Ever Oscar Nominations

Watch: 2023 Oscars First-Time Nominees: Rihanna, Austin Butler & More. Lift them up: These stars are celebrating after scoring their first-ever Oscar nod. On Jan. 24, the full list of nominations for the 2023 Oscars were announced and a slew of celebs earned themselves their very first nod. Just months after earning a Golden Globe nomination for her original song, "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Rihanna is shining bright like a diamond again after picking up an Oscar nomination for the emotional ballad.
New York Post

Oscar nominations 2023 snubs: Jordan Peele, Viola Davis and more

The 2023 Oscar nominations were announced Tuesday morning, and some notable A-listers were shockingly left out. While some nominations were expected — with “Everything Everywhere All at Once” dominating with 11 nominations — there were also plenty who were shut out. Here are some of the biggest snubs and surprises from the 95th Academy Awards. Jordan Peele‘s “Nope” One of the most blatant snubs was Jordan Peele’s “Nope.” The science-fiction thriller received rave reviews and dominated the domestic box office — but didn’t receive a single Oscar nomination this year. Many speculated that the film would land nominations for at least Original Screenplay or Visual...
CNN

5 takeaways from this year's Oscar nominations

The 95th annual Oscar nominations reflect the breadth of the industry, from giant, audience-pleasing blockbusters like "Avatar: The Way of Water" to key nods to films heralded by critics groups, including "The Fabelmans" and "The Banshees of Inisherin."
E! News

The 2023 Oscar Nominations Are Finally Here: See the Complete List

Some of the biggest names in film may want to start preparing their acceptance speeches. Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams announced the nominations for the 2023 Oscars on Jan. 24, and as expected, quite a few stars and fan-favorite movies made the list. Everything Everywhere All at Once led the...
IGN

Oscars 2023 Nominations Include RRR, Avatar 2, Batman, Top Gun 2, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Black Panther 2, and More

After much waiting, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science has finally unveiled the nominations for various categories for the 95th edition of the Oscars. The prestigious awards show features some of the finest films, which have excelled by taking the medium of filmmaking further. While the event is all set to take place on March 13 2023, we already have the complete list of nominations. Actors Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams announced all the nominees on January 24 that will compete for the Oscar.
Consequence

Oscar Nominations 2023: The Biggest Snubs and Surprises, From Nope to Tom Cruise to RRR

The reason to tune in every Oscar nominations morning isn’t to enjoy the presenters fumbling their way through a long list of names (though a highlight of Tuesday’s announcement was the delightful Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams getting the giggles over Animated Short Film nominee My Year of Dicks). No, the reason to get excited is to see what kind of curveballs the Academy Awards have thrown into this year’s awards season, from overlooking great dramatic achievements to recognizing artists who we thought might have gone ignored.
BBC

Oscars: An Irish Goodbye nominated in short film category

Northern Ireland film An Irish Goodbye has been nominated for an Oscar in the Best Short Film category. Irish language film An Cailín Ciúin (The Quiet Girl) has been nominated for Best International Feature Film. The Banshees Of Inisherin has nine nominations, including Best Actor for Irishman Colin...
Reuters

'Avatar' director James Cameron, 'Top Gun' star Tom Cruise snubbed by Oscars

LOS ANGELES, Jan 24 (Reuters) - “Avatar: The Way of Water" director James Cameron’s box office blockbuster failed to translate to industry acclaim, as the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' members declined to nominate him on Tuesday for best director – one of the most notable Oscar snubs.
PureWow

PureWow

4K+
Followers
763
Post
833K+
Views
ABOUT

PureWow plays at the intersection of fun and utility. We aim to be a respite from the noise by making your life more interesting, beautiful and manageable across a breadth of pillars: beauty, food/recipes, wellness, family and fashion.

 https://www.purewow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy