The Samsung Super Bowl TV Sale Is Here (with Savings Up to $3,500)

By Destinee Scott
 2 days ago

It's not every day that you can save up to $3,500 on a new flat screen , so we'll cut to the chase: There's a Samsung Super Bowl TV Sale happening now. And not only is the beloved Frame TV (which has proven time and time again that you don't need to choose between a flat screen and wall art ) up to $800 off along with other models, but the sale is also here to stay until the big game on February 12.

While that gives you plenty of time to order a new TV before the Super Bowl, you still have some decisions to make, including which is the best model for you. But no matter what you pick, you'll save big in the process, so you can't lose.

What's the Difference Between QLED vs Neo QLED?

According to Samsung , the difference between QLED (quantum light-emitting diode) and Neo QLED (new quantum light-emitting diode) is that QLED has smaller nano bulbs (placed side by side) to emit brighter lights and more vibrant colors as you stream, starting at 4K resolution. Whereas Neo QLED has even smaller and finer LED particles to offer a wider range of brightness, color and contrast.

So basically, QLED TVs have high resolutions and brighter and more vibrant colors, while Samsung's Neo QLED TVs have the highest resolutions and maximum color and light control.

In other words, it's a win-win purchase either way. To get you started, we rounded up five flat screens that will not disappoint.

How to Watch the Super Bowl (and Everything You Need to Know Before the Big Game)

1. Samsung The Frame TV

Samsung

When it comes to the Samsung Frame TV, very few flat screens can compete. Simply put, it camouflages as wall art by displaying curated photographs when it's not being used to stream shows and movies in QLED 4K resolution. One Samsung reviewer explains, "As a television, it’s absolutely stunning...but the absolute mind-blowing aspect is the beauty that the Art Mode brings to our lives. When we travel, we always visit museums; now it’s like we have a front-row seat observing our favorite artists throughout history on our living room wall! We cannot stop just being amazed by this unique product."

Buy IT (from $2,000 ; $1,700)

2. QN85B Samsung Neo QLED TV

Samsung

Remember, the benefits of Samsung's Neo QLED TVs are better color and light control, so you can bet the contrast of the colors here is unmatched. As for audio, this model has a realistic 3D sound, so you can feel like you're at the movies. Don't believe it? This impressed Samsung buyer will make you think twice: "This Samsung surpasses our highest expectations. We had it for about two months, and honestly, we can't stop commenting on the outrageous picture! The color, sharpness and clarity are hard to believe. And we just have it connected to a standard cable TV box...One last surprise was the quality of old-timey black and white TV shows from the 60s."

Buy IT (from $1,500 ; $1,200)

3. QN800B Samsung Neo QLED

Samsung


With a Neo QLED 8K resolution and built-in Dolby Atmos, this flat screen's detailed picture and immersive sound quality are on another level (and more life-like, thanks to a Real Depth Enhancer). Plus, it has a super slim profile, clocking in at less than an inch, and features a Slim One Connect to hide cords, so it blends in spaces easily. Even better, it has an anti-reflection, so not even the brightest light can interrupt the picture, and a multi-view feature to watch more than one show at once, among other things.

Buy IT ( $3,500 ; $2,600)

4. Samsung The Terrace Partial Sun Outdoor QLED TV

Samsung

If you're dreaming of a TV made for the outdoors, look no further than this pick with an anti-glare 4K resolution with more than 2,000 nit brightness levels (a measurement of how much light the TV screen sends to your eyes) and an IP55 rating, which ensures protection from water and dust. According to Samsung reviewers, it works best in shaded areas. "I've had the TV for about a year now, and it has weathered Chicago winters and summers without issue," one writes. "[It also has a] great, bright picture that has no issues in any conditions, and the smart hub gives me access to nearly all of the shows and streaming services I could want."

Buy IT (from $3,500 ; $3,000)

5. Samsung QLED TV Q80B

Samsung

Get ready for bold, brilliant contrast because this TV automatically converts pictures to crystal clear 4K resolution through a Quantum Processor. It also has Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound that adjusts to what's happening on screen so viewers can immerse themselves from start to finish. More impressively, it has a built-in EyeComfort mode, which reduces blue light during sunrise and sunset to help protect your eyes.

Buy IT (from $1,000 ; $950)

Forget Hiding Your TV—The Latest TikTok Trend Is Framing It (And It's Surprisingly Chic)

