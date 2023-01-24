Read full article on original website
Related
There's actually a presale for Oreo's newest flavor
In the past, Oreo has partnered with Lady Gaga, Pokémon and Ritz on new limited-time flavors. Now, it's working with ... itself. And Martha Stewart.
Blue Bell brings back ‘highly requested’ ice cream flavor for limited time
Blue Bell Ice Cream announced Thursday that it is starting the year with the return of a highly desired flavor but in new packaging.
Thrillist
Hershey's Is Launching a New Kisses Flavor & 9 More New Seasonal Treats
Ahead of the pinkest holidays of the year, Valentine's Day and Easter, Hershey's is rolling out a slate of new products and seasonal favorites. Here's what the candy champions have to offer whether you are celebrating a loved one, a bunny, or are tasked with bringing the sweet things for a big gathering.
Allrecipes.com
Oreo Is Releasing a New Cookie and It's the "Most Oreo" Oreo Ever
Milk is about to have a new favorite cookie because Oreo is releasing its most exciting (and maybe slightly bizarre) innovation yet. The brand announced its "Most Oreo" Oreos will hit shelves later this month. What exactly could be more Oreo than an Oreo, you ask? Why, an Oreo that's...
dontwasteyourmoney.com
The $13 Aldi dress everyone is talking about
Shoppers go to discount stores like Aldi for lower prices on produce, milk and eggs. But these days, some savvy shoppers are also picking up some affordable fashion items along the way. Have you seen “the dress?”. No, not Princess Diana’s famous black “revenge dress,” or J-Lo’s revealing Versace...
Put Vaseline Under Your Eyes To Get In On This Inexpensive Beauty Hack
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Petroleum jelly-based Vaseline is a cost-effective way to lock moisture into the skin. It’s...
I found a cup at Dollar Tree for $1.25 – it comes with a foldable spoon and it’s perfect for oats and dairy products
DOLLAR Tree could have bargains available on kitchen essentials, with a shopper finding what she calls the perfect budget cup to help store certain meals. The spot from the discounted retailer comes from TikTok influencer everythingerikar. To her 115,000 followers, she often shares her shopping hauls at Trader Joe’s along...
WSLS
Is popcorn a healthy snack or not? Weighing the pros, cons
Those are often decisions moviegoers make when at the theater and are in the mood for some popcorn to go along with their show. The same goes when sitting down at home to watch a movie or ballgame and desiring a snack. But once the show or game is over...
Popculture
Burger King Selling Bucket With 2 Pounds of Food
Burger King Japan reportedly introduced a massive, two-pound bucket of food earlier this month. The King's Toybox meal offers Burger King fans in Japan incredible value, with a mix of sides and chicken nuggets. It would be surprising to see a deal like this offered at Burger King locations in the U.S.
10 Best Food Items To Buy at Dollar Tree in January
Baby, it's cold outside. January has arrived, meaning it's time to cozy up indoors with your favorite comfort foods -- and Dollar Tree has you covered. See the List: GOBankingRates' Best Banks of...
Trader Joe's Drops a List of Their Best Products — and the Winners Include Some New Favorites
Trader Joe's 14th annual Customer Choice Awards covered everything from desserts and entrées to cheeses and snacks Trader Joe's is unveiling their most beloved products. On Monday, the brand announced the winners of its 14th annual Customer Choice Awards, revealing customers' top five overall items as well as the most-loved foods in several different categories. Over 18,000 devoted customers submitted their favorites, deciding the store's best products. The top overall winner for the year is Trader Joe's Chile Lime Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips. The bites are...
I've worked at Aldi for 4 years. Here are 10 of my favorite things to buy there.
As someone who's worked at the chain for four years, I buy Specially Selected pita chips, Winking Owl wine, and Barissimo's iced coffee and creamers.
Tom Hanks' Favorite Coca-Cola Drink Is As Odd As It Is Delicious
Tom Hanks creates a new drink and shares its ingredients for other two taste test.
I Tried Dolly Parton’s Newest Line of Duncan Hines Mixes and There Was One Clear Winner in the Lineup
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Truthfully, there’s not much that anyone can tell me that would sway my opinion of Dolly Parton. She’s Southern, fun, kind, and she knows how to bake a mean cake. And if you ask me, that’s the recipe for being a pretty amazing person. Another reason I love Dolly? My grandma loves here and if she’s Granny-approved, she’s alright with me!
Guess What The Bottom Drawer of Your Oven Is Really For!?
That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.
msn.com
Woman’s Ziploc Hack Has Everyone Questioning Everything They Ever Knew
When packing your daily lunch to take with you to work or school, you may go through quite a few Ziploc bags. This makes sense if you typically pack a lunch that isn’t made from leftovers that you’ll have to warm up in the microwave, but instead involves making a fresh sandwich, some chips and other loose snacks that require you to store in a Ziploc bag to maintain its' freshness.
Taco Bell Is Giving Away Mexican Pizzas For A Limited Time But Only Through The App
Even if you don't often eat at Taco Bell, chances are you've heard about its Mexican Pizza. Fans of the iconic dish were elated in 2022 when rumors of the Mexican Pizza's permanent return were confirmed. This came after a brief reappearance in stores in 2020. What makes this item so different than others on the menu? While not everyone is impressed with the Mexican Pizza, for some, it's a revelation. "The best part was the flaky, crispy shells," said one happy diner on Reddit. "So different from the regular crunchy shells that they use for tacos."
Hershey is being sued after tests showed its dark chocolate contained 'dangerous and harmful' lead and cadmium
Dark chocolate bars tested by Consumer Reports found 23 had higher levels of the heavy metals than public-health authorities generally considered safe.
consumerqueen.com
Coca-Cola Discontinued List: Stock Up Now!
This post may contain affiliate links. Click to read our Disclosure Policy . Click to read our Privacy Policy. Do you love the classic taste of Coca-Cola? Stock up now, before it's too late! As part of its efforts to streamline and make more efficient their portfolio of products, Coca-Cola has announced a list of items that will no longer be produced for consumer consumption. Included in this Coca-Cola Discontinued List are some long-time favorites – drinks, mixes and flavored syrups that have had customers coming back time after time. Don't miss out on your fill of these classics; read on to find out which refreshments will be discontinued by Coca-Cola so you can hurry to stores while supplies last!
Food & Wine
19K+
Followers
3K+
Post
821K+
Views
ABOUT
Upgrade your everyday.
Comments / 0