Grandma's gift brings beginner's luck to Maryland Lottery player

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A holiday gift from a Maryland man's grandma earned him a $50,000 lottery jackpot from the first ticket he ever possessed.

The 21-year-old Windsor Mill man told Maryland Lottery officials he had never played a lottery game before receiving a $5 Holiday Ca$h instant ticket as a holiday gift from his grandmother.

The ticket, which the man's grandma had purchased from the Dorsey Shell gas station in Hanover, earned the first-time player a $50,000 top prize.

The winner said he plans to share his prize money with family members.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com