worldboxingnews.net
Ex-heavyweight champ comes up with the worst boxing idea ever
Heavyweight boxing is struggling to land big fights as it is. But if ‘Let’s Go Champ’ Shannon Briggs had his way, it could be much worse. The former WBO champion offered to be the tag-team partner of Mike Tyson in a new form of veteran’s boxing.
Ex-middleweight champ Luke Rockhold leaves UFC, will fight on
Citing the need for a new challenge, retired former middleweight champ Luke Rockhold, 38, and UFC have parted ways so that the fighter can resume fighting under another promotion.
worldboxingnews.net
TV undercard revealed for Vargas vs Foster on Showtime
Undefeated two-division world champion Rey Vargas will battle top 130-pound contender O’Shaquie Foster for the vacant WBC Super Featherweight World Championship in a showdown that headlines action live on SHOWTIME Saturday, February 11 from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas topping a Premier Boxing Champions event. The SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP...
BoxingNews24.com
Yarde has “fantastic chance” against Beterbiev says Gareth A Davies
By Craig Daly: Anthony Yarde has a “fantastic chance” of defeating IBF/WBC/WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev this Saturday night, says Gareth A. Davies. The Beterbiev-Yarde event will be shown on ESPN+, beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET this Saturday, January 28th. Like many, Gareth still picks Beterbiev (18-0,...
Boxing Scene
Benavidez: I'm Gonna Beat The F--- Out Of Caleb Plant And I'm Very Excited To Say That
There was a time when David Benavidez wanted nothing more than to land a fight with Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, if only for a shot to reclaim his old WBC title. The former two-time super middleweight titlist will now gladly settle for the next best thing—a chance to silence a longtime divisional rival.
Decorated Amateur Boxer Donovan Garcia Dead At 15
Decorated amateur boxer Donovan Garcia died at the age of 15.
worldboxingnews.net
Liam Smith elbow clearly damages Chris Eubank Jr in new footage
Liam Smith struck Chris Eubank Jr. with an elbow in the run-up to knocking out his opponent, damaging the cheek of the Brighton man. Many initially thought a punch had caused a swelling on the side of Eubank’s face in the exchange. However, new footage obtained by World Boxing News shows Eubank Jr. got softened up with an elbow.
Sage Northcutt Explains What Has Kept Him Out Of The Cage Since 2019
Back in 2015, Sage Northcutt burst onto the UFC scene and immediately began to turn heads. At the time, Northcutt was thought of as the next big superstar in the sport. He had grown up doing martial arts and was a very talented fighter. His looks and personality began to draw the attention of the fans and the UFC quickly jumped on the bandwagon. Northcutt was promoted heavily during his early UFC days and at first, he rose to the challenge. In 2018 he decided not to renew his contract with the UFC and sought free agency. After signing with ONE Championship, he was injured and has not fought since 2019. Now Northcutt is healed up and ready to make his return to the cage.
Rising Young Boxer Tragically Dies
Tragedy has struck the boxing world after a rising young star in the sport died at the age of 15 following a car accident that left him fighting for his life at the hospital for several days.
worldboxingnews.net
Manny Pacquiao told his days are numbered ahead of legal claim
Manny Pacquiao once proclaimed his happiness at signing a deal with Paradigm Sports and Audie Attar. That dream is now a nightmare as Attar warned Pacquiao his days of ignoring his contract were numbered. Pacquiao faces a lawsuit next month with Paradigm and Attar seeking $20 million and change for...
Boxing Scene
Jaron Ennis vs. Vergil Ortiz Jr. Has Makings Of A Super Fight, Says Derek "Bozy" Ennis
Regardless of weight classes and no matter the time, the sport of boxing has always had super fights. Whether it was Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier in the early 1970s, Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Manny Pacquiao in the mid-2010s, to the long-awaited showdown between Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford, the sport has always found two budding stars to pit against one another.
Boxing Scene
Alexis Rocha: We've Tried To Get Former Champs To Fight Us; Things Just Fall Through
Several goals are in place this year for Alexis Rocha. Among them is to win his first major title. The hope along the way is to face and beat a former champion or at least a past title challenger. For now, Rocha settles for Ghana’s George Ashie, a late replacement for Anthony ‘Juice’ Young whom the streaking contender faces in a DAZN-streamed main event this Saturday from YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California.
Video: Who made the biggest non-title impact at UFC 283?
With 10 finishes in 15 fights and a pair of title bouts atop the card, there were plenty of newsworthy moments at UFC 283. In the final two fights in Rio de Janeiro, a lot of attention was given to Brandon Moreno for his flyweight title win over Deiveson Figueiredo and Jamahal Hill for his vacant light heavyweight title win over ex-champ Glover Teixeira.
The Ring Magazine
Mario Barrios vs. Jovanie Santiago added to Vargas-Foster card
Barrios will square off against Jovanie Santiago in a 10-round welterweight bout at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) also announced an attractive heavyweight clash between prospects Lenier Pero and Viktor Faust. Both fights will precede the main event bout between Rey Vargas and O’Shaquie Foster,...
The Ring Magazine
Anthony Yarde feels like it’s his time ahead of Beterbiev battle
Anthony Yarde has his second shot at light-heavyweight gold when he meets feared Artur Beterbiev in London on Saturday night. The London challenger is the underdog against the heavy-handed Russian, as he was when Yarde challenged Sergey Kovalev in his previous title attempt in Russia back in 2019. “I think...
Yardbarker
Alexandre Pantoja Hopes Brandon Moreno Doesn’t Try to Avoid Trilogy Bout
As a reserve fighter for the UFC 283 co-main event, Alexandre Pantoja was one of the first people to congratulate Brandon Moreno. backstage after the Mexican fighter regained the flyweight title in Rio de Janeiro last weekend with a victory over Deiveson Figueiredo. The tone of that interaction quickly changed,...
CBS Sports
2023 UFC event schedule: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski, Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane on tap
The UFC lightweight championship is not the only thing at stake when Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski meet in the center of the Octagon at UFC 284 on Saturday, Feb. 11. The two champions will fight for the right to call themselves the UFC's No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter. Makhachev set...
Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde: date, time, how to watch, background
ARTUR BETERBIEV (18-0, 18 KOS) VS. ANTHONY YARDE (23-2, 22 KOS) Time: 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT (main event later in show) Division: Light heavyweights (175 pounds) Odds: Beterbiev 7-1 favorite (average of multiple outlets) Also on the card: Artem Dalakian vs. David Jimenez, flyweights (for Dalakian’s WBA...
Artur Beterbiev: The light heavyweight champion by the numbers
The most proficient active knockout artist returns to the ring on Saturday at SSE Arena in London (ESPN+). That’s when and where Artur Beterbiev will defend his three world light heavyweight titles and try to extend his streak of knockouts to 19 in as many fights against Londoner Anthony Yarde (23-2, 22 KOs).
