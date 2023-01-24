ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
worldboxingnews.net

Ex-heavyweight champ comes up with the worst boxing idea ever

Heavyweight boxing is struggling to land big fights as it is. But if ‘Let’s Go Champ’ Shannon Briggs had his way, it could be much worse. The former WBO champion offered to be the tag-team partner of Mike Tyson in a new form of veteran’s boxing.
worldboxingnews.net

TV undercard revealed for Vargas vs Foster on Showtime

Undefeated two-division world champion Rey Vargas will battle top 130-pound contender O’Shaquie Foster for the vacant WBC Super Featherweight World Championship in a showdown that headlines action live on SHOWTIME Saturday, February 11 from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas topping a Premier Boxing Champions event. The SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
BoxingNews24.com

Yarde has “fantastic chance” against Beterbiev says Gareth A Davies

By Craig Daly: Anthony Yarde has a “fantastic chance” of defeating IBF/WBC/WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev this Saturday night, says Gareth A. Davies. The Beterbiev-Yarde event will be shown on ESPN+, beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET this Saturday, January 28th. Like many, Gareth still picks Beterbiev (18-0,...
worldboxingnews.net

Liam Smith elbow clearly damages Chris Eubank Jr in new footage

Liam Smith struck Chris Eubank Jr. with an elbow in the run-up to knocking out his opponent, damaging the cheek of the Brighton man. Many initially thought a punch had caused a swelling on the side of Eubank’s face in the exchange. However, new footage obtained by World Boxing News shows Eubank Jr. got softened up with an elbow.
MiddleEasy

Sage Northcutt Explains What Has Kept Him Out Of The Cage Since 2019

Back in 2015, Sage Northcutt burst onto the UFC scene and immediately began to turn heads. At the time, Northcutt was thought of as the next big superstar in the sport. He had grown up doing martial arts and was a very talented fighter. His looks and personality began to draw the attention of the fans and the UFC quickly jumped on the bandwagon. Northcutt was promoted heavily during his early UFC days and at first, he rose to the challenge. In 2018 he decided not to renew his contract with the UFC and sought free agency. After signing with ONE Championship, he was injured and has not fought since 2019. Now Northcutt is healed up and ready to make his return to the cage.
COLORADO STATE
OnlyHomers

Rising Young Boxer Tragically Dies

Tragedy has struck the boxing world after a rising young star in the sport died at the age of 15 following a car accident that left him fighting for his life at the hospital for several days.
worldboxingnews.net

Manny Pacquiao told his days are numbered ahead of legal claim

Manny Pacquiao once proclaimed his happiness at signing a deal with Paradigm Sports and Audie Attar. That dream is now a nightmare as Attar warned Pacquiao his days of ignoring his contract were numbered. Pacquiao faces a lawsuit next month with Paradigm and Attar seeking $20 million and change for...
Boxing Scene

Jaron Ennis vs. Vergil Ortiz Jr. Has Makings Of A Super Fight, Says Derek "Bozy" Ennis

Regardless of weight classes and no matter the time, the sport of boxing has always had super fights. Whether it was Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier in the early 1970s, Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Manny Pacquiao in the mid-2010s, to the long-awaited showdown between Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford, the sport has always found two budding stars to pit against one another.
DALLAS, TX
Boxing Scene

Alexis Rocha: We've Tried To Get Former Champs To Fight Us; Things Just Fall Through

Several goals are in place this year for Alexis Rocha. Among them is to win his first major title. The hope along the way is to face and beat a former champion or at least a past title challenger. For now, Rocha settles for Ghana’s George Ashie, a late replacement for Anthony ‘Juice’ Young whom the streaking contender faces in a DAZN-streamed main event this Saturday from YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California.
INGLEWOOD, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Video: Who made the biggest non-title impact at UFC 283?

With 10 finishes in 15 fights and a pair of title bouts atop the card, there were plenty of newsworthy moments at UFC 283. In the final two fights in Rio de Janeiro, a lot of attention was given to Brandon Moreno for his flyweight title win over Deiveson Figueiredo and Jamahal Hill for his vacant light heavyweight title win over ex-champ Glover Teixeira.
The Ring Magazine

Mario Barrios vs. Jovanie Santiago added to Vargas-Foster card

Barrios will square off against Jovanie Santiago in a 10-round welterweight bout at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) also announced an attractive heavyweight clash between prospects Lenier Pero and Viktor Faust. Both fights will precede the main event bout between Rey Vargas and O’Shaquie Foster,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Ring Magazine

Anthony Yarde feels like it’s his time ahead of Beterbiev battle

Anthony Yarde has his second shot at light-heavyweight gold when he meets feared Artur Beterbiev in London on Saturday night. The London challenger is the underdog against the heavy-handed Russian, as he was when Yarde challenged Sergey Kovalev in his previous title attempt in Russia back in 2019. “I think...
Yardbarker

Alexandre Pantoja Hopes Brandon Moreno Doesn’t Try to Avoid Trilogy Bout

As a reserve fighter for the UFC 283 co-main event, Alexandre Pantoja was one of the first people to congratulate Brandon Moreno. backstage after the Mexican fighter regained the flyweight title in Rio de Janeiro last weekend with a victory over Deiveson Figueiredo. The tone of that interaction quickly changed,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy