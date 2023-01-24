Read full article on original website
kuathletics.com
🎾 Kansas to Compete in ITA Kickoff Weekend
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas women’s tennis team will travel to Stillwater, Oklahoma for ITA Kickoff Weekend to face off against Michigan on Saturday, January 28th at 10 a.m. CT followed by Oregon or Oklahoma State on Sunday, January 29th. Kansas will look to continue its success after...
kuathletics.com
🏀 Kansas’ Kevin McCullar Jr. Named to Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watch List
ATLANTA – For the second straight season, Kansas redshirt-senior Kevin McCullar Jr. has been named one of 15 to the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watch List, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Thursday. Last season at Texas Tech, McCullar was one of five finalists for the Naismith Defensive...
rockchalktalk.com
BOOM!! Football Hits Scholarship Limit
What seemed like a pipe dream a few short years ago, maybe even a few short months ago, has become reality. The KU football team has hit the scholarship limit according to my count for 2023. With the most recent portal entry window closed as of January 18th and Jacoby Davis’s commitment to the Jayhawks on Sunday, my scholarship roster count for KU is at 85. How did the Jayhawks get here so “quickly”? Hope. Hope got KU to where they are today. Hope, embodied by Lance Leipold and his staff, has brought winning and the prospect of continued winning to Lawrence, Kansas.
Three observations from KU's 75-69 defeat at Baylor
Kansas dropped to 16-4 (5-3 Big 12) on Monday night with a, 75-69, loss to Baylor on the road. KU got off to a slow start, as Baylor established a 20-7 lead through the first eight minutes of the game. The Jayhawks eventually battled back to tie the game in the second half and KU even led for just under 40 seconds before Baylor took the momentum back. In the end, KU wasn't able to complete the comeback and the defeat marks three straight losses for KU in Waco, Tex. and the first time in program history that KU has lost to Baylor in back-to-back games, per Monday night's ESPN broadcast.
KU Sports
Everything on the table as Kansas basketball tries to get back on track, including 'a different approach'
Waco, Texas — Whenever a team is suffering through a losing streak like the 9th-ranked Kansas Jayhawks currently are, people tend to look everywhere for answers. From the players and coaches to stats and trends, every aspect of the game is under the microscope. While Kansas coach Bill Self...
kuathletics.com
🏀 Taiyanna Jackson Named to Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watch List
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas senior center Taiyanna Jackson is one of 15 players who have been named to the 2023 Naismith Women’s Defensive Player of the Year Watch List. The watch list was announced Tuesday by the Naismith Awards. The award, which has been presented since 2018, goes...
kuathletics.com
🎙 Jayhawker Podcast with Bill Raftery
On this episode of the Jayhawker, we’re sitting down with CBS College Basketball Analyst Coach Bill Raftery. We’ll talk about his signature calls including, Man to Man, Onions! and last year’s National Championship. The Jayhawker is presented by the University of Kansas Health System, the official healthcare provider of KU Athletics.
JEFFCOUNTYNEWS.COM
1 Shot is all it takes
Jamie Wright and Scott Clabaugh stand behind the bar of Stinky’s Bar in Oskaloosa, the place where GJ’s 1 Shot Bloody Mary Mix all began. Red Snapper. Virgin Mary. The Caesar. Michelada. No matter how you slice the tomato, it all boils down to one thing, the mix!
kuathletics.com
🏀 Elmarko Jackson Named McDonald’s All-American
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas men’s basketball signee Elmarko Jackson has been named a 2023 McDonald’s All-American and will participate in the McDonald’s All-American game on March 28 at the Toyota Center in Houston. Only 24 players among the more than 700 nominated were selected as 2023...
New bill could create change on where you drink alcohol in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A new bill introduced in the Kansas Legislature may create new common consumption areas across the state. House Bill 2059 was introduced in the Committee on Federal and State Affairs on Tuesday at the request of the City of Topeka and support from the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce. If the […]
Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks catch and remove 80-pound blue catfish from Kansas River
The Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks Fisheries Division posted on Facebook Wednesday that they caught and removed an 80-pound blue catfish from the Kansas River.
kansascitymag.com
These massive concrete arrows once guided pilots across Kansas
Before GPS-guided jets across the United States, pilots used a lo-fi navigation tool: massive concrete arrows dotting the countryside, pointing prop plane pilots between New York and San Francisco. Begun in the 1920s and known as the Transcontinental Airmail Route, the infrastructure project was funded via the United States Post...
fox4kc.com
Joe’s Blog: February will not be like January (WED-1/25)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Things are looking rather white in the region this morning as 1-2 inches of snow has fallen, clinging to everything. In many ways, the snow reminds me more of a November-type snow where the roads have fared rather well in many instances due to the warmth built up yesterday and the day before, while the flying wet snows stuck to everything else.
KCTV 5
KC engineering firm that lost out on bid to build new airport is awarded $62M
With a vote of 4-to-2, the Kansas City Public Schools Board of Directors approved a plan to close two elementary schools in the fall of 2023. Detectives are investigating after human remains were found near the Blue River Water Treatment Plant in Kansas City early Wednesday morning. Local man does...
Good Food and Sweet Treats at Winstead’s Kansas City
My wife's hospital in Overland Park is off the interstate and right at the exit there's one of the three Winstead's Steakburger locations. It wasn't the first time I saw one of their locations either, so I thought I'd check out this self-proclaimed "Kansas City tradition for over 75 years" for myself. Here's what I thought.
OPPD identifies 2 people killed in Thursday morning crash on northbound US 69
Two people were killed in a crash around 7:45 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, on northbound U.S. 69 near West 103rd Street in Overland Park.
Parents worried about armed security at North Kansas City schools
Starting next month, North Kansas City School District will have new armed security guards in its elementary schools.
Chiefs running back helps boost business for longtime Kansas City-area restaurant
Since Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco started dining at Pegah's in Kansas City, business has boomed.
WIBW
Man sentenced to death for quadruple murder sues State of Kansas
LYNDON, Kan. (WIBW) - An Osage County man sentenced to death for the killing of his wife, daughters, and grandmother-in-law is looking to overturn his conviction in a lawsuit against the state. In a civil lawsuit reported by Osage County News, James Kahler claims the state of Kansas violated his...
bluevalleypost.com
5 to Try: What are the best nachos in Johnson County?
However you take your nachos, we want to hear what your go-to picks are for kickoff times in Johnson County. There should be something for everyone, like a heaping plate that all can pick from. How to tell us your nachos picks. We’ll take recommendations for this “5 to Try”...
