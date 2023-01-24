Read full article on original website
Billy Packer, award-winning college basketball broadcaster, dead at 82
Billy Packer, an Emmy Award-winning college basketball broadcaster who covered 34 Final Fours for CBS and NBC, has died, his son said. He was 82. Packer’s son, Mark Packer, tweeted about his father’s death on Thursday night. “We take peace knowing that he’s in heaven with Barb,” he...
Sports World Reacts To Shocking College Basketball Moment
Plenty of brazen sports fans have run onto the field or court for attention, but Wednesday night's intrusion has to be a first. During the men's college basketball game between Loyola Chicago and Duquesne, an Uber Eats delivery driver stumbled onto the court. He wandered right near a live play ...
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
HS BASKETBALL Recap: Stateliners Upset Immaculata 70-63
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - Matthew Scerbo Jr. scored 21 points and dished out seven assists and Andrew Martin tallied 20 points and finished with six rebounds to lead Phillipsburg High School to a 70-63 victory over Immaculata on Tuesday night in a Skyland Conference Raritan Division boys’ basketball game on Thomas Fisher Court. Alan Palos added eight points including a pair of 3-pointers and Darius McNair scored eight points. Scerbo Jr. scored 17 points and Martin had 11 in the first half to help the ‘Liners to a 42-32 lead. Immaculata, which lost just its second division game of the season, beat P’burg...
Boys basketball: Simmons powers Paterson Kennedy past Bergen Tech
Z’yaire Simmons finished with a double-double to help lead Paterson Kennedy to a 57-31 win over Bergen Tech in Hackensack. Simmons tallied 14 points and 13 rebounds along with seven assists and three steals for Paterson Kennedy (6-7), which has won three of its last four games. Jaden Mason produced nine points, five rebounds and five assists while Jahquin Harrison contributed with nine points. Tyquan Dennis grabbed six rebounds and Miach Pierce had five.
Look: College Baseball Preseason Top 25 Poll Released
LSU enters the 2023 college baseball season with lofty expectations. Despite going 40-22 and missing last year's College World Series, the Tigers top D1Baseball's preseason Top 25 after restocking their roster this offseason. It's the first time they'll begin the season ranked No. 1. Here's a look ...
