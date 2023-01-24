PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - Matthew Scerbo Jr. scored 21 points and dished out seven assists and Andrew Martin tallied 20 points and finished with six rebounds to lead Phillipsburg High School to a 70-63 victory over Immaculata on Tuesday night in a Skyland Conference Raritan Division boys’ basketball game on Thomas Fisher Court. Alan Palos added eight points including a pair of 3-pointers and Darius McNair scored eight points. Scerbo Jr. scored 17 points and Martin had 11 in the first half to help the ‘Liners to a 42-32 lead. Immaculata, which lost just its second division game of the season, beat P’burg...

