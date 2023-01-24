ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

Border Patrol agents find almost $275K in currency hidden in pickup truck

By Patrick Hilsman
UPI News
 3 days ago

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Customs and Border Protection agents have seized nearly $275,000 in undeclared currency at the Matamoros International Bridge Port of Entry.

Customs and Border Protection agents seized approximately $275,000 from a vehicle trying to cross the United States-Mexico border at the Matamoros International Bridge. Photo by CBP/Press Release

The money was discovered Friday during a routine outbound inspection of a 2016 GMC driven by a 41-year-old Mexican citizen residing in Brownsville, Texas.

"While in a secondary inspection area, with the aid of a canine unit, CBP officers removed the bulk U.S. currency totaling $274,867 hidden within the vehicle," reads the text of a press release from the CBP Tuesday.

"It is not a crime to carry more than $10,000, but it is a federal offense not to declare currency or monetary instruments totaling $10,000 or more to a CBP officer upon entry or exit from the U.S. or to conceal it with intent to evade reporting requirements," reads the text of the press release.

Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested the driver while CBP officers seized the money and vehicle.

Comments / 58

my2cents
3d ago

Jose got some explaining to do..cartel hombres gonna be mad...hey..shouldn't that go back to Americans for our support???

Reply(1)
13
Gary Elam ULTRA MAGA and Proud American
3d ago

drug money..cartels will be looking for it

Reply(2)
22
 

