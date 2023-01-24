Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: What if the Monterey Park shooter was Black?2UrbanGirlsMonterey Park, CA
The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only SonHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Californian man imprisoned for murder is freed from jail by mistake while authorities are deflecting blameNorthville HeraldLong Beach, CA
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Related
Santa Monica Mirror
Popular Health-Conscious Restaurant Closes Downtown Santa Monica Location
A popular health-conscious restaurant has shut down its Downtown Santa Monica location. Flower Child restaurant in Santa Monica at 1332 2nd Street has closed after 7 years as reported by Toddrickallen.com. The restaurant closed officially, according to the Yelp page, about three weeks ago. The restaurant’s website states its mission...
theroyaltourblog.com
The Most Interesting Street Corner in Los Angeles
Some things just fascinate me, and become consuming, burning desires. Such it has been with this corner in Los Angeles, the corner of Adams Boulevard and Figueroa Street, which has long been on my list of places I just had to visit and write about. The story is shockingly uninteresting....
Hawaiian-Korean cafe lands atop Yelp's Top 100 Places to Eat
Yelp revealed its 10th annual Top 100 places to eat in the U.S., with a Los Angeles, California-based Hawaiian-Korean cafe, Broken Mouth, in the No. 1 spot.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Best pizza shops in the US? California has 5 — and one spot ranks No. 1, Yelp says
Pizza lovers in California can try some of the top pizza shops in the country, including the spot that ranked No. 1 on a new list. Yelp released its top 100 pizza spots in the U.S. rankings on Monday, Jan. 23, and it featured five places in five California cities: Pasadena, Laguna Niguel, Covina, San Diego and Los Angeles.
santaclaritamagazine.com
Voted Most Romantic in LA – Le Chene French Cuisine
This Valentine’s Day, make the most of your night out at Le Chene, voted “Most Romantic” by two separate publications. Each one of their entrees encapsulates the elegant spirit of French cuisine, and who can deny the appeal of a delicious Lobster Tail and Filet Mignon dish on the most romantic day of the year? They also offer an impressive full bar as well as Sunday brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Learn more and secure your table today by calling them at 661-251-4315 to place a reservation.
spectrumnews1.com
John Wayne Airport has big plans for Orange County travelers
SANTA ANA, Calif. — A few months ago, John Wayne Airport director Charlene Reynolds's sister-in-law asked her to bring a souvenir — a shirt that says Orange County. Reynolds scoured the shops inside the airport. She couldn't find one. "I only found [a shirt that says] LA," said...
kcrw.com
Beverly Hills: Glitz, glamor, and city-wide surveillance
Drive around Beverly Hills and you’ll find plenty of tourists taking photographs of boutiques and street signs. It may surprise many of those visitors that Beverly Hills is turning cameras on them, too. The city government has been increasing its use of street-level surveillance. It employs more than 2,000 security cameras, plus a seven-day-a-week aerial drone, to monitor people and how they move in and out of the city.
spectrumnews1.com
Sewage spill in Marina del Rey prompts beach closures
MARINA DEL REY, Calif. (CNS) — A roughly 64,000-gallon sewage spill prompted health officials Wednesday to close Mothers Beach in Marina del Rey and portions of Venice city and Dockweiler state beaches. According to the county Department of Public Health, the spill was caused by a blocked line that...
Santa Monica Mirror
New Sourdough Bagel Shop Now Open in Ocean Park
Layla’s Bagels by chef Sergio Espana (formally from Tartine and Gjusta) has opened a shop on Ocean Park. @smmirrornews New Sourdough Bagel Shop Now Open in Ocean Park #bagels #breakfast #bagel #foodie #bagelsandwich #bread #santamonica #fyp ♬ original sound – Santa Monica Mirror.
NBC Los Angeles
Sports Anchor Fred Roggin to Sign Off After More Than Four Decades at NBC4
The 1980s were one of the greatest decades in Los Angeles sports history. Eight championships were won by local teams, including the first Super Bowl victory, two Dodgers World Series crowns and five NBA titles for the Lakers. Seven out of the 10 Rose Bowl games featured LA-area teams and six of those teams won.
Massive raw sewage spill shuts down some Los Angeles County beaches
A massive raw sewage leak has shut down several Los Angeles County beaches on Wednesday. Around 24,000 gallons of untreated sewage leaked into ocean waters, contaminating nearby wet sand as well, said L.A. County Public Health officials. The spillage was estimated at 64,000 gallons earlier in the day, but officials revised the estimation on Wednesday […]
USPS hiring thousands across Los Angeles and Orange counties
Those looking for a new job can join the United States Postal Office during a massive job fair across Los Angeles and Orange counties this Thursday. The USPS is looking to hire 2,400 new employees in the organization’s first-ever statewide hiring fair. The fair takes place on Thursday, Jan. 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 […]
foxla.com
Beverly Hills man indicted in deaths of LA model, friend who were drugged, dumped at hospital
LOS ANGELES - A Beverly Hills man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a grand jury indictment charging him with murder in connection with the overdose deaths of a model and her friend, who were dumped outside Southland hospitals just over a year ago. The indictment, unsealed Tuesday, charges David Brian...
spectrumnews1.com
Green hydrogen plant in Lancaster will be one of California's largest
LANCASTER, Calif. — A year and a half after Lancaster announced its plans to become the first hydrogen-powered city in the U.S., the Antelope Valley enclave will become the site of one of California’s largest green hydrogen production facilities. The new operation will produce 20,000 tons of renewable hydrogen annually and supply users throughout the Los Angeles area when it opens in 2025.
spectrumnews1.com
Orange County climate activists release first 'report card'
SANTA ANA, Calif. — Local environmental group Climate Action Campaign gathered like-minded partners and politicians Wednesday to give its first report card for Orange County environmental policy. The group has been pushing for policies that can mitigate the impact of climate change, using the green report card as a...
Daily Brief: Gunman in Monterey Park Massacre Was Hunting For His Wife
Also, Eyvin Hernandez, an L.A. County Public Defender, has been imprisoned in Venezuela for 10 months on charges of espionage the State Dept. calls false The post Daily Brief: Gunman in Monterey Park Massacre Was Hunting For His Wife appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
spectrumnews1.com
Biden calls man who disarmed Monterey Park mass killer
ALHAMBRA, Calif. (CNS) — The man credited with saving an unknown number lives by wrestling a gun away from a mass murderer at an Alhambra dance studio received a phone call Thursday from President Joe Biden, who thanked him for “taking such incredible action.”. What You Need To...
foxla.com
64,000-gallon sewage spill shuts down 3 LA County beaches
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Crews in Los Angeles County are dealing with a sticky situation after about 64,000 gallons of untreated sewage leaked onto several local beaches. According to the county's announcement Wednesday, the sewage leak forced shutdowns of the following beaches in LA County:. Mother's Beach, Marina Del...
outlooknewspapers.com
Glendale Takes Reins in Rancho Neighborhood
First published in the Jan. 21 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Glendale City Council held the first of its “Council in Your Neighborhood” meetings, in the Rancho Equestrian Neighborhood Wednesday, discussing matters of importance to the historic horse-friendly area that stretches from Glendale to Burbank along Riverside Drive and the Los Angeles River.
foxla.com
USPS hiring thousands across California: Here are the job fairs in LA County
LOS ANGELES - Looking for a job and live in the Los Angeles area?. The United States Postal Service (USPS) is looking to hire 2,400 new employees statewide during job fairs being held Thursday at 77 post offices across the state. There will be 11 job fairs happening from 10...
Comments / 0