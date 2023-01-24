ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Popular Health-Conscious Restaurant Closes Downtown Santa Monica Location

A popular health-conscious restaurant has shut down its Downtown Santa Monica location. Flower Child restaurant in Santa Monica at 1332 2nd Street has closed after 7 years as reported by Toddrickallen.com. The restaurant closed officially, according to the Yelp page, about three weeks ago. The restaurant’s website states its mission...
SANTA MONICA, CA
theroyaltourblog.com

The Most Interesting Street Corner in Los Angeles

Some things just fascinate me, and become consuming, burning desires. Such it has been with this corner in Los Angeles, the corner of Adams Boulevard and Figueroa Street, which has long been on my list of places I just had to visit and write about. The story is shockingly uninteresting....
LOS ANGELES, CA
santaclaritamagazine.com

Voted Most Romantic in LA – Le Chene French Cuisine

This Valentine’s Day, make the most of your night out at Le Chene, voted “Most Romantic” by two separate publications. Each one of their entrees encapsulates the elegant spirit of French cuisine, and who can deny the appeal of a delicious Lobster Tail and Filet Mignon dish on the most romantic day of the year? They also offer an impressive full bar as well as Sunday brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Learn more and secure your table today by calling them at 661-251-4315 to place a reservation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

John Wayne Airport has big plans for Orange County travelers

SANTA ANA, Calif. — A few months ago, John Wayne Airport director Charlene Reynolds's sister-in-law asked her to bring a souvenir — a shirt that says Orange County. Reynolds scoured the shops inside the airport. She couldn't find one. "I only found [a shirt that says] LA," said...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
kcrw.com

Beverly Hills: Glitz, glamor, and city-wide surveillance

Drive around Beverly Hills and you’ll find plenty of tourists taking photographs of boutiques and street signs. It may surprise many of those visitors that Beverly Hills is turning cameras on them, too. The city government has been increasing its use of street-level surveillance. It employs more than 2,000 security cameras, plus a seven-day-a-week aerial drone, to monitor people and how they move in and out of the city.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Sewage spill in Marina del Rey prompts beach closures

MARINA DEL REY, Calif. (CNS) — A roughly 64,000-gallon sewage spill prompted health officials Wednesday to close Mothers Beach in Marina del Rey and portions of Venice city and Dockweiler state beaches. According to the county Department of Public Health, the spill was caused by a blocked line that...
MARINA DEL REY, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

New Sourdough Bagel Shop Now Open in Ocean Park

Layla’s Bagels by chef Sergio Espana (formally from Tartine and Gjusta) has opened a shop on Ocean Park. @smmirrornews New Sourdough Bagel Shop Now Open in Ocean Park #bagels #breakfast #bagel #foodie #bagelsandwich #bread #santamonica #fyp ♬ original sound – Santa Monica Mirror.
SANTA MONICA, CA
KTLA

Massive raw sewage spill shuts down some Los Angeles County beaches

A massive raw sewage leak has shut down several Los Angeles County beaches on Wednesday. Around 24,000 gallons of untreated sewage leaked into ocean waters, contaminating nearby wet sand as well, said L.A. County Public Health officials. The spillage was estimated at 64,000 gallons earlier in the day, but officials revised the estimation on Wednesday […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

USPS hiring thousands across Los Angeles and Orange counties

Those looking for a new job can join the United States Postal Office during a massive job fair across Los Angeles and Orange counties this Thursday. The USPS is looking to hire 2,400 new employees in the organization’s first-ever statewide hiring fair. The fair takes place on Thursday, Jan. 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Green hydrogen plant in Lancaster will be one of California's largest

LANCASTER, Calif. — A year and a half after Lancaster announced its plans to become the first hydrogen-powered city in the U.S., the Antelope Valley enclave will become the site of one of California’s largest green hydrogen production facilities. The new operation will produce 20,000 tons of renewable hydrogen annually and supply users throughout the Los Angeles area when it opens in 2025.
LANCASTER, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Orange County climate activists release first 'report card'

SANTA ANA, Calif. — Local environmental group Climate Action Campaign gathered like-minded partners and politicians Wednesday to give its first report card for Orange County environmental policy. The group has been pushing for policies that can mitigate the impact of climate change, using the green report card as a...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Biden calls man who disarmed Monterey Park mass killer

ALHAMBRA, Calif. (CNS) — The man credited with saving an unknown number lives by wrestling a gun away from a mass murderer at an Alhambra dance studio received a phone call Thursday from President Joe Biden, who thanked him for “taking such incredible action.”. What You Need To...
ALHAMBRA, CA
foxla.com

64,000-gallon sewage spill shuts down 3 LA County beaches

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Crews in Los Angeles County are dealing with a sticky situation after about 64,000 gallons of untreated sewage leaked onto several local beaches. According to the county's announcement Wednesday, the sewage leak forced shutdowns of the following beaches in LA County:. Mother's Beach, Marina Del...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Glendale Takes Reins in Rancho Neighborhood

First published in the Jan. 21 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Glendale City Council held the first of its “Council in Your Neighborhood” meetings, in the Rancho Equestrian Neighborhood Wednesday, discussing matters of importance to the historic horse-friendly area that stretches from Glendale to Burbank along Riverside Drive and the Los Angeles River.
