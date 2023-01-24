Read full article on original website
Sieck defends ESA no vote
(Des Moines) -- State Representative David Sieck was among the southwest Iowa bloc of lawmakers opposing a controversial school choice bill passing the Iowa Legislature this week. Governor Kim Reynolds Tuesday signed a bill establishing Educational Savings Accounts for parents wishing to send their children to private schools. The governor’s...
Iowa News Headlines Thursday, January 26th, 2023
(Des Moines) -- A committee in the Iowa Senate have approved a bill to set a $1 million cap on non-economic, so-called pain and suffering damages in medical malpractice lawsuits. Governor Reynolds says it's one of her legislative priorities. Sandra Conlin, a lobbyist for the Iowa Hospital Association, says the industry is in crisis after last spring's 97-million dollar jury verdict in a medical malpractice claim against a doctor and a hospital in Iowa City. Conlin says there are significant rate increases in medical malpractice insurance and lawsuits are being settled for higher amounts. Chip Baltimore, a lobbyist for Trial Lawyers for Justice, says 97 million dollars isn't egregious for the family of the baby boy who will require 24/7 medical care his entire life after his skull was crushed. Baltimore, a former legislator, says his fellow Republicans who say every single life at every stage is priceless are about to put a very small price tag on life. The bill has cleared the Senate Judiciary Committee with the support of 11 Republicans.
Reynolds announces $9 million worth in water quality infrastructure grants
(Des Moines) -- Several KMAland communities are among the recipients of a state grant dedicated to advancing water quality projects. Governor Kim Reynolds announced Thursday 23 communities have been awarded a total of $9 million through the Wastewater and Drinking Water Treatment Financial Assistance Program. Three communities in KMAland received grants for wastewater treatment initiatives including $500,000 to Shenandoah on an estimated $26 million project, $100,000 to Treynor's $5.8 million effort, and $478,480 to Farragut for a $3.5 million project. Additionally, Harlan Municipal Utilities received a $500,000 grant for a drinking water project estimated at $6.5 million.
Missouri News Headlines Wednesday, January 25th, 2023
(Statewide) -- Governor Mike Parson has signed an executive order in response to another expected blast of winter weather. The executive order activates the Missouri National Guard to help local agencies respond to old man winter’s wrath. The governor has also extended the state of emergency declared for Gygr Gas customers. The central Missouri company closed unexpectedly, leaving several thousand Missourians across 42 counties without propane service. Propane containers owned by Gygr-Gas can continue to be filled by other Missouri propane companies through February 28.
Eastern Iowa company to launch wind turbine blade recycling process
(Fairfax, IA) -- An eastern Iowa company will soon begin a new recycling method for wind turbine blades intended to prevent build-ups in landfills. That's according to Travero Director of Business Development Jeff Woods, who says REGEN Fiber, which Travero owns, has created a patent-pending process to convert the decommissioned blades into other reusable materials for manufacturers. Woods tells KMA News the investment in a recycling method also comes to shrink the carbon footprint of current decommissioning methods as the demand for wind energy grows.
IHSAA Board of Control approves lowering of enrollment cap for 8-Player football
(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association Board of Control has approved the lowering of the enrollment cap for Eight-Player football. The cap has been adjusted from 120 to 105 due to an unbalance the previous cap would create between Class A and Eight-Player with the new classification model.
