iheart.com
Man Crushed To Death By Pop-Up Urinal
A worker was crushed to death by a retractable urinal on Friday (January 27). The urinals have been installed across London's entertainment districts and are stored below ground during the day. At night, they are raised above the ground, giving people a place to use the restroom so they do not have to urinate on the streets.
iheart.com
Jim Jones Confirms Drake As The Fifth Member Of Dipset
Jim Jones has officially dubbed Drake as the fifth member of Dipset. In an Instagram post he uploaded on Thursday night, January 26, the Harlem native welcomed Drizzy as an honorary member of The Diplomats. In his post, he includes a video of the "Jimmy Cooks" rapper backstage flashing off the Dipset logo on his jacket before mouthing the opening lines to Cam'ron and Juelz Santana's "Oh Boy." Jones recorded the video while he was on stage with Cam, Juelz, and Freekey Zekey during night two of Drake's rare show in Harlem.
The Last of Us' Biggest Diversion From the Game Makes For a Gorgeous, Near-Perfect Episode — Read Recap
Before this week’s The Last of Us, I was unaware that I had the capability to fall in complete love with a cantankerous, virgin survivalist with an unfortunate hair and to mourn his death as though he were a member of my family — all within the space of an hour and 20 minutes. But here I am, ugly-crying over The Artist Formerly Known as Ron Swanson. Sunday’s episode of the series was a departure from the video game it’s based on, the biggest narrative change we’ve seen so far. It also was an elegant, thoughtful, moving love story set in a...
Inside the Thrilling and Emotional Third Episode of ‘The Last of Us’
SPOILER ALERT: This story discusses major plot points from Episode 3 of HBO’s “The Last of Us,” currently streaming on HBO Max — as well as the 2013 video game of the same title. For its first two episodes, HBO’s “The Last of Us” remains remarkably true to its source material, the 2013 Playstation 3 video game widely regarded as one of the best ever made. For the show — which was just renewed for Season 2 after debuting to record ratings — co-creators and executive producers Neil Druckmann (who also created the game) and Craig Mazin (“Chernobyl”) did introduce a...
A small detail on Sunday's 'The Last of Us' reveals that Joel likely avoided becoming infected on episode 1 because of his food choices
Joel tells Ellie the running theory on how the cordyceps outbreak spread so quickly across the world. It turns out Joel's food choices on the premiere saved his life.
‘The Last of Us’ Ep. 3 Review: ‘Long, Long Time’ Is a Masterful Love Story for the Ages
[Editor’s Note: The following review contains spoilers for “The Last of Us” Episode 3, “Long, Long Time.”] One of the best things a show can do is break the illusion that everything is a foregone conclusion. Sometimes you’re fortunate enough to enjoy storytelling that makes each choice feel like just one of a wave of possibilities. Watching Episode 3 of “The Last of Us” for a second time, it’s hard not to be struck by that first meeting of Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett), when one single decision sets the events of the next 16 years in motion. After...
Woman leaves new husband for her cousin at wedding reception
A newlywed bride left her husband for her cousin only hours after they exchanged vows. Cearia married their husband Sam in Aberdeen, Maryland, and requested her cousin Kyle, who is also her ex, to lead her down the aisle and give her away.
iheart.com
Katy Perry Joined By Fiancé Orlando Bloom's Ex-Wife On Red Carpet
Katy Perry walked the red carpet at the 20th Annual G'Day USA Arts Gala alongside a surprising friend. The singer walked alongside model Miranda Kerr, AKA the ex-wife of Perry's current fiancé Orlando Bloom. Not only did the pair attend the event together, but Perry herself gave Kerr an award for Excellence in the Arts, which is given out every year at the event.
iheart.com
Coldplay Add More Dates To North American Tour
Coldplay recently unveiled a list of West Coast tour dates as part of their 2023 Music of the Spheres world tour, and demand in a few cities was so high that the band decided to add extra shows. They shared the news on social media over the weekend, writing: "UPDATE:...
iheart.com
'It's Happening Right Here': RaeLynn's Song Debuts With Important Message
The country singer-songwriter knew without a doubt that she had to sing “It’s Happening Right Here,” going hand-in-hand with a documentary that aims to raise awareness about sexual solicitation and how to recognize risks to help protect children and teens. RaeLynn announced earlier this week that she’d...
