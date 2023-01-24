Read full article on original website
Lawmaker: Proposals could ‘politicize’ Iowa attorney general’s office
Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird was formally sworn into office Thursday. (Photo courtesy of Iowa Attorney General's Office) A GOP proposal to expand the Iowa attorney general’s authority in handling election-misconduct claims could “politicize the office,” according to one Democratic senator. The proposal, along with one that...
Local educators weigh in on education bill
Mason City’s Catholic school system is ready and willing to take on more students after Gov. Kim Reynolds’ signed her “school choice” bill into law Tuesday. But public school officials are worried about what the bill means for funding in the future. Over the next three...
Teacher Of The Year candidates announced, local teacher one of nominees
(St. Paul, MN)--The candidates for Minnesota's oldest and most prestigious honor recognizing excellence in education are out. Education Minnesota announced 131 nominees for the Teacher of the Year award yesterday. They include educators in grades pre-K through 12 and early child education in public and private schools. This is the 59th year for the award. The winner will be announced during a banquet on May 7th in St. Paul.
Kenosha, Racine area officials react to Evers' State of the State and budget plans
State legislators are splitting along party lines in their support or opposition toward Gov. Tony Evers and his plans for increased spending on mental health, education and the environment. The governor’s fellow Democrats in southeastern Wisconsin applauded the ideas he outlined Tuesday night in his State of the State address,...
Winter Weather Advisory in effect for parts of west central Minnesota
(Undated)--A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of west central and northwestern Minnesota, and southeastern North Dakota from 6 p.m. Thursday until 12 p.m. Friday. One to two inches of snow will be possible but the winds could gust from 40 mph to 50 mph after midnight tonight. This could cause travel difficulties into Friday.
Fairleigh Dickinson knocks off Saint Francis (PA) 87-82
TEANECK, N.J. — Led by Joe Munden Jr.'s 21 points, the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights defeated the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash 87-82. The Knights improved to 13-10 with the victory and the Red Flash fell to 8-12.
Wilcox's 21 help Saint Francis (BKN) beat Wagner 65-56
NEW YORK — Led by Tedrick Wilcox Jr.'s 21 points, the Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers defeated the Wagner Seahawks 65-56 on Thursday night. The Terriers are now 10-11 on the season, while the Seahawks fell to 11-8.
