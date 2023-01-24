Read full article on original website
SCDOT announces 90 miles worth of Interstate repaving is underway
The South Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that they plan to repave 90 miles of South Carolina Interstate Highways.
yourislandnews.com
SC Military License Plates
According to the S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) website (https://bit.ly/3ZWkVHk) and SCDMV Form MV-37, there are 43 different types of S.C. Military Plates for vehicles. Some of those plates provide limited free parking in metered and timed spaces and some require a fee. Veterans and their family members can...
focusnewspaper.com
Increasing Fine For Left Lane Slowpokes Gets Quick Traction
Columbia, SC (AP) – A bill allowing police to charge a bigger fine for people driving slow in the left lane of interstates and other multilane highways is one of the first to be taken up at the South Carolina Statehouse in. 2023. A Senate subcommittee Tuesday approved increasing...
Georgia DOT plans to raise Savannah bridge for larger ships
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Georgia officials have signed off on a plan to raise Savannah’s towering suspension bridge to make room for larger cargo ships to reach the city’s busy seaport. The state Department of Transportation’s board at its January meeting approved hiring a contractor later this year to consult on the project while it’s still in the design phase. The Eugene Talmadge Memorial Bridge opened in 1991 and spans the Savannah River at the Georgia-Florida line. Cargo ships passing Savannah’s downtown riverfront must sail under the bridge to reach the Port of Savannah. The plan is to raise the bridge while also replacing its decades-old suspension cables in the same project, Andrew Hoenig, a DOT construction program manager, told the agency’s board Thursday. He estimated construction costs would be between $150 million and $175 million.
abccolumbia.com
2023 South Carolina Chef Ambassadors announced
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Three chefs have been appointed to serve as South Carolina Chef Ambassadors for 2023. This the ninth year of the program. Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette announced the news, along with Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers and Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism Director Duane Parrish. The...
kiss951.com
These Are the Quirkiest Cities in North and South Carolina
Quirky? That is kind of a different type of word for sure. Quirky is a word used to describe an unusual trait or something different/unique. Yes, everywhere has a quirky spot or quirky thing about them. But, what about quirky cities? What makes a city so “quirky”? Well, Reader’s Digest is trying to tell us. There are tons of quirky cities in both North and South Carolina. But, maybe you should find out which one just in case you’re there. Then, you can determine what makes the city quirky to you. And, if you are from there then tell us what you think.
This Is The Biggest Snowfall Ever Recorded In South Carolina
24/7 Wall St. looked at NOAA data to gather a list of the biggest snowfall in each state.
SCDOT’s Woodruff Road Congestion Relief Project to enter next phase
The South Carolina Department of Transportation’s Woodruff Road Congestion Relief Project is preparing to enter the next phase in its near decade-long project.
abccolumbia.com
AAA: Gas prices rise amid demand
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Gas prices are slightly up again as drivers hit the road in 2023. According to AAA, an increase in demand for gas due to some warmer weather across the U.S. and slightly more expensive oil has created the price hike at the pump. The national average...
live5news.com
‘That’s gone’: Changes coming to SC taxes this year
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The deadline to file your taxes is still months away, but it is not too early to get started. The IRS says there are benefits to filing your taxes early, such as avoiding penalties, protecting your credit score and avoiding losing refunds in the future. They...
Man recalls near tragic summer on Lake Moultrie, warns of dangers
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two men who had been fishing on Lake Moultrie were pulled from the water Tuesday afternoon after they were found floating on Lake Moultrie. But accidents on that lake in Berkeley County are not too uncommon. One man recalled just how dangerous the water on Lake Moultrie can be. “It […]
kiss951.com
Find Out the Smallest Towns in North and South Carolina
Itty, bitty, tiny. North and South Carolina are pretty big but there are also spots that are very, very small. I am not a girl that has ever lived in a “small town” so I don’t know how that is. But, once I got to college and started meeting people it blew my mind to know how many small towns there are within the states.
charlestondaily.net
Japanese company SkyDrive Makes U.S. Market Entrance with Plans to Develop Practical Use Cases in South Carolina
MESA, ARIZONA, January 25, 2023 – SkyDrive Inc. (“SkyDrive”), a leading Japanese eVTOL1manufacturer headquartered in Toyota, Japan announced today at the 2023 annual VFS eVTOL Symposium in Mesa, Arizona its plans to enter the U.S. market and the establishment of their home base in South Carolina. SkyDrive further outlined their plan to develop an advanced air mobility ecosystem in South Carolina while focusing on building a variety of practical use cases originating from two of its key airports in cooperation with local and state government agencies.
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of South Carolina, you should add the following towns to your list.
abccolumbia.com
DHEC: 6,500 new Covid cases reported in SC from Jan. 15-21
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— State health officials continue to urge everyone to take precautions against Covid. New case numbers are out…From Jan. 15 until Jan. 21 DHEC reported more than 6,500 new cases, which is a decrease of more than 1,200 cases from the previous week. Even though case...
abccolumbia.com
Race Teaching Bill passes subcommittee at State House
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– A House Education Subcommittee passed a bill Tuesday that limits teachings on race in public schools. The South Carolina Transparency and Integrity in Education Act would ban teaching that an individual is inherently “privileged, racist, sexist or oppressive.”. The Bill would require school district website...
abccolumbia.com
State of the State Address 2023
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Governor Henry McMaster reveals what he believes to be major priorities for the state which include education, economic development, and to speed up road, interstate, and infrastructure projects. The governor also discussed the accomplishments and challenges in South Carolina. “Last year presented numerous of challenges...
a-z-animals.com
Cherry Blossoms in South Carolina: When They Bloom and Where to See Them
Cherry Blossoms in South Carolina: When They Bloom and Where to See Them. When it comes to South Carolina trees, the native sabal palmetto tree commands most of the attention. The tree has been on the state seal since 1777 and the state flag since 1860. It was also declared the official tree of the state in 1939. The sabal palmetto has become one of the most iconic images of South Carolina, its people, and its culture.
abccolumbia.com
Increase in number of infants surrendered safely under Daniel’s Law in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina saw the highest number of infants surrendered under Daniel’s Law in 2022, according to the Department of Social Services. Daniel’s Law allows parents to safely surrender their unharmed infants up to 60 days old. Daniel’s Law went into effect in 2001...
WYFF4.com
Upstate area of South Carolina seeing heavy, soaking rain
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Upstate area is seeing a heavy, soaking rain Wednesday morning. (Watch the full forecast above) Track rain, storms on interactive radar here. The rain is expected to move out around lunchtime. Drivers can expect ponding on area roads and some minor flooding is possible. Live...
