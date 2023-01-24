Read full article on original website
3 storms, lots of snow: Notable New Hampshire combined snow totals from past week
VIDEO: Meteorologist Jacqueline Thomas runs down some of the top snow totals of the past week in New Hampshire communities and at the state's ski resorts. See snow totals from the latest system.
Most Of Maine & New Hampshire Under Winter Storm Warning
If you love spending time outdoors, Northern New England really is an amazing playground. We've got outdoor activities in all four seasons. This is especially true during the winter. You can ski, snowboard, snowmobile, snow tube, snowshoe, have a snowball fight, and more. With all of the winter fun the...
Thousands of outages remain in New Hampshire as third storm in a week arrives
MANCHESTER, N.H. — As another winter storm system approached New Hampshire on Wednesday, about 6,000 Granite State customers remained without power from the last storm. Utility crews worked overnight and through the morning to restore power, but the state's largest utility, Eversource, warned that more outages were possible from the next storm.
Video: Heavy snow for some as storm changes to rain for others in New Hampshire
Snow fills in Wednesday afternoon and gets heavier after dark. Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories are posted and start taking effect later this afternoon. Initial snow moving in this afternoon will give way to a changeover to wintry mix and rain in the southern half of the state by tonight. Rain and snow move out Thursday with a clearing trend for late week.
Latest winter storm causes road, outage concerns in New Hampshire
HOOKSETT, N.H. — As the third winter storm in less than a week moved into New Hampshire on Wednesday, transportation officials urged drivers to use caution on the roads, and utility crews worked to repair outages from the last storm. About 600 plow crews were dispatched across the state...
New Hampshire snow totals by town: Jan. 25-26, 2023
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A winter storm brought several inches of snow to some parts of New Hampshire Wednesday night into Thursday morning.. The following snow totals come from National Weather Service local spotters and WMUR viewers. There can be variation in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report. Feel free to send in your total to weather@wmur.com to be added to the list.
New Hampshire hourly maps: Track snow, changeover to wintry mix, rain for some
VIDEO: Get an hour-by-hour look at the third storm to hit New Hampshire within a week. Read the full forecast.
Melting snow leads to roof leaks, building collapse
GOFFSTOWN, N.H. — Much of the snow left by recent storms in New Hampshire was melting Thursday, leading to new problems. In Goffstown, several businesses in a shopping plaza on Mast Road had to deal with water inside their buildings because of a clogged roof drain. Fire crews were...
VIDEO: More snow coming to New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A brief break in the active weather, then another storm system will bring more snow tomorrow afternoon. A changeover to wintry mix and rain is expected in the southern half of the state by Wednesday night. Rain and snow moves out Thursday with a clearing trend for late week.
Dozens of New Hampshire closings, delays, evening activity cancelations reported as another winter storm moves in
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Dozens of closings, delays and afternoon/evening activity cancellations were reported by Wednesday afternoon in New Hampshire asa winter storm began to move through. Visit this link to view the list and refresh that page often for updates. >> Download the FREE WMUR app.
Arctic cold front to hit WA. Snow possible in Tri-Cities and heavy in the mountains
Highs could fall to nearly 20 degrees below normal for late January.
Snow again to impact storm-weary New Hampshire for Wednesday, Thursday
MANCHESTER, N.H. — More snow is on the way to New Hampshire after the state was hit by two strong winter storms in a matter of a few days. The seven most northern counties in New Hampshire are under a winter storm warning and the rest of southern New Hampshire is under a winter weather advisory ahead of the storm set to move in Wednesday afternoon.
Seacoast Gets One More Round of Snow and Rain
It's another round of snow for the Seacoast region starting Wednesday afternoon, but ending as rain by Thursday morning. More heavy snow will begin to fall west to east late Wednesday afternoon and change over to mixed precipitation before ending Thursday morning as rain. "It will start out as all...
Making a Splash: Water Country in New Hampshire Posts 2023 Season Calendar
If you're anything like this writer, you're already looking forward to summertime. In the aftermath of several almost back-to-back storms, we're more excited than ever for temperatures to warm back up and the world to become sunny and colorful again. A popular destination for both locals and tourists during the summer months is amusement parks, and from New Hampshire's Canobie Lake Park, Story Land, and Santa's Village to Maine's Funtown Splashtown and even Massachusetts' Six Flags New England, there's no shortage of places to enjoy rides, games, and other fun activities with friends and family.
Winter Returns With Heavy, Wet Snow, Power Outages, and More Snow
❄ Utility crews worked all night to restore power in New Hampshire and Maine. ❄ Schools canceled or delayed their openings for Tuesday. ❄ Dover and Durham are especially hard hit by outages. ❄ More heavy snow is on the way for Wednesday afternoon into the evening. The snow is...
Thousands of New Hampshire customers remain without power as another storm approaches
DOVER, N.H. — More than 30,000 New Hampshire customers remained without power Tuesday after heavy snow brought down trees and power lines the day before. Utility crews worked to restore power as another storm bringing more snow approached the Granite State. >> View updated New Hampshire power outage maps.
How much more snow will Massachusetts get Wednesday? (Interactive map)
As Massachusetts residents clear anywhere from a thin layer to nearly a foot of snow, forecasters are already tracking the state’s next winter storm. The National Weather Service expects a snowstorm to arrive Wednesday afternoon and continue into Wednesday night. But the snow will transition to rain sometime between 6 p.m. and midnight, leading to what could be “another messy ride home” Wednesday evening, the weather agency said.
Storm chasers: Line workers from across the country answer the call for NH power outage
MANCHESTER, NH – The Vogel brothers from Illinois have never been to New Hampshire, until now. But as storm chasers for Eversource, they are among the hundreds of contractors who made their way here to restore power for the nearly 200,000 electric customers left without power over the past 24 hours. They’ve been working around the clock.
Maine snow totals: A town-by-town look at Monday's storm
MAINE, USA — Monday's storm brought lots of snow to Maine and New Hampshire. This article details some of the recorded snow totals across the two states. The counties are listed in alphabetical order, and all info is from the National Weather Service offices in Gray and Caribou. ANDROSCOGGIN...
