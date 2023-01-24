ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Most Of Maine & New Hampshire Under Winter Storm Warning

If you love spending time outdoors, Northern New England really is an amazing playground. We've got outdoor activities in all four seasons. This is especially true during the winter. You can ski, snowboard, snowmobile, snow tube, snowshoe, have a snowball fight, and more. With all of the winter fun the...
MAINE STATE
WMUR.com

Video: Heavy snow for some as storm changes to rain for others in New Hampshire

Snow fills in Wednesday afternoon and gets heavier after dark. Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories are posted and start taking effect later this afternoon. Initial snow moving in this afternoon will give way to a changeover to wintry mix and rain in the southern half of the state by tonight. Rain and snow move out Thursday with a clearing trend for late week.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

New Hampshire snow totals by town: Jan. 25-26, 2023

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A winter storm brought several inches of snow to some parts of New Hampshire Wednesday night into Thursday morning.. The following snow totals come from National Weather Service local spotters and WMUR viewers. There can be variation in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report. Feel free to send in your total to weather@wmur.com to be added to the list.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Melting snow leads to roof leaks, building collapse

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. — Much of the snow left by recent storms in New Hampshire was melting Thursday, leading to new problems. In Goffstown, several businesses in a shopping plaza on Mast Road had to deal with water inside their buildings because of a clogged roof drain. Fire crews were...
GOFFSTOWN, NH
WMUR.com

VIDEO: More snow coming to New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A brief break in the active weather, then another storm system will bring more snow tomorrow afternoon. A changeover to wintry mix and rain is expected in the southern half of the state by Wednesday night. Rain and snow moves out Thursday with a clearing trend for late week.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Snow again to impact storm-weary New Hampshire for Wednesday, Thursday

MANCHESTER, N.H. — More snow is on the way to New Hampshire after the state was hit by two strong winter storms in a matter of a few days. The seven most northern counties in New Hampshire are under a winter storm warning and the rest of southern New Hampshire is under a winter weather advisory ahead of the storm set to move in Wednesday afternoon.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Seacoast Gets One More Round of Snow and Rain

It's another round of snow for the Seacoast region starting Wednesday afternoon, but ending as rain by Thursday morning. More heavy snow will begin to fall west to east late Wednesday afternoon and change over to mixed precipitation before ending Thursday morning as rain. "It will start out as all...
YORK COUNTY, ME
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Making a Splash: Water Country in New Hampshire Posts 2023 Season Calendar

If you're anything like this writer, you're already looking forward to summertime. In the aftermath of several almost back-to-back storms, we're more excited than ever for temperatures to warm back up and the world to become sunny and colorful again. A popular destination for both locals and tourists during the summer months is amusement parks, and from New Hampshire's Canobie Lake Park, Story Land, and Santa's Village to Maine's Funtown Splashtown and even Massachusetts' Six Flags New England, there's no shortage of places to enjoy rides, games, and other fun activities with friends and family.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
MassLive.com

How much more snow will Massachusetts get Wednesday? (Interactive map)

As Massachusetts residents clear anywhere from a thin layer to nearly a foot of snow, forecasters are already tracking the state’s next winter storm. The National Weather Service expects a snowstorm to arrive Wednesday afternoon and continue into Wednesday night. But the snow will transition to rain sometime between 6 p.m. and midnight, leading to what could be “another messy ride home” Wednesday evening, the weather agency said.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
