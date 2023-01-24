ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

NME

Paul McCartney has announced a new photography book containing 275 never-before-seen images taken by the former Beatle himself. Titled 1964: Eyes Of The Storm, the project provides an intimate look at the months towards the end of 1963 and beginning of 1964 when Beatlemania took off in the UK, and the Fab Four rose to global fame after their first US trip.
News Breaking LIVE

Iconic Pop Rock Band Announces Break Up

The iconic pop rock band Panic! at the Disco, best known for hits such as "I Write Sins Not Tragedies," High Hopes," and "Nine in the Afternoon," is reportedly breaking up, according to singer and bandleader Brendon Urie.
ARTnews

Previously Unseen Photographs by Paul McCartney Relaunch London’s National Portrait Gallery

Following a three-year refurbishment, London’s National Portrait Gallery (NPG) is slated to reopen this June. A highly anticipated exhibition of previously unseen photographs taken by Paul McCartney at the height of Beatlemania and another by little-known color portrait photographer Yevonde (1893-1975) will inaugurate the museum’s updated space. More than 200 candid photographs taken between December 1963 and February 1964 by McCartney of his bandmates, entourage, and others will be included in the exhibition “Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-64: Eyes of the Storm,” which opens on June 28. As the Beatles played concerts across major cities and made their first appearance on the...
DoYouRemember?

The Bee Gees Put Together A Standout Cover Of The Beatles For Little-Known Film

Once you find that one special piece of media that seems to have it all, you have to wonder, “Imagine if I hadn’t found this.” Gold nuggets like this are everywhere, especially in the Robert Stigwood film Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. The appeal? Several talented artists putting their twist on Beatles songs, with the Bee Gees standing out as one of the best.
Rolling Stone

Bachman–Turner Overdrive Drummer Robbie Bachman Dead at 69

Robbie Bachman, the drummer for Bachman–Turner Overdrive who powered the band’s biggest hits including “You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet” and “Takin’ Care of Business,” has died. He was 69. Randy Bachman, the drummer’s brother and bandmate, confirmed the news on Twitter Thursday night. “Another sad departure,” he wrote. “The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer! He was an integral cog in our rock ‘n’ roll machine and we rocked the world together.” Further details surrounding Robbie’s death have not yet been...
The Ringer

‘60 Songs That Explain the ’90s’: Depeche Mode, the Synth-Pop Gods Who Shaped the Decade

Grunge. Wu-Tang Clan. Radiohead. “Wonderwall.” The music of the ’90s was as exciting as it was diverse. But what does it say about the era—and why does it still matter? 60 Songs That Explain the ’90s is back for 30 more episodes to try to answer those questions. Join Ringer music writer and ’90s survivor Rob Harvilla as he treks through the soundtrack of his youth, one song (and embarrassing anecdote) at a time. Follow and listen for free on Spotify. In Episode 86 of 60 Songs That Explain the ’90s—yep, you read that right—we’re exploring Depeche Mode’s “Enjoy the Silence.” Below is an excerpt of this episode’s transcript.
guitar.com

John Mayer announces solo acoustic tour for first time in his career

John Mayer has announced his first ever solo acoustic tour, due to take place this Spring across the US and Canada. Back on the 19 January, Mayer began teasing some kind of event, writing in an Instagram post, “It wasn’t time until it was”, along with a ticket emoji – and it looks like the news is here.
danceinforma.us

Pacific Northwest Ballet presents Giselle

Pacific Northwest Ballet Artistic Director Peter Boal’s radiant, historically informed production of Giselle drew international accolades when it premiered in 2011. PNB’s production marked the first time an American ballet company had based a production on Stepanov notation as well as the first use in modern times of the rare French sources for Giselle. PNB brought Giselle back in 2014, newly adorned in luxurious 19th century costumes and scenery, conceived and designed by Jérôme Kaplan (Don Quixote, Roméo et Juliette). It was scheduled to be presented again in the spring of 2020, but, well, you know what happened. PNB is thrilled to finally bring Giselle back to the stage for eight performances, February 3 – 12 at Seattle Center’s Marion Oliver McCaw Hall.
American Songwriter

