Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Paul McCartney announces new photography book, ‘1964: Eyes Of The Storm’
Paul McCartney has announced a new photography book containing 275 never-before-seen images taken by the former Beatle himself. Titled 1964: Eyes Of The Storm, the project provides an intimate look at the months towards the end of 1963 and beginning of 1964 when Beatlemania took off in the UK, and the Fab Four rose to global fame after their first US trip.
NME
One of David Crosby’s final tweets was a funny take on heaven
Some of David Crosby’s last tweets saw him poking fun at the idea of heaven, calling ‘Eleanor Rigby’ the best song by The Beatles and praising Greta Thunberg. It was confirmed yesterday (January 20) that David Crosby had passed away after a long illness, aged 81. “He...
Did Phil Collins Pay for David Crosby’s Liver Transplant?
David Crosby has Phil Collins to thank for the liver transplant he received in 1994.
The 10 best David Crosby songs
Ten of the best from the late and legendary singer-songwriter David Crosby, the man with the honeyed voice
Behind the History and Meaning of “These Boots Are Made for Walkin’” by Nancy Sinatra
It’s the anthem of feminine power. It’s the song that says, “Not only will I triumph over you, but I’ll look good while doing it, too.” It’s a song about fashion and not giving any f*cks. That’s right, it’s “These Boots Are Made for Walkin'” by Nancy Sinatra.
Iconic Pop Rock Band Announces Break Up
The iconic pop rock band Panic! at the Disco, best known for hits such as "I Write Sins Not Tragedies," High Hopes," and "Nine in the Afternoon," is reportedly breaking up, according to singer and bandleader Brendon Urie.
The Neil Young albums you should definitely own
There's a different Neil Young everywhere you look: melodic troubadour, electric warrior, garage rocker, grunge forefather, synth wrangler and more – and these are his best albums
Led Zeppelin once released a song on K-Tel: the result was one of the great all-star photos
Led Zeppelin on K-Tel? It really happened
Gena Rose Bruce: Deep is the Way review – compelling and complex with moments of brilliance
With a feature from Bill Callahan, the Melbourne artist’s second album showcases her evolution as a sharp, honest songwriter
Previously Unseen Photographs by Paul McCartney Relaunch London’s National Portrait Gallery
Following a three-year refurbishment, London’s National Portrait Gallery (NPG) is slated to reopen this June. A highly anticipated exhibition of previously unseen photographs taken by Paul McCartney at the height of Beatlemania and another by little-known color portrait photographer Yevonde (1893-1975) will inaugurate the museum’s updated space. More than 200 candid photographs taken between December 1963 and February 1964 by McCartney of his bandmates, entourage, and others will be included in the exhibition “Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-64: Eyes of the Storm,” which opens on June 28. As the Beatles played concerts across major cities and made their first appearance on the...
The Bee Gees Put Together A Standout Cover Of The Beatles For Little-Known Film
Once you find that one special piece of media that seems to have it all, you have to wonder, “Imagine if I hadn’t found this.” Gold nuggets like this are everywhere, especially in the Robert Stigwood film Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. The appeal? Several talented artists putting their twist on Beatles songs, with the Bee Gees standing out as one of the best.
Van Conner, co-founder and bassist of the grunge band Screaming Trees, dies at age 55
His brother Gary Lee Conner announced the death, revealing Conner had been suffering from a prolonged illness for some time before ultimately losing a battle with pneumonia.
Bachman–Turner Overdrive Drummer Robbie Bachman Dead at 69
Robbie Bachman, the drummer for Bachman–Turner Overdrive who powered the band’s biggest hits including “You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet” and “Takin’ Care of Business,” has died. He was 69. Randy Bachman, the drummer’s brother and bandmate, confirmed the news on Twitter Thursday night. “Another sad departure,” he wrote. “The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer! He was an integral cog in our rock ‘n’ roll machine and we rocked the world together.” Further details surrounding Robbie’s death have not yet been...
Lockwood and Co review – Joe Cornish’s teen ghosthunters are an absolute delight
The Attack the Block director’s paranormal young adult series is playful, intelligent and full of British charm. He has such a knack for nurturing young talent
Guitar World Magazine
Everything you need to know about Filter’Tron pickups – the humbuckers beloved by Chet Atkins, Neil Young and George Harrison
Long associated with That Great Gretsch Sound, the Filter'Tron has been charming guitarists since the late 1950s. It’s astonishing that Chet Atkins, George Harrison, Neil Young, Steven Stills, Malcom Young, Pete Townshend and Brian Setzer all relied on the same electric guitar pickup to achieve some of their greatest tones.
The Ringer
‘60 Songs That Explain the ’90s’: Depeche Mode, the Synth-Pop Gods Who Shaped the Decade
Grunge. Wu-Tang Clan. Radiohead. “Wonderwall.” The music of the ’90s was as exciting as it was diverse. But what does it say about the era—and why does it still matter? 60 Songs That Explain the ’90s is back for 30 more episodes to try to answer those questions. Join Ringer music writer and ’90s survivor Rob Harvilla as he treks through the soundtrack of his youth, one song (and embarrassing anecdote) at a time. Follow and listen for free on Spotify. In Episode 86 of 60 Songs That Explain the ’90s—yep, you read that right—we’re exploring Depeche Mode’s “Enjoy the Silence.” Below is an excerpt of this episode’s transcript.
guitar.com
John Mayer announces solo acoustic tour for first time in his career
John Mayer has announced his first ever solo acoustic tour, due to take place this Spring across the US and Canada. Back on the 19 January, Mayer began teasing some kind of event, writing in an Instagram post, “It wasn’t time until it was”, along with a ticket emoji – and it looks like the news is here.
Steve Gunn and Bing & Ruth’s David Moore Announce Album, Share New Video: Watch
Steve Gunn and Bing & Ruth’s David Moore have come together for the new album Let the Moon Be a Planet. It comes out March 31, and it serves as the first volume of Reflections, Rvng Intl.’s new series of contemporary collaborations. Below, watch the video for Gunn and Moore’s new song “Over the Dune.”
danceinforma.us
Pacific Northwest Ballet presents Giselle
Pacific Northwest Ballet Artistic Director Peter Boal’s radiant, historically informed production of Giselle drew international accolades when it premiered in 2011. PNB’s production marked the first time an American ballet company had based a production on Stepanov notation as well as the first use in modern times of the rare French sources for Giselle. PNB brought Giselle back in 2014, newly adorned in luxurious 19th century costumes and scenery, conceived and designed by Jérôme Kaplan (Don Quixote, Roméo et Juliette). It was scheduled to be presented again in the spring of 2020, but, well, you know what happened. PNB is thrilled to finally bring Giselle back to the stage for eight performances, February 3 – 12 at Seattle Center’s Marion Oliver McCaw Hall.
Long Lost Photos by Paul McCartney to Showcase in London
Hundreds of long-lost Paul McCartney photographs are set to exhibit at London’s National Portrait Gallery this June. The Macca original photos capture the onset of Beatlemania. Titled “Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-64: Eyes of The Storm,” the exhibit features unearthed snapshots of the group from December 1963 to February 1964....
Comments / 0