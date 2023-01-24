ROANOKE, Va. – The community got to finally see some options of what a potential new Eureka Recreation Center and parks space may look like. The redevelopment of the Eureka Recreation Center goes all the way back to 2021. It was a part of the Parks and Recreation Department’s 10-year master plan. In 2021, they allocated $8 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to the Redevelopment of Eureka Recreation Center project. In July of 2022, an additional $5 million was added to this project, which also came from ARPA funding.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO