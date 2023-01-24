Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Danville Has New STEM Academies for Students
WDBJ7.com
Name the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center’s newest ambassadors
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - You have the opportunity to name the Wildlife Center’s newest ambassadors. The Center’s Director of Operations, Haley Olsen-Hodges, joins us on Here @ Home with the two animals, which cannot live in the wild anymore. She explains how she came upon these two animals,...
WDBJ7.com
Counselors analyze impact school threats have on mental health
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s never easy when a potential threat puts a school on lockdown. These traumatic events can impact everyone involved, students, teachers, parents in many ways. “School, this place, it’s supposed to be safe. I’m supposed to be protected, I’m supposed to be cared for, so...
WDBJ7.com
EARLY YEARS: Student Registered Apprenticeship Showcase highlights opportunities for students in CTE industry in Roanoke Valley
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - CTE students from Roanoke City, Roanoke County and Salem City Public Schools are learning employable skills and getting a leg up on their future careers. School leaders say they’re helping fill a major void in the local workforce. Next week’s 2023 Student Registered Apprenticeship Showcase...
WDBJ7.com
School districts look to fill hundreds of teacher positions at job fair
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Multiple school districts are looking to fill hundreds of jobs across Southwest Virginia. According to the Western Virginia Public Education Consortium, there are 500 open teaching jobs across Southwest Virginia. To help fill some of those holes, a teacher recruiting job fair is taking place this...
WDBJ7.com
Call is out for items to help feed your elderly neighbors
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Help feed your local seniors in need this winter with their annual Soup for Seniors program. Ron Boyd, President & CEO of the Local Office on Aging, Inc. (LOA), joins us on Here @ Home to talk to us about how people can support this event.
WDBJ7.com
Danville Public Schools launches new AIM STEM academies for K-12 students
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Public Schools recently announced its new AIM STEM program for students of all ages. AIM stands for Activate, Innovate and Motivate. The Activ8 Academy will allow elementary school students as early as kindergarten to explore careers in hospitality and tourism, law and leadership, health and more at I.W Taylor.
WDBJ7.com
Danville Public Schools to receive two additional School Resource Officers
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Public Schools will soon be getting two additional School Resource Officers (SROs) after receiving a grant from the Department of Justice. There are currently two SROs for George Washington High School and two SROs for the middle schools. The grant will allow funding for two...
WSLS
Roanoke gets first glimpse at future Eureka Recreation Center
ROANOKE, Va. – The community got to finally see some options of what a potential new Eureka Recreation Center and parks space may look like. The redevelopment of the Eureka Recreation Center goes all the way back to 2021. It was a part of the Parks and Recreation Department’s 10-year master plan. In 2021, they allocated $8 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to the Redevelopment of Eureka Recreation Center project. In July of 2022, an additional $5 million was added to this project, which also came from ARPA funding.
chathamstartribune.com
Danville public schools name teachers of the year
Each year, Danville Public Schools allows teachers at every building to vote and recognize their peers for outstanding work in the classroom and in the school community. The 2023 Teachers of the Year have been selected and will be honored at a ceremony in April. The division’s Teachers of the...
WDBJ7.com
Here @ Home spotlights resources to find that perfect job
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Businesses across our hometowns are in the midst of the labor shortage, and a lot of people are looking for new jobs. Tim Saunders with Virginia Career Works joins us on Here @ Home to talk about the free resources right here in our region that can help you stand out at your next interview.
WDBJ7.com
Berglund Center hosts Guns ‘n’ Hoses hockey game for charity
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Berglund Center Release) - Guns ‘N’ Hoses is an annual charity ice hockey game played in Roanoke to benefit Roanoke Valley charities. It’s Saturday, January 28 at 6 p.m. at the Berglund Center. Each year, local Roanoke-area IAFF Firefighters (the “Hoses”) take on a team...
WDBJ7.com
Iron Lives Spring 23
Recording of daily evening newscast. The Rescue Mission of Roanoke Partners With H&C Coffee. Live recording of WDBJ7 news.
WDBJ7.com
Renovations underway at George Washington High School, track almost complete
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Renovations are almost complete for the track at George Washington high school. The renovations began last summer after voters approved a 1% sales tax increase. The front of the school will be completely remodeled along with a new gym with 2500 seats and renovated classrooms. The...
cardinalnews.org
House panel to consider transforming Catawba Hospital into substance use treatment center
RICHMOND – When Del. Sam Rasoul asked Virginia’s legislature last year to fund a study looking into the feasibility of transforming Catawba Hospital into a state-of-the-art campus offering substance use disorder treatment and addiction recovery, the Democrat from Roanoke knew that the need for such a facility was beyond dire.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke City School Board discusses potential staff raises in 2023-2024 budget
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City School Board is in early discussions on its 2023-2024 budget. Tuesday, the discussion focused on personnel, including a potential 5% raise in pay for staff. Roanoke City Public Schools said competitive pay is a priority for the division and depending on the state...
WDBJ7.com
Hometown Eats: Cello Coffee House & Cafe
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Downtown Roanoke really is a melting pot of authentic international cuisine, and what better week to check out something new than restaurant week!. We’re taking our taste buds on a trip around the world at Cello Coffee House & Café in this week’s hometown eats!
wfxrtv.com
UPDATE: Buena Vista City Public Schools start early dismissals amid lockdown
UPDATE 1/26 AT 2:32 P.M. (WFXR) — The Buena Vista City Public Schools has reported that dismissal for all of its schools will begin at 2:50 p.m. BVCPS says there will be an increased police presence during dismissal at its campuses for safety. School officials say buses are not running and parents/guardians will have to pick up students.
WDBJ7.com
Texas Roadhouse headed to Danville, bringing around 200 jobs
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A well-known chain restaurant is bringing its famous steaks and fresh rolls to Danville. Texas Roadhouse will be opening at the Danville Mall next to the Starbucks and Aspen Dental. They plan to bring around 200 new jobs to the area and will begin hiring employees in September.
WDBJ7.com
Are social media, cyberbullies, and the dark web traumatizing our kids?
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Each day, millions of children go online to view and interact with friends, fans, and strangers. But the anything-goes nature of the internet puts kids at risk on sites like Tik Tok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, 4chan, and 8chan, where predators find victims and where harassers threaten and bully the vulnerable. Online interactions can manifest into physical violence and other forms of harm.
