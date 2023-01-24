Rapidly rising rents coupled with already-high costs of living are driving people out of their homes while governments take limited action—or none at all. The most recent report from global commercial real estate services firm Newmark indicated in the third quarter of 2022, Loudoun had seen effective rents in multifamily buildings going up 10% year-over-year. That was considered a slowdown—in the first quarter of 2022, the same report showed 14% growth.

