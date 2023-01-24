ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, VA

royalexaminer.com

VDOT reopens Route 522 southbound lanes at rockside site west of Winchester

At 9 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24, the Virginia Department of Transportation will reopen the southbound lanes on Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) between Winchester and Gainesboro in Frederick County. This is the site of a rockslide that occurred late on Friday, January 13. Earlier on January 24, all Route 522 lanes were closed out of caution due observed slide activity.
WINCHESTER, VA
loudounnow.com

Loudoun Planning Commission Hears Zoning Ordinance Concerns

The Loudoun County Planning Commission held a lengthy public hearing Tuesday on the newly released draft of the more than 350 pages of a new county zoning ordinance, finally putting in front of the public a draft of the full document. The zoning ordinance is the enforceable regulatory document that...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

The Cost of Housing in Loudoun: The Importance of Building for the Future

According to recent research gathered by the Brookings Institute, Loudoun County leads the region in household income needed to pay rent with its median monthly cost of $2,020. Loudoun’s steadfast population growth rate—the second highest in the metro area between 2009-2019—strains demand, affecting business development, commuter routes, and equity within the community.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Loudoun Teacher, Transit Unions Make Pushes

Tuesday began and ended with demonstrations by public servants in unions. On Tuesday morning, Amalgamated Transit Union International President John Costa, Secretary-Treasurer Kenneth Kirk and Executive Vice President Yvette Trujillo joined demonstrating ATU Local 689 members, entering the second week of the Loudoun Transit strike. The union and the county’s transit contractor, Keolis North America, have not budged in a battle over cut benefits and better pay for local bus drivers, who were paid less than commuter bus drivers under a previous, separate contract.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

W.VA. Fire Marshal’s Office confirms 2 were lost in a fire

The West Virginia Fire Marshal’s Office reports that one adult female and a male juvenile were lost in a fire in their home in Martinsburg Jan. 23. The fire was reported around 12:50 a.m. Jan. 23 with units from Bedington, Martinsburg and Berkeley County responding to a home at 90 Cottage Road in Martinsburg.
MARTINSBURG, WV
Lootpress

Two dead in Berkeley County house fire

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An adult female and a juvenile male were the victims of a fire at their home in Martinsburg on Monday. The fire occurred around 12:50 A.M. in the early morning of January 23rd. Fire departments from Bedington, Martinsburg, and Berkeley County responded to the home, located at 90 Cottage Road in Martinsburg.
MARTINSBURG, WV
theriver953.com

Fortsmouth Fire Chief passes away

Warren County Fire and Rescue announced the sudden passing of Fortsmouth Volunteer Fire and Rescue Chief Larry Homer Cross. Communities and fire companies across the region expressed their sympathy for the loss. Members of the Fortsmouth Volunteer Fire Department found Cross unresponsive Jan. 23 at the fire station. Even after...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Evictions Spike as Rent Protections Stall

Rapidly rising rents coupled with already-high costs of living are driving people out of their homes while governments take limited action—or none at all. The most recent report from global commercial real estate services firm Newmark indicated in the third quarter of 2022, Loudoun had seen effective rents in multifamily buildings going up 10% year-over-year. That was considered a slowdown—in the first quarter of 2022, the same report showed 14% growth.
loudounnow.com

Revised County Equity Resolution Online

The final version of the “Resolution of the Board of Supervisors Regarding Social and Racial Equity as Fundamental Values” passed on Jan. 17 and is available on the county’s website. The resolution, which first version was criticized by some board members for focusing on racial equity to...
cbs19news

VDOT preparing for wintry weather

CULPEPER, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Some roads in the region have now been pretreated ahead of expected wintry precipitation on Wednesday morning. The Virginia Department of Transportation says crews have pretreated Interstate 64 west of Charlottesville and Interstate 66. Forecasts are calling for snow in the western and northern parts...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
alxnow.com

Crumbl Cookies plans to open in Bradlee Shopping Center this summer

(Updated at 11:10 a.m.) Crumbl Cookies, a Utah-based chain of cookie stores, is planning to open its new Bradlee Shopping Center location this summer. Crumbl Cookies offers a rotating selection of cookies from the classic milk chocolate chip to a “French Silk Pie” cookie. Plans for the new Bradlee Shopping Center location were first announced last year but there was no information at the time on when the store would be opening.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
wfmd.com

Changes Proposed For Frederick County’s Property Tax Credit Programs

The County Council asked for a fiscal note on all three bills. Frederick, Md (KM) Three bills to modify the property tax credit programs for senior citizens, surviving spouses of disabled veterans, and elderly and uniformed service members were discussed on Tuesday by the Frederick County Council. Councilman Steve McKay, who is sponsoring these measures, says they would increase the tax credits, and make changes in the eligibility of participants in these programs.
Daily Voice

House Wins: VA Gaming Machine Thieves' Luck Runs Out

Two brazen gaming machine bandits from Maryland are in police custody in Virginia following a rash of thefts from area convenience stores, the Fairfax County Police Department announced. For weeks, Maryland residents Leonard Jones, 59, and Terrell Hardy, 35, have been wanted by the department after stealing gaming machines from...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

When will the DMV get snow?

The D.C. region has yet to see any measurable snowfall this winter, begging the question - when will we get snow? FOX 5 Meteorologist Jennifer Delgado joins the DMV Zone to talk about what's causing this snow drought, and when could we see it come to an end.
WASHINGTON, DC
loudounnow.com

Purcellville Council Rules Out Special Election for Appointee

The Purcellville Town Council is moving ahead with its plan to keep newly appointed member Ronald Rise. Jr. in his seat for the next two years. The council on Tuesday rejected assertions that a special election would be required in November. Rise was appointed to fill the council vacancy created...
PURCELLVILLE, VA
loudounnow.com

Loudoun Democrat Supervisors, Candidates Announce Shared Platform

The six Democratic incumbents and three new Board of Supervisors candidates announced a shared platform for the 2023 race during a Wednesday night press conference in Leesburg. “We realize that every person running in a district may have their own issues and they need to run and to address, and,...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA

