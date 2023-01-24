ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: Mark Adams Texas Tech Postgame 1/25/23

Texas Tech head coach Mark Adams said his team is trying hard, but that he has to figure out a way to get his players to perform better after falling to 0-8 in the Big 12. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read...
WVNews

WVU baseball picked sixth in Big 12

The West Virginia baseball team has been picked to finish sixth in the 2023 Big 12 Conference Preseason Baseball Poll, the league announced on Thursday. The Mountaineers tallied 28 points in the poll, which was voted on by the conference’s nine head coaches, after narrowly missing a postseason bid in 2022.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Subs, smaller lineup lead WVU to road win over Texas Tech

After Saturday's loss to Texas, West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins said there were some players on his team that were getting minutes that they did not deserve. He didn't identify any of them, but it wasn't the first time that he intimated that changes might be coming to the Mountaineer rotation.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Womens Basketball Jayla Hemingway 1/24/23

West Virginia guard Jayla Hemingway shares the keys to her success as a rebounder against taller opponents and identifies her parents as two influential people in her development as a player. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Indians hold on for win over Elkins, 53-39

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport built a 24-point lead midway through the third quarter and then had to hold on for a 53-39 victory over Elkins, in Big 10 Conference boys basketball action Thursday night at Bridgeport High School. The Indians (11-4) played tremendous basketball in the early...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
KCBD

SNOW DAY: Lubbock, Lubbock-Cooper, Frenship closed Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Snow falling across the South Plains has prompted schools to delay or cancel classes Tuesday, Jan. 24. Lubbock ISD, Lubbock-Cooper ISD and Frenship ISD have all canceled classes Tuesday. Texas Tech, South Plains College, Lubbock Christian University and Wayland Baptist have also canceled classes.
LUBBOCK, TX
Texas Observer

Destiny Returns to Wolfforth

A version of this story ran in the January / February 2023 issue. Articles must link back to the original article and contain the following attribution at the top of the story:. This article was originally published by the Texas Observer, a nonprofit investigative news outlet. Sign up for their...
WOLFFORTH, TX
earnthenecklace.com

Shelby Mac Leaving KAMC: Where Is the Lubbock Meteorologist Going?

Shelby Mac has been responsible for bringing all the latest daily weather updates to Lubbock residents. And she has done an excellent job considering the difficulty of the task. But now, Shelby Mac announced she is leaving KAMC News in January 2023 for an exciting opportunity. The news naturally surprised her viewers, who now want to know if she will remain in Lubbock. Here’s what the meteorologist said about her departure from KAMC News.
LUBBOCK, TX
WVNews

GHS Wrestlers

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Grafton Bearcats wrestling team racked up 51 team points…
GRAFTON, WV
WVNews

Sharee Lynn Thrasher

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Sharee Lynn Thrasher, 67 of Fairmont died on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. She was born on December 16, 1955 in East Liverpool, Ohio to the late Arthur P Thrasher Jr. and Sadie Jane Lee.
FAIRMONT, WV
FMX 94.5

It Is High Time A Texas Comfort Food Favorite Returns To Lubbock

I spent a couple of hours this weekend walking around South Plains Mall. It's a great way to stretch your legs without facing the elements here, and there are quite a few stores I like. I got a beautiful dress from Dillard's, took a deep breath of the awesome scent of Earthbound's incense section, goofed around in FYE and I looked at the movie posters at Premiere Cinemas.
LUBBOCK, TX
WVNews

Watson scores winner as Elkins edges Lewis County, 60-59

WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Elkins’ Malachi Watson glided to the rim for a go-ahead layup with 17.4 seconds left, then Lewis County couldn’t score on its final two trips as the Tigers won a thriller, 60-59, between the two Route 33 rivals. Tanner Miller scored 21...
ELKINS, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy