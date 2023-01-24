Read full article on original website
Pain at the Gas Pumps With No Relief in Sight
It’s costing you an extra 28-cents a gallon—or more– to fill up your car compared to two weeks ago. That’s how much the average price for gas has risen across Mississippi. AAA says we’re now back near the price we were paying in mid-November with the statewide average at $3.16. In Neshoba County, prices have jumped about 35 cents in the past two weeks with the average price up about 33 cents in Leake County and about 30 cents in Attala County. Despite the increases, the auto club says Texas is the only state with cheaper gas prices right now.
techvisibility.com
Researching Online payday loans Hattiesburg and private Capital about Mississippi, MS
Typing an economic crisis is really stressful in the event that no oneis willing to provide you the money. Version of would state that should you get a fixed salary, you’ll encounter arranged smaller amounts in case there are items. However, you can purchase an instant payday loan when there is perhaps not you to alternative.
leisuregrouptravel.com
Gastronomic Gas Station Food Spots in Mississippi that are Surprisingly Delicious
The mention of good food and gas stations in the same breath is not a juxtaposition in Mississippi, rather it’s a Southern tradition. In Mississippi, gas station eateries are more than a fuel stop and unhealthy snack grab for travelers. Folks south of the Mason-Dixon line covet refueling station food because they are a deep part of the culinary culture.
Oxford Eagle
Lafayette County among recipients of MDAH Community Heritage Preservation grants
At its regular meeting on January 20, the Board of Trustees of the Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH) awarded over $3 million on behalf of the Community Heritage Preservation Grant program to nineteen preservation and restoration projects from across the state. The Community Heritage Preservation Grant program, authorized and funded by the Mississippi Legislature, helps preserve and restore historic courthouses and schools across Mississippi, as well as other types of historic properties located in Certified Local Government communities.
desotocountynews.com
VSE Corporation opens distribution center in Olive Branch
Photo: The entrance to Legacy Park, where VSE Corporation is locating a distribution center in Olive Branch. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) A news release from VSE Corporation, a leading provider of aftermarket distribution and maintenance, repair and overhaul (“MRO”) services for land, sea and air transportation assets for commercial and government markets, has announced the opening of its new distribution and e-commerce fulfillment center of excellence in the greater Memphis, Tennessee area, specifically in Olive Branch. The email from VSE Corporation received by DeSoto County News said it was “Now Hiring.”
WAPT
First medical marijuana sold in Mississippi
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. — A Brookhaven dispensary was one of three in Mississippi to legally sell cannabis on Wednesday. Debbie McDermott was the first patient to make a purchase at the Cannabis Company in Brookhaven. "I do suffer from chronic pain and I have some other issues," McDermott said. The...
Free online, in-person tax prep available in south Mississippi
GULFPORT, Miss. (WKRG) – Free tax preparation services are available online and in-person to filers in south Mississippi Filers making $73,000 or less can use free IRS filing software through private providers like TaxSlayer, FreeTaxUSA and TaxAct. Most of the programs allow qualifying users to file both federal and state tax returns for free. The […]
$3 million grant awarded for 19 Mississippi preservation projects
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Board of Trustees of the Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH) awarded more than $3 million on behalf of the Community Heritage Preservation Grant program to 19 preservation and restoration projects from across the state. The Community Heritage Preservation Grant program, authorized and funded by the Mississippi Legislature, helps preserve and […]
Oxford Eagle
First legal cannabis in Mississippi hits shelves in Oxford
The first legal purchase of cannabis in the state of Missisippi was made in Oxford on Thursday as dispensaries finally put products on shelves following years of organizing and campaigning. Voters passed Initiative 65 back in November 2020, but the Mississippi Supreme Court struck down the program on the grounds...
WAPT
Jackson mayor says Mississippi leadership failed the city
JACKSON, Miss. — The divide between Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves could be widening as the city continues for funding to fix its crippled water system. Lumumba used the word “absent” to explain the governor’s response to helping Jackson and called out state leadership...
WDAM-TV
Recreational red snapper catch to be restricted by new federal regulations
BAY ST. LOUIS, WDAM -- New federal regulations from the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration will slash the amount of red snapper that recreation anglers in Mississippi can reel in unless changes are made, according to state leaders. While the quota cuts won’t impact the commercial side, the changes on the...
Mississippi Skies Bulletin: Tornado watch issued for parts of Mississippi
Despite cold temperatures holding on longer than expected, the Storm Prediction Center is still cautioning people in southern parts of Mississippi that severe weather and tornadoes are possible tonight. A tornado watch is in effect until 5 a.m. for the following counties: Forrest, George, Greene, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Jones, Lamar,...
Mississippi Skies: Tornadoes, severe weather expected tonight
Forecasters continue to alert Mississippians about the potential for tornadoes, large hail, and damaging winds later tonight. Although parts of the state will remain cool, areas south of I-20 will warm up quickly as the warm sector of a powerful cold front takes hold. Areas that do become humid and warm today will have the best shot for severe weather Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. Just about the entire state is under a wind advisory through Wednesday afternoon.
Bills aim to crack down on crime in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann (R-Miss.) announced a number of Senate bills aimed at curbing violent crime in Mississippi. Half of the bills announced on Thursday address carjacking and stolen property. The Senate Judiciary B Committee on Thursday gave the first round of approval to Senate Bill 2101, sending it to the […]
Fairfield Sun Times
Sunshine Might Be Free But Solar Power is Not Cheap
Mississippi residents are consistently told that renewable energy sources, like solar panels, are now the lowest-cost ways to generate electricity, but these claims are based on creative accounting gimmicks that only examine a small portion of the expenses incurred to integrate solar onto the grid while excluding many others. When...
Thousands without power in northern Arkansas
NORTHERN ARKANSAS — Several northern Arkansas counties are experiencing widespread power outages after the overnight snowstorm that traveled through the area. One of the hardest-hit counties includes Stone County. The utility company Entergy has over 8,000 customers without power as of 10:30 a.m. this morning, Jan. 25. Along the northern state line, Carroll, Boone and […]
Mississippi Skies Bulletin: Parts of Mississippi upgraded to Level 3 severe weather risk
The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded the risk for tornadoes and severe storms in parts of Mississippi Tuesday night. Even in areas that aren’t under the risk for severe weather, strong winds could gust up to 40 miles per hour. The highest risk, a Level 3 out of 5,...
Oxford Eagle
Oxford Community Market winter market serves farmers and shoppers year-round
A farmers market? In January? Mississippi farmers markets may be known for farm stalls loaded with heat-loving summer crops like tomatoes, watermelons, okra and peas but the state’s mild winters and long growing season have inspired Oxford Community Market to offer local farmers a place to sell all year long. OXCM’s Winter Market is open every Tuesday from 3-6:30 pm at the Old Armory Pavilion.
Rural Mississippi Led the Nation in Covid-19 Infection Rates Last Week
While Covid-19 infection and death rates generally dropped in rural areas last week, Mississippi reported a rural Covid-19 infection rate 67% higher than the national rural rate. Infections. Rural America reported 53,398 new infections last week, a 13% drop and 8,244 fewer infections compared to the previous week. The infection...
mississippifreepress.org
Mississippi Veteran Waited 18 Months in Jail For Mental Health Evaluation Without Trial
JACKSON, Miss.—Beverly Pool worries about her brother, Marvin Pernell, who was in the Oktibbeha County jail in Starkville, Miss., from July 2021 until January 2023 and is now at the Mississippi State Hospital, a state-funded psychiatric hospital in Whitfield, Miss. Now 48, Pernell is a military veteran who served in the U.S. Marines from 1994 to 1998.
