Panola County, MS

breezynews.com

Pain at the Gas Pumps With No Relief in Sight

It’s costing you an extra 28-cents a gallon—or more– to fill up your car compared to two weeks ago. That’s how much the average price for gas has risen across Mississippi. AAA says we’re now back near the price we were paying in mid-November with the statewide average at $3.16. In Neshoba County, prices have jumped about 35 cents in the past two weeks with the average price up about 33 cents in Leake County and about 30 cents in Attala County. Despite the increases, the auto club says Texas is the only state with cheaper gas prices right now.
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
leisuregrouptravel.com

Gastronomic Gas Station Food Spots in Mississippi that are Surprisingly Delicious

The mention of good food and gas stations in the same breath is not a juxtaposition in Mississippi, rather it’s a Southern tradition. In Mississippi, gas station eateries are more than a fuel stop and unhealthy snack grab for travelers. Folks south of the Mason-Dixon line covet refueling station food because they are a deep part of the culinary culture.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Oxford Eagle

Lafayette County among recipients of MDAH Community Heritage Preservation grants

At its regular meeting on January 20, the Board of Trustees of the Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH) awarded over $3 million on behalf of the Community Heritage Preservation Grant program to nineteen preservation and restoration projects from across the state. The Community Heritage Preservation Grant program, authorized and funded by the Mississippi Legislature, helps preserve and restore historic courthouses and schools across Mississippi, as well as other types of historic properties located in Certified Local Government communities.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
desotocountynews.com

VSE Corporation opens distribution center in Olive Branch

Photo: The entrance to Legacy Park, where VSE Corporation is locating a distribution center in Olive Branch. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) A news release from VSE Corporation, a leading provider of aftermarket distribution and maintenance, repair and overhaul (“MRO”) services for land, sea and air transportation assets for commercial and government markets, has announced the opening of its new distribution and e-commerce fulfillment center of excellence in the greater Memphis, Tennessee area, specifically in Olive Branch. The email from VSE Corporation received by DeSoto County News said it was “Now Hiring.”
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
WAPT

First medical marijuana sold in Mississippi

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. — A Brookhaven dispensary was one of three in Mississippi to legally sell cannabis on Wednesday. Debbie McDermott was the first patient to make a purchase at the Cannabis Company in Brookhaven. "I do suffer from chronic pain and I have some other issues," McDermott said. The...
BROOKHAVEN, MS
WKRG News 5

Free online, in-person tax prep available in south Mississippi

GULFPORT, Miss. (WKRG) – Free tax preparation services are available online and in-person to filers in south Mississippi Filers making $73,000 or less can use free IRS filing software through private providers like TaxSlayer, FreeTaxUSA and TaxAct. Most of the programs allow qualifying users to file both federal and state tax returns for free. The […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

$3 million grant awarded for 19 Mississippi preservation projects

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Board of Trustees of the Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH) awarded more than $3 million on behalf of the Community Heritage Preservation Grant program to 19 preservation and restoration projects from across the state. The Community Heritage Preservation Grant program, authorized and funded by the Mississippi Legislature, helps preserve and […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Oxford Eagle

First legal cannabis in Mississippi hits shelves in Oxford

The first legal purchase of cannabis in the state of Missisippi was made in Oxford on Thursday as dispensaries finally put products on shelves following years of organizing and campaigning. Voters passed Initiative 65 back in November 2020, but the Mississippi Supreme Court struck down the program on the grounds...
OXFORD, MS
WAPT

Jackson mayor says Mississippi leadership failed the city

JACKSON, Miss. — The divide between Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves could be widening as the city continues for funding to fix its crippled water system. Lumumba used the word “absent” to explain the governor’s response to helping Jackson and called out state leadership...
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi Skies: Tornadoes, severe weather expected tonight

Forecasters continue to alert Mississippians about the potential for tornadoes, large hail, and damaging winds later tonight. Although parts of the state will remain cool, areas south of I-20 will warm up quickly as the warm sector of a powerful cold front takes hold. Areas that do become humid and warm today will have the best shot for severe weather Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. Just about the entire state is under a wind advisory through Wednesday afternoon.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Bills aim to crack down on crime in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann (R-Miss.) announced a number of Senate bills aimed at curbing violent crime in Mississippi. Half of the bills announced on Thursday address carjacking and stolen property. The Senate Judiciary B Committee on Thursday gave the first round of approval to Senate Bill 2101, sending it to the […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Sunshine Might Be Free But Solar Power is Not Cheap

Mississippi residents are consistently told that renewable energy sources, like solar panels, are now the lowest-cost ways to generate electricity, but these claims are based on creative accounting gimmicks that only examine a small portion of the expenses incurred to integrate solar onto the grid while excluding many others. When...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KOLR10 News

Thousands without power in northern Arkansas

NORTHERN ARKANSAS — Several northern Arkansas counties are experiencing widespread power outages after the overnight snowstorm that traveled through the area. One of the hardest-hit counties includes Stone County. The utility company Entergy has over 8,000 customers without power as of 10:30 a.m. this morning, Jan. 25. Along the northern state line, Carroll, Boone and […]
ARKANSAS STATE
Oxford Eagle

Oxford Community Market winter market serves farmers and shoppers year-round

A farmers market? In January? Mississippi farmers markets may be known for farm stalls loaded with heat-loving summer crops like tomatoes, watermelons, okra and peas but the state’s mild winters and long growing season have inspired Oxford Community Market to offer local farmers a place to sell all year long. OXCM’s Winter Market is open every Tuesday from 3-6:30 pm at the Old Armory Pavilion.
OXFORD, MS

