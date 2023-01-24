ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New York Post

Ex-Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s entire legal team withdrawing from case

Former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s entire legal team has asked a federal judge to withdraw from representing the city’s top prosecutor. Attorney A. Scott Bolden, previously part of Mosby’s legal team, said that he is withdrawing from the case because of a contempt of court charge leveled against him during his work on the former prosecutor’s case, according to FOX 45. The other attorneys haven’t yet explained why they are withdrawing from the case, but have asked for a public defender to be appointed. Bolden said in the filing that he needs to focus on defending himself from the contempt of court charge after cursing while...
FLORIDA STATE
The MadRapp Recorder

Judge order Greene to hold special election for clerk of court office

Election will cost taxpayers $15,000 due to state-law loophole for 3-week lapse Greene County Presiding Judge David M. Barredo has issued a Writ of Special Election regarding the open clerk of the circuit court constitutional office position in the county. Board of Supervisors members learned about the timeframe at its December meeting, instructing county Attorney Kelley Kemp to write a letter to Judge Barredo requesting he waive the need for a special election and hold it during the General Election on November 8. Electoral Board Chair Deborah Turck attended the supervisors’ meeting suggesting they ask the judge to wait until the general election. Turck noted the registrar’s office already has...
GREENE COUNTY, VA

