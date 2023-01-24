Read full article on original website
Ex-Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s entire legal team withdrawing from case
Former Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby's entire legal team has asked a federal judge to withdraw from representing the city's top prosecutor. Attorney A. Scott Bolden, previously part of Mosby's legal team, said that he is withdrawing from the case because of a contempt of court charge leveled against him during his work on the former prosecutor's case, according to FOX 45. The other attorneys haven't yet explained why they are withdrawing from the case, but have asked for a public defender to be appointed. Bolden said in the filing that he needs to focus on defending himself from the contempt of court charge after cursing while...
Judge order Greene to hold special election for clerk of court office
Election will cost taxpayers $15,000 due to state-law loophole for 3-week lapse Greene County Presiding Judge David M. Barredo has issued a Writ of Special Election regarding the open clerk of the circuit court constitutional office position in the county. Board of Supervisors members learned about the timeframe at its December meeting, instructing county Attorney Kelley Kemp to write a letter to Judge Barredo requesting he waive the need for a special election and hold it during the General Election on November 8. Electoral Board Chair Deborah Turck attended the supervisors’ meeting suggesting they ask the judge to wait until the general election. Turck noted the registrar’s office already has...
Attorney A. Scott Bolden explains his conflict in representing Mosby in new court filing
Marilyn Mosby's lead defense attorney explained his conflict in representing her in new court documents obtained by 11 News. Video above: Mosby defense seeks deadline delay amid hearing scheduled Friday. Last week, Mosby's entire defense team asked to withdraw from the case, citing conflicts of interest. They asked the judge...
