Premium British skincare brand Elemis is now a Certified B Corp. The brand, which is sold in 103 countries, is part of L’Occitane Group. "I congratulate Elemis on its B Corp Certification. This achievement is a testament to the commitment of the brand's teams across all levels and to the positive impact that Elemis has made on the beauty industry since it was founded over 30 years ago,” said André Hoffman, vice-chairman and CEO of the L'Occitane Group, which acquired the brand in 2019.

1 DAY AGO