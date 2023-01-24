Read full article on original website
geekwire.com
Tech Moves: Microsoft Teams exec lands at Google; LeoStella names CEO; and more
— Kristina Behr, a former exec at Microsoft, joined Google as vice president of product management for collaboration and apps at Google Workspace. Behr spent 17 years at Microsoft, most recently as a vice president of product for Microsoft Teams. She started at Microsoft as a global marketing analyst in 2005, and also worked on Bing and Xbox.
Marketing Communications Agency Specializing In Cannabis Joins Acceleration Community of Companies
Acceleration Community of Companies (ACC), a company that developed a go-to-market business approach with a series of strategic and complementary acquisitions, announced the acquisition of Trailblaze, a boutique marketing communications agency specializing in cannabis and wellness brands. Trailblaze, founded in 2018 by Lisa Weser, is a marketing communications agency for...
Randstad CEO: ‘Gen Z employees should be treated like customers–and they want the full package’
Despite a dip in job security, workers are not willing to forgo flexibility and work-life balance, according to Randstad's research.
pgjonline.com
CRC Evans Launches Welding and Coating Services Business Following Quadruple Merger
(P&GJ) — CRC Evans has announced the creation of a world-leading welding and coating services provider following a merger between four market-leading organizations. “The energy and infrastructure industries are evolving, and we are evolving with them. The creation of CRC Evans helps to position our growing suite of services more accurately, indicating our evolution within these sectors,” Fréderic Castrec, CEO of CRC Evans, said.
nddist.com
MiddleGround Capital Launches European Office
LEXINGTON, Ky. — MiddleGround Capital, an operationally focused private equity firm that makes control investments in middle market B2B industrial and specialty distribution companies, on Monday announced the launch of its European office, hires to lead the new office, and several key executive-level promotions. The firm’s European strategy launched...
Sensedia Names Lisa Arthur Chief Marketing Officer as the Company Expands its Reach in North America
MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 24, 2023-- Sensedia, a global leader in delivering API solutions for companies adopting a more digital, connected, and open strategy, today announced that Lisa Arthur has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer. Arthur brings a wide array of marketing leadership expertise from Fortune 50 to start-ups. She has served as an industry resource and expert on marketing, marketing technology, data-driven marketing, and customer experience, and authored Big Data Marketing: How to Engage Customers to Drive More Value. Before joining the leadership team, she was a marketing advisor for Sensedia for 18 months. This press release features multimedia....
nddist.com
Envoy Solutions Acquires Royal Paper
GLENVIEW, Ill. — Envoy Solutions announced that it has acquired Santa Fe Springs, California-based Royal Paper Corp. Royal is a leading national distributor of paper, plastics, cleaning and safety consumables and equipment in janitorial, sanitary and foodservice applications. The company operates a network of five distribution facilities strategically located across the country to serve more than 400 customers and 3,400 customer locations in the U.S. and internationally. With its comprehensive selection of products, Royal is a key distributor to the movie theater industry and has a strong and growing presence in the food, mall, retail, education, restaurant and stadium segments.
helihub.com
Rotorcorp appoints VP of Strategic Growth
Rotorcorp, an Authorized Robinson Helicopter Company Service Center, announced that it has tapped aviation industry veteran Mike Gomez to join its leadership team. Gomez joins Rotorcorp as the Vice President of Strategic Growth. While the position is new, Gomez and Rotorcorp have a longstanding professional relationship. As President of Allegro...
nddist.com
Crescent Electric Supply Names Industrial Sales Director
EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. – Crescent Electric Supply, one of the nation’s largest independent distributors of electrical hardware and supplies, announced Tuesday that it has hired Tom Fechter as senior director-industrial sales. In this newly created role, Fechter is responsible for industrial sales growth and will enhance the company’s...
nddist.com
Industrial Distribution's January/February Digital Edition
We also talk sustainability with Turtle & Hughes as the company marks its 100th year in business, and chat about subscription-based vending with SupplyPro. See more in the latest digital edition of Industrial Distribution.
thefastmode.com
SKT Launches Advanced Coffee-making Robot Powered by AI
SK Telecom launched ‘AI Barista Robot,’ an advanced coffee-making robot powered by AI, together with Doosan Robotics, a leading robot manufacturer in Korea. AI Barista Robot was developed by combining Doosan Robotics' robot manufacturing and service capabilities and SKT's advanced AI, big data and security technologies. The robot...
nddist.com
Jon-Don Announces New Executive Appointments
CHICAGO — Jon-Don, a leading supplier of commercial supplies, equipment, consumables and know-how to specialty contractors, announced three appointments to its executive leadership team. Andrew Carlson joins as Chief Marketing Officer, Eric Bosanac as General Manager for the Concrete Surface Prep and Polishing business segment, and Eve Brooks as...
accessinternational.media
ERA publishes digitalisation guide for rental
The European Rental Association (ERA) has published its ‘Impact of Digitalisation’ report to help equipment rental companies understand how digital technologies are transforming the industry. The report, which is free to download, aims to raise awareness among all rental companies in Europe, including SMEs and national associations, about...
investing.com
Canoo signs exclusive distribution agreement with GCC Olayan in Saudi Arabia
© Reuters. Canoo (GOEV) signs exclusive distribution agreement with GCC Olayan in Saudi Arabia. Canoo Inc (NASDAQ:GOEV) announced Wednesday that the advanced mobility company has signed an exclusive agreement with GCC Olayan, a leading multi-national subsidiary of Olayan Saudi Holding Company. The agreement covers the sale, service, and distribution of Canoo fleet solutions in Saudi Arabia.
Happi
Elemis Is Now a B Corp
Premium British skincare brand Elemis is now a Certified B Corp. The brand, which is sold in 103 countries, is part of L’Occitane Group. "I congratulate Elemis on its B Corp Certification. This achievement is a testament to the commitment of the brand's teams across all levels and to the positive impact that Elemis has made on the beauty industry since it was founded over 30 years ago,” said André Hoffman, vice-chairman and CEO of the L'Occitane Group, which acquired the brand in 2019.
UK fintech firm Wise accused of stifling competition by rival startup
Atlantic Money writes to CMA to raise concerns about being blocked from Wise price comparison sites
salestechstar.com
Northpass Announces Executive Team Promotions in Marketing, Sales and Customer Success
With Strategic Leadership Moves, Company Focuses on Next Phase of Growth. Northpass, the leading platform for digital customer education, announced the promotions of Nikki Engel to vice president of marketing, and Travis Nardin to vice president of sales and customer success. With the company entering its next growth phase, Engel and Nardin will play key roles in developing and executing its corporate strategy and scaling the company to the next level.
Building Design & Construction
Corporations fall short on climate pledges by failing to embed net-zero actions into operations
Many corporations are failing to implement simple, practical steps needed for them to hit their stated decarbonization goals, according to a survey of more than 300 operations managers across key industrial sectors including construction, energy, and chemicals in the U.S., U.K., and Germany. The key findings in the survey by...
Industrial Distribution
Matterport to Provide Digital Twin Platform for John Deere’s Worldwide Operations
Matterport, Inc. announced that John Deere has agreed to use Matterport’s Digital Twin Platform and 3D capture technology to build a virtual Operations Center for remote management of over 60 facilities across North America, South America, Europe and Asia. Matterport’s platform creates simulated digital replicas of John Deere manufacturing facilities, where teams can remotely track progress, plan for site changes and collaborate remotely.
csengineermag.com
MICRODESK, A SYMETRI COMPANY, ANNOUNCES EXPANDED SUSTAINABILITY CAPABILITIES WITH ONE CLICK LCA GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP
Microdesk, a leading provider of BIM, Virtual Design & Construction (VDC) and Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) services, announces a new partnership with One Click LCA, the world’s leading construction Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) and Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) software provider. Building LCA is a science-based methodology for quantifying the...
