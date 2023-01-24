Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
EastEnders brings back Ryan Malloy as Neil McDermott returns to the soap
EastEnders is bringing back Ryan Malloy, with Neil McDermott set to return to the soap for a guest stint in February. The character, who was last seen on screen in November 2016, will be returning to Walford next month after hearing that his 12-year-old daughter Lily is pregnant. Ryan now...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders announces emotional baby storyline for Whitney Dean and Zack Hudson
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has announced an emotional baby storyline for Whitney Dean and Zack Hudson. The pair are expecting a child following their brief fling at the end of last year, but they are set to receive devastating news later this month when scans reveal the baby has Edwards' Syndrome.
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks reveals death fears for Vicky in 8 huge spoilers for next week
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Next week on Hollyoaks, Vicky's life hangs in the balance after high drama on the teens' camping trip. Elsewhere, Tony becomes unsupportive over Maxine's rally, while Mercedes continues to struggle with Bobby's terrible crimes. Here's a full collection of 8 big moments coming up. 1. Tony loses...
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks star Anya Lawrence reveals more on Vicky's shock collapse
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks star Anya Lawrence has revealed more information about Vicky Grant’s shock collapse. In scenes that air next week, Vicky will mysteriously pass out when partying with her friends at a campsite, with her life left hanging in the balance. Lawrence, who debuted as Vicky last...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders airs two exits as Sam Mitchell's future is revealed
EastEnders spoilers follow. Sam Mitchell had a big decision to make on EastEnders tonight – would she accept her ex-husband Ricky's proposal and leave Walford, or stick around in Albert Square with her son in need of support?. Earlier this week Ricky Jr, who is Sam's 12-year-old son with...
Sopranos star's daughter dies aged 25 just three months after giving birth to baby girl
The daughter of a star from The Sopranos has tragically died, just three months after giving birth to a baby girl. Odele Ventimiglia, the daughter of actor John Ventimiglia, passed away on 12 January with a cause of death not yet confirmed publicly. The sad news was confirmed by family...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale star Fiona Wade shares message with fans after Priya's exit
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale star Fiona Wade has shared a message for fans on Instagram following her character Priya's exit from the soap after 11 years. Posting a black and white tribute reel consisting of a selection of pictures with her castmates set to Candi Staton's 'You Got the Love', she wrote: "It's been the most incredible 11 years playing Priya Sharma so saying goodbye to my Emmerdale family wasn't easy.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale boss confirms surprise split for Ethan Anderson and Marcus Dean
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale has confirmed a surprise split coming up for Ethan Anderson and Marcus Dean on the soap. The couple have been trying to enjoy their relationship recently, though things have taken a troubling turn as they've tried to pursue a complaint against Ethan's predatory boss Greg. While...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale producer hints at darker edge to Paddy and Mandy storyline
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale producer Laura Shaw has hinted at a darker edge to Paddy and Mandy's storyline. The soap has previously confirmed that there will be surprise passion for the former lovers this spring, as Paddy struggles to move on from estranged wife Chas's cheating with Al. During a...
digitalspy.com
Doctor Who boss Russell T Davies wants Edgar Wright to direct an episode
Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies has expressed interest in seeing Edgar Wright direct an episode of the show. Last year, the Hot Fuzz director set speculation into overdrive after sharing a series of cryptic posts – though he later denied that he was involved. During a new chat...
digitalspy.com
Death in Paradise confirms big character return in Neville storyline
Death in Paradise spoilers follow. Death in Paradise has confirmed there will be a huge change in the personal life of DI Neville Parker. As Shantol Jackson's Naomi takes centre stage in this week's (January 27) episode to tackle a murder at a friend's wedding, Neville revealed to his co-workers that ex-girlfriend Sophie will be coming back to say with him.
digitalspy.com
The Traitors stars Wilfred and Hannah reunite for new project
The Traitors stars Wilfred and Hannah have reunited for a brand new Traitors related project – a board game. The two reality stars posed together on Instagram holding the board game set as Wilfred said in the caption: "Press day for The Traitors new board game with Hannah Byczkowski."
digitalspy.com
Why Death In Paradise was right to turn the focus away from Ralf Little's Neville (for a while)
Death In Paradise series 12 spoilers follow. One of the reasons Death In Paradise has lasted 12 series is that, despite appearing to be about a British detective inspector solving crimes on a Caribbean island, it’s actually an ensemble show in which all the cast regulars are just as interesting as the show’s supposed lead.
digitalspy.com
Home and Away star Sophie Dillman shares hair transformation after exit from soap
Home and Away star Sophie Dillman has unveiled a striking new hair colour following her exit from the soap. The actress who played Ziggy Astoni shared a few photos of herself sporting some new red-headed locks, calling it a "Friday freshen up" in the caption. This content is imported from...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street fans surprised by Adam Barlow's latest hair transformation
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Adam Barlow debuted a new hairstyle recently, and viewers were surprised, to say the least. Over the years, Adam has sported a number of looks, ranging from a buzz cut to curly locks, but the recent addition of a man bun has not impressed everyone.
digitalspy.com
Big Little Lies' Nicole Kidman joins Pen15 co-creator Maya Erskine's nanny thriller
Nicole Kidman, the superstar who has starred in shows like Big Little Lies, has joined Pen15 co-creator Maya Erskine’s limited series thriller based on the novel The Nanny Killer at HBO. According to Deadline, Kidman and Erskine will co-star and executive produce, while the latter will also act as...
digitalspy.com
Poker Face star responds to the premiere's big twist
Poker Face episode 1 spoilers follow. Sterling Frost Jr actor Adrien Brody has broken down his character's shocking Poker Face fate. In Rian Johnson's new mystery series, Oscar-winner Brody (The Pianist) plays a deceiving casino boss opposite Natasha Lyonne's waitress-cum-truth-hunter Charlie Cale (she knows when people are lying), who uncovers his plot to cheat a high-roller out of his dough at a private poker match.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale producer hints at big twist in Cain and Caleb story
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale introduced Cain and Chas Dingle's long-lost brother Caleb Miligan last year, and we saw Cain rebuff his proposition of rebuilding their sibling relationship. It turns out that Cain's distrust might be on the money, as executive producer Jane Hudson has teased that a big upcoming twist...
digitalspy.com
The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey teases potential season 2
HBO's post-apocalyptic stunner The Last of Us should return for a second season, as long as fans keep tuning in each week. This belief arrives via Ellie star Bella Ramsey, who was asked by Jack Rafferty on BBC Sounds about the likelihood of a follow-up to this video game adaptation, which also features Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian) and Anna Torv (Mindhunter).
digitalspy.com
Gossip Girl and Jane the Virgin stars land next lead roles
Gossip Girl star Blake Lively and Jane the Virgin's Justin Baldoni have landed their next lead roles in an adaptation of Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel It Ends With Us. The film follows Lily Bloom (Lively), a recent college graduate who moves to Boston and falls in love with a neurosurgeon named Ryle (Baldoni), Deadline reports.
Comments / 0