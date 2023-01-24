Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale star Fiona Wade has shared a message for fans on Instagram following her character Priya's exit from the soap after 11 years. Posting a black and white tribute reel consisting of a selection of pictures with her castmates set to Candi Staton's 'You Got the Love', she wrote: "It's been the most incredible 11 years playing Priya Sharma so saying goodbye to my Emmerdale family wasn't easy.

1 DAY AGO