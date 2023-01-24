Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Glencoe Mansion to host panel discussion, unveil new exhibit on slavery in Appalachia
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Black History Month is in February and a museum in Radford is working to make sure some of the most difficult parts of history aren’t forgotten. Historians say although slavery is a difficult part of history to talk about, it did exist in Appalachia and it’s a subject that’s not well known.
WDBJ7.com
Name the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center’s newest ambassadors
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - You have the opportunity to name the Wildlife Center’s newest ambassadors. The Center’s Director of Operations, Haley Olsen-Hodges, joins us on Here @ Home with the two animals, which cannot live in the wild anymore. She explains how she came upon these two animals,...
WDBJ7.com
Slavery in Appalachia, A Discussion at Glencoe Mansion, Museum & Gallery
Radford, Va. (WDBJ) - The Glencoe Mansion, Museum & Gallery will open a new exhibit, “Slavery in Appalachia,” with a panel discussion and opening reception on Friday, January 27. The panel discussion will begin at 5:30 and the opening reception will begin at 6:45. Sarah Carter, a Board...
WDBJ7.com
Beliveau Farm hosts Blue Jean Ball Saturday
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Beliveau Farm in Blacksburg is hosting its Blue Jean Ball Saturday, January 28. Put on your best cowboy/cowgirl hat, boots and jeans for an evening of boot scootin’ boogie fun! Country music will be played by DJ Pat of Baldman Entertainment from 7-10 p.m. Tickets are $12 online or $15 at the door. Wine and food are available to purchase all evening.
WDBJ7.com
Renovations underway at George Washington High School, track almost complete
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Renovations are almost complete for the track at George Washington high school. The renovations began last summer after voters approved a 1% sales tax increase. The front of the school will be completely remodeled along with a new gym with 2500 seats and renovated classrooms. The...
WDBJ7.com
Texas Roadhouse Headed to Danville
Brandon Goes Live at the Vault for Restaurant Week. Pet Talk: Does Your Dog Seem Scared of Everything?
WSLS
Roanoke gets first glimpse at future Eureka Recreation Center
ROANOKE, Va. – The community got to finally see some options of what a potential new Eureka Recreation Center and parks space may look like. The redevelopment of the Eureka Recreation Center goes all the way back to 2021. It was a part of the Parks and Recreation Department’s 10-year master plan. In 2021, they allocated $8 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to the Redevelopment of Eureka Recreation Center project. In July of 2022, an additional $5 million was added to this project, which also came from ARPA funding.
WDBJ7.com
Hometown Eats: Cello Coffee House & Cafe
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Downtown Roanoke really is a melting pot of authentic international cuisine, and what better week to check out something new than restaurant week!. We’re taking our taste buds on a trip around the world at Cello Coffee House & Café in this week’s hometown eats!
cardinalnews.org
From the classroom to council: How Ridgeway became home to one of the youngest politicians in Virginia — and the nation
Virginia can brag about many things. The state is, after all, believed to be the original home of the first viable streetcar, one of the nation’s first mental health facilities, and most recently, one of the nation’s youngest local officials. In June of 2022 Maeve McCulloch was your...
WDBJ7.com
Danville Has New STEM Academies for Students
Pet Talk: Does Your Dog Seem Scared of Everything?. BBB Offers Advice to Protect Your Personal Information / Part 2. BBB Offers Advice to Protect Your Personal Information / Part 1. Updated: 2 hours ago.
WDBJ7.com
Los Amigos Bar and Grill opens new location on Orange Avenue
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Los Amigos Bar & Grill has moved locations for a third time. The restaurant, which was formerly on Williamson Road, moved to Orange Avenue. The owner said this is due to a request from a Roanoke City Fire Marshal. Los Amigos needed a bigger space for the number of people it attracted.
WDBJ7.com
Iron Lives Spring 23
Recording of daily evening newscast. The Rescue Mission of Roanoke Partners With H&C Coffee. Live recording of WDBJ7 news.
caswellmessenger.com
Caswell Chairman of Commissioners passes away
Caswell County citizens were saddened by the passing of Caswell County Board of Commissioners Chairman Nathaniel “Nate” Hall on January 16. He was a citizen of Yanceyville and a member of the board for 27 years. Hall was lying in repose at the Caswell Civic Center on January...
WDBJ7.com
Berglund Center hosts Guns ‘n’ Hoses hockey game for charity
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Berglund Center Release) - Guns ‘N’ Hoses is an annual charity ice hockey game played in Roanoke to benefit Roanoke Valley charities. It’s Saturday, January 28 at 6 p.m. at the Berglund Center. Each year, local Roanoke-area IAFF Firefighters (the “Hoses”) take on a team...
WSLS
New Bedford County steakhouse serves up nostalgia
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A new restaurant is bringing life to an over-70-year-old building. The former Mitchell’s Grocery building has been empty since 2014 when the Boonsboro-area staple closed. Now, Fleming Mountain Grill is in it’s place off of Route 501 in Bedford County. Co-owners Roger Keeling,...
WSLS
American Pickers coming to Virginia in March
Va. – Cha-ching! Cue the American Pickers intro, because the Pickers are headed to the Commonwealth. The Danville-Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce made the announcement on Monday, saying that the award-winning television show, American Pickers on the History Channel, is heading to Virginia. “The show follows the team as...
WDBJ7.com
Christiansburg business shows no signs of closing despite building listed for sale
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Christiansburg business is addressing community concerns over its building being sold. The Bear Dance Market opened in Christiansburg in 2019. The current owner of the building has listed the property for sale. Owners of the business say they have no plans to shut down, even...
WDBJ7.com
Blacksburg approves Capital Improvement Program
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Blacksburg officials say this year’s Capital Improvement Program mirrors what the town’s residents want. The CIP is done every year and extends over five years, showing how and when the town should make major investments. “Blacksburg during the pandemic chose to tighten its belt...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Montgomery County, VA
Montgomery County is nestled in the Valley and Ridge area of Virginia. The population in this county reached 99,721 as per the 2020 census. Montgomery County was formed on December 31, 1776, in some parts of Fincastle County. This county was named after Richard Montgomery, an American Revolutionary War general...
WDBJ7.com
Pulaski working on comprehensive plan
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Pulaski is asking for feedback on its comprehensive plan. Pulaski is working on a plan that would cover the next five years. The plan covers public safety, economic development, land use, transportation, arts, culture, recreation and infrastructure. Pulaski is holding public feedback sessions...
