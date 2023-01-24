Read full article on original website
Lamont proposes more gun regulations
These are the second set of gun safety proposals announced by Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont this week. He proposed to ban the open carrying of firearms in public, a limit to how many handgun purchases can be allowed in a month and updating the state’s ban on unregistered ghost guns.
Easier access
Governor Lamont has proposed legislation that would allow pharmacists to prescribe birth control. Long Island’s Republican-led municipalities oppose Governor Hochul’s new housing proposal. A movement in Bridgeport seeks more voter engagement in this year’s mayoral election. And the New York State legislature is poised to pass an Equal Rights Amendment.
Waterbury looks to be first Connecticut city to test red light cameras
Erratic driving and a record number of traffic-related injuries and fatalities in 2022 has prompted some lawmakers to take action. A Waterbury representative has introduced a bill that, if passed, would make the city the first in Connecticut to test “red-light” cameras. Red light cameras take pictures of...
Western Massachusetts lawmaker expresses concern over LEGO departure from Connecticut
A Massachusetts state senator said the toy maker LEGO moving its headquarters, and more than 700 jobs, from Enfield, Connecticut to Boston will have a negative impact on his district. On Tuesday LEGO announced the move, scheduled for 2026. Its headquarters are just a few miles from the state line....
Connecticut prosecutors launch regionalized human trafficking taskforce
The Regionalized Human Trafficking Recovery Taskforce has launched in Connecticut. The taskforce includes local and federal law enforcement, the Hartford State's Attorney's Office, the Department of Children and Families, and the Connecticut Children's Alliance. The taskforce was created with a $750,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice's Office for...
Food-to-fertilizer among Connecticut governor’s plans for waste management overhaul
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced Tuesday that he will add an overhaul of the state’s waste management system to the legislative package he will propose in February. His proposals would tackle the 40% of Connecticut’s waste that is shipped to other states as well as food waste and recycling.
Hochul presses for more revisions to New York's bail reform laws
Gov. Kathy Hochul said she will press the state Legislature to adopt her plan to further revise the state’s controversial bail reform laws. But legislative leaders remain reluctant to make more changes without better data on the law’s true effects. The 2019 law ended many forms of cash...
Connecticut Port Authority rightfully formed partnership with State Pier harbor manager
State Attorney General William Tong said the Connecticut Port Authority was within its rights when it hired a harbor management company to operate the State Pier in New London as a hub for the offshore wind industry. The legal opinion came Tuesday at the request of the State Contracting Standards...
Lego to leave Connecticut after nearly 50 years and move North American headquarters to Boston
Lego is taking its bricks and moving out of Connecticut. The Lego Group announced Tuesday that it’s relocating to Boston and moving its North American headquarters out of Enfield after nearly 50 years. The move is expected to happen by the end of 2026. The move will help support...
New York Farm Bureau releases state legislative priorities
The New York Farm Bureau has released its annual list of state legislative priorities. Each year the largest group representing New York’s agricultural interests releases the major issues it wants the state legislature to address during the session. New York Farm Bureau President David Fisher, a dairy farmer from...
East-West rail commission takes further public comment in Greenfield
A panel looking at expanding passenger rail service from Boston to western Massachusetts held a public hearing in Greenfield Tuesday. The main task of the Western Massachusetts Passenger Rail Commission is to come up with a governance structure for any new train service. State Rep. Natalie Blais, D- Sunderland said...
Rob Hotaling, who ran against Lamont, to join his administration
Rob Hotaling won only 12,400 votes running for governor as an Independent Party candidate, but his debate performance impressed certain officials in the administration of Gov. Ned Lamont. Hotaling, a senior vice president at Webster Bank with a background in digital technology, is being hired as a deputy commissioner in...
