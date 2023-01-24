ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Lamont proposes more gun regulations

These are the second set of gun safety proposals announced by Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont this week. He proposed to ban the open carrying of firearms in public, a limit to how many handgun purchases can be allowed in a month and updating the state’s ban on unregistered ghost guns.
Easier access

Governor Lamont has proposed legislation that would allow pharmacists to prescribe birth control. Long Island’s Republican-led municipalities oppose Governor Hochul’s new housing proposal. A movement in Bridgeport seeks more voter engagement in this year’s mayoral election. And the New York State legislature is poised to pass an Equal Rights Amendment.
Waterbury looks to be first Connecticut city to test red light cameras

Erratic driving and a record number of traffic-related injuries and fatalities in 2022 has prompted some lawmakers to take action. A Waterbury representative has introduced a bill that, if passed, would make the city the first in Connecticut to test “red-light” cameras. Red light cameras take pictures of...
WATERBURY, CT
Connecticut prosecutors launch regionalized human trafficking taskforce

The Regionalized Human Trafficking Recovery Taskforce has launched in Connecticut. The taskforce includes local and federal law enforcement, the Hartford State's Attorney's Office, the Department of Children and Families, and the Connecticut Children's Alliance. The taskforce was created with a $750,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice's Office for...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Hochul presses for more revisions to New York's bail reform laws

Gov. Kathy Hochul said she will press the state Legislature to adopt her plan to further revise the state’s controversial bail reform laws. But legislative leaders remain reluctant to make more changes without better data on the law’s true effects. The 2019 law ended many forms of cash...
New York Farm Bureau releases state legislative priorities

The New York Farm Bureau has released its annual list of state legislative priorities. Each year the largest group representing New York’s agricultural interests releases the major issues it wants the state legislature to address during the session. New York Farm Bureau President David Fisher, a dairy farmer from...
East-West rail commission takes further public comment in Greenfield

A panel looking at expanding passenger rail service from Boston to western Massachusetts held a public hearing in Greenfield Tuesday. The main task of the Western Massachusetts Passenger Rail Commission is to come up with a governance structure for any new train service. State Rep. Natalie Blais, D- Sunderland said...
GREENFIELD, MA
Rob Hotaling, who ran against Lamont, to join his administration

Rob Hotaling won only 12,400 votes running for governor as an Independent Party candidate, but his debate performance impressed certain officials in the administration of Gov. Ned Lamont. Hotaling, a senior vice president at Webster Bank with a background in digital technology, is being hired as a deputy commissioner in...
CONNECTICUT STATE

